PhotoSwipe for Angular 2+

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 6.2.4.

This is a library with components and services for PhotoSwipe. The official PhotoSwipe JS file is still needed.

This library supports SSR. (Tested with Angular Universal Starter)

Installation

Install NPM packages

npm install --save photoswipe npm install --save angular2_photoswipe

Add assets in your angular.json

"projects" : { "your-app-name" : { "architect" : { "build" : { "assets" : [ { "glob" : "**/*.@(svg|png|gif)" , "input" : "./node_modules/photoswipe/src/css/default-skin" , "output" : "/assets/media" } ] } } } }

Include the Angular2PhotoswipeModule.

import {Angular2PhotoswipeModule} from 'angular2_photoswipe' ; ({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, Angular2PhotoswipeModule ] ... }) export class AppModule { ... }

HTML

Place the npg-lightbox somewhere in your layout.

< ngp-lightbox > </ ngp-lightbox >

Add the ngp-gallery and the ngp-gallery-item in your component html.

< a2p-gallery [ galleryId ]= "sampleId" > < ngp-gallery-item [ image ]= "image1" > </ ngp-gallery-item > < ngp-gallery-item [ image ]= "image2" > </ ngp-gallery-item > </ a2p-gallery >

Load images in component

import { Image } from 'angular2_photoswipe' ; this .image1 = new Image(); this .image1.largeUrl = 'https://picsum.photos/4934/3296/?image=1' ; this .image1.height = 3296 ; this .image1.width = 4934 ; this .image1.id = 0 ; this .image1.size = ` ${ this .image1.width} x ${ this .image1.height} ` ; this .image1.thumbUrl = 'https://picsum.photos/300/200/?image=1' ;

Custom Options Adapter

import {Angular2PhotoswipeModule, LightboxAdapter} from 'angular2_photoswipe' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, Angular2PhotoswipeModule, ], providers: [ {provide : LightboxAdapter, useClass : CustomLightboxAdapter} ] }) export class AppModule { }

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { LightboxAdapter } from 'angular2_photoswipe' ; () export class CustomLightboxAdapter extends LightboxAdapter { allowPanToNext = true ; spacing = 0.12 ; bgOpacity = 0.4 ; mouseUsed = false ; loop = true ; pinchToClose = true ; closeOnScroll = true ; closeOnVerticalDrag = true ; hideAnimationDuration = 333 ; showAnimationDuration = 333 ; showHideOpacity = false ; escKey = true ; arrowKeys = true ; getPageURLForShare = function ( shareButtonData ) { return window .location.href; }; }

Bootstrap 4 support

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { LightboxAdapter } from 'angular2_photoswipe' ; () export class CustomLightboxAdapter extends LightboxAdapter { enableBootstrap4 = true ; }

configure card count

.card-columns { @ include media-breakpoint-only(lg) { column-count : 4 ; } @ include media-breakpoint-only(xl) { column-count : 5 ; } }

autofill: stretch smaller images to fill the screen

By default photoswipe does not stretch images to fill the screen. When working with smaller images this can be undesirable. Use [autoFill]="true" to stretch smaller images.

< a2p-gallery [ galleryId ]= "sampleId" [ autoFill ]= "true" > < ngp-gallery-item [ image ]= "image1" > </ ngp-gallery-item > < ngp-gallery-item [ image ]= "image2" > </ ngp-gallery-item > </ a2p-gallery >

Demo

This repository contains a demo app. the source is located in: src/

Run ng serve to start the dev server for the demo. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

The library was created with the angular cli using ng generate library .

!!! The project's name is 'angular2-photoswipe' (with a dash) because an underline is not supported.

build library