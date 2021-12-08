openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aws

angular2-websocket-service

by James Pike
0.5.3 (see all)

A very flexible and simple websocket library for rxjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2-websocket-service

An rxjs stream based websocket factory service, ideal for use with angular 2.

How to install (with webpack/angular-cli)

Install the dependency:

npm install -S angular2-websocket-service
# the following dependency is recommended for most users
npm install -S queueing-subject

Import the service in your app.module.ts or equivalent:

How to use with angular 2

import { WebSocketService } from 'angular2-websocket-service'

Add the service to your module's providers list:

@NgModule({
  imports: [ /* ... */ ],
  declarations: [ /* ... */ ],
  providers: [ WebSocketService ],
  bootstrap: [ /* ... */ ],
})
export class AppModule {}

You can write your own service to provide a websocket using this factory as follows:

// file: server-socket.service.ts
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core'
import { QueueingSubject } from 'queueing-subject'
import { Observable } from 'rxjs/Observable'
import { WebSocketService } from 'angular2-websocket-service'

@Injectable()
export class ServerSocket {
  private inputStream: QueueingSubject<any>
  public outputStream: Observable<any>

  constructor(private socketFactory: WebSocketService) {}

  public connect() {
    if (this.outputStream)
      return this.outputStream

    // Using share() causes a single websocket to be created when the first
    // observer subscribes. This socket is shared with subsequent observers
    // and closed when the observer count falls to zero.
    return this.outputStream = this.socketFactory.connect(
      'ws://127.0.0.1:4201/ws',
      this.inputStream = new QueueingSubject<any>()
    ).share()
  }

  public send(message: any):void {
    // If the websocket is not connected then the QueueingSubject will ensure
    // that messages are queued and delivered when the websocket reconnects.
    // A regular Subject can be used to discard messages sent when the websocket
    // is disconnected.
    this.inputStream.next(message)
  }
}

This service could be used like this:

import { Component } from '@angular/core'
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription'
import { ServerSocket } from './server-socket.service'

@Component({
  selector: 'socket-user',
  templateUrl: './socket-user.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./socket-user.component.scss']
})
export class SocketUserComponent {
  private socketSubscription: Subscription

  constructor(private socket: ServerSocket) {
    const stream = this.socket.connect()

    this.socketSubscription = stream.subscribe(message:any => {
      console.log('received message from server: ', message)
    })

    // send message to server, if the socket is not connected it will be sent
    // as soon as the connection becomes available thanks to QueueingSubject
    this.socket.send({ type: 'helloServer' })
  }

  ngOnDestroy() {
    this.socketSubscription.unsubscribe()
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial