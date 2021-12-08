An rxjs stream based websocket factory service, ideal for use with angular 2.
Install the dependency:
npm install -S angular2-websocket-service
# the following dependency is recommended for most users
npm install -S queueing-subject
Import the service in your
app.module.ts or equivalent:
import { WebSocketService } from 'angular2-websocket-service'
Add the service to your module's providers list:
@NgModule({
imports: [ /* ... */ ],
declarations: [ /* ... */ ],
providers: [ WebSocketService ],
bootstrap: [ /* ... */ ],
})
export class AppModule {}
You can write your own service to provide a websocket using this factory as follows:
// file: server-socket.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core'
import { QueueingSubject } from 'queueing-subject'
import { Observable } from 'rxjs/Observable'
import { WebSocketService } from 'angular2-websocket-service'
@Injectable()
export class ServerSocket {
private inputStream: QueueingSubject<any>
public outputStream: Observable<any>
constructor(private socketFactory: WebSocketService) {}
public connect() {
if (this.outputStream)
return this.outputStream
// Using share() causes a single websocket to be created when the first
// observer subscribes. This socket is shared with subsequent observers
// and closed when the observer count falls to zero.
return this.outputStream = this.socketFactory.connect(
'ws://127.0.0.1:4201/ws',
this.inputStream = new QueueingSubject<any>()
).share()
}
public send(message: any):void {
// If the websocket is not connected then the QueueingSubject will ensure
// that messages are queued and delivered when the websocket reconnects.
// A regular Subject can be used to discard messages sent when the websocket
// is disconnected.
this.inputStream.next(message)
}
}
This service could be used like this:
import { Component } from '@angular/core'
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription'
import { ServerSocket } from './server-socket.service'
@Component({
selector: 'socket-user',
templateUrl: './socket-user.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./socket-user.component.scss']
})
export class SocketUserComponent {
private socketSubscription: Subscription
constructor(private socket: ServerSocket) {
const stream = this.socket.connect()
this.socketSubscription = stream.subscribe(message:any => {
console.log('received message from server: ', message)
})
// send message to server, if the socket is not connected it will be sent
// as soon as the connection becomes available thanks to QueueingSubject
this.socket.send({ type: 'helloServer' })
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.socketSubscription.unsubscribe()
}
}