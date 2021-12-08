An rxjs stream based websocket factory service, ideal for use with angular 2.

How to install (with webpack/angular-cli)

Install the dependency:

npm install -S angular2-websocket-service npm install -S queueing-subject

Import the service in your app.module.ts or equivalent:

How to use with angular 2

import { WebSocketService } from 'angular2-websocket-service'

Add the service to your module's providers list:

@NgModule({ imports : [ ], declarations : [ ], providers : [ WebSocketService ], bootstrap : [ ], }) export class AppModule {}

You can write your own service to provide a websocket using this factory as follows:

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' import { QueueingSubject } from 'queueing-subject' import { Observable } from 'rxjs/Observable' import { WebSocketService } from 'angular2-websocket-service' @Injectable() export class ServerSocket { private inputStream: QueueingSubject<any> public outputStream: Observable<any> constructor (private socketFactory: WebSocketService) {} public connect() { if ( this .outputStream) return this .outputStream return this .outputStream = this .socketFactory.connect( 'ws://127.0.0.1:4201/ws' , this .inputStream = new QueueingSubject<any>() ).share() } public send(message: any): void { this .inputStream.next(message) } }

This service could be used like this: