This is a library with components and services for PhotoSwipe. The official PhotoSwipe JS file is still needed.
This library supports SSR. (Tested with Angular Universal Starter)
npm install --save photoswipe
npm install --save angular2_photoswipe
"projects": {
"your-app-name": {
"architect": {
"build": {
"assets": [
// add this from here
{
"glob": "**/*.@(svg|png|gif)",
"input": "./node_modules/photoswipe/src/css/default-skin",
"output": "/assets/media"
}
// to here
]
}
}
}
}
import {Angular2PhotoswipeModule} from 'angular2_photoswipe';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
Angular2PhotoswipeModule
]
...
})
export class AppModule {
...
}
Place the
npg-lightbox somewhere in your layout.
<ngp-lightbox></ngp-lightbox>
Add the
ngp-gallery and the
ngp-gallery-item in your component html.
<a2p-gallery [galleryId]="sampleId">
<ngp-gallery-item [image]="image1"></ngp-gallery-item>
<ngp-gallery-item [image]="image2"></ngp-gallery-item>
</a2p-gallery>
import { Image } from 'angular2_photoswipe';
// instantiate images like this
this.image1 = new Image();
this.image1.largeUrl = 'https://picsum.photos/4934/3296/?image=1';
this.image1.height = 3296;
this.image1.width = 4934;
this.image1.id = 0;
this.image1.size = `${this.image1.width}x${this.image1.height}`;
this.image1.thumbUrl = 'https://picsum.photos/300/200/?image=1';
import {Angular2PhotoswipeModule, LightboxAdapter} from 'angular2_photoswipe';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
Angular2PhotoswipeModule,
],
//Custom LightboxAdapter
providers: [
{provide : LightboxAdapter, useClass : CustomLightboxAdapter}
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { LightboxAdapter } from 'angular2_photoswipe';
@Injectable()
export class CustomLightboxAdapter extends LightboxAdapter {
allowPanToNext = true;
spacing = 0.12;
bgOpacity = 0.4;
mouseUsed = false;
loop = true;
pinchToClose = true;
closeOnScroll = true;
closeOnVerticalDrag = true;
hideAnimationDuration = 333;
showAnimationDuration = 333;
showHideOpacity = false;
escKey = true;
arrowKeys = true;
getPageURLForShare = function(shareButtonData) {
return window.location.href;
};
}
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { LightboxAdapter } from 'angular2_photoswipe';
@Injectable()
export class CustomLightboxAdapter extends LightboxAdapter {
enableBootstrap4 = true;
}
.card-columns {
@include media-breakpoint-only(lg) {
column-count: 4;
}
@include media-breakpoint-only(xl) {
column-count: 5;
}
}
By default photoswipe does not stretch images to fill the screen. When working with smaller images this can be undesirable. Use
[autoFill]="true" to stretch smaller images.
<a2p-gallery [galleryId]="sampleId" [autoFill]="true">
<ngp-gallery-item [image]="image1"></ngp-gallery-item>
<ngp-gallery-item [image]="image2"></ngp-gallery-item>
</a2p-gallery>
This repository contains a demo app. the source is located in:
src/
Run
ng serve to start the dev server for the demo.
Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/.
The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
The library was created with the angular cli using
ng generate library.
!!! The project's name is 'angular2-photoswipe' (with a dash) because an underline is not supported.
To build the library run
npm run build_lib.