angular2websocket

Based on https://github.com/AngularClass/angular-websocket and migrated to Angular2

Installation

npm install angular2-websocket

import {$WebSocket} from 'angular2-websocket/angular2-websocket' var ws = new $WebSocket( "url" ); ws.send(event);

also ws.getDataStream() returns Subject to which you can attach an Observer (https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS)

Compilation

npm run typings npm run compile

The default value for binary type is 'arrayBuffer'.

example

import {$WebSocket, WebSocketSendMode} from 'angular2-websocket/angular2-websocket' ; var ws = new $WebSocket( "ws://127.0.0.1:7000" ); ws.onMessage( ( msg: MessageEvent )=> { console .log( "onMessage " , msg.data); }, {autoApply: false } ); ws.getDataStream().subscribe( ( msg )=> { console .log( "next" , msg.data); ws.close( false ); }, ( msg )=> { console .log( "error" , msg); }, () => { console .log( "complete" ); } ); ws.send( "some thing" ).subscribe( ( msg )=> { console .log( "next" , msg.data); }, ( msg )=> { console .log( "error" , msg); }, () => { console .log( "complete" ); } ); ws.send( "by default, this will never be sent, because Observer is cold." ); ws.send( "by default, this will be sent, because Observer is hot." ).publish().connect(); ws.setSendMode(WebSocketSendMode.Direct); ws.send( "this will be sent Direct, because send mode is set to Direct." ); ws.send( "this will be sent and return Promise." , WebSocketSendMode.Promise).then( ( T ) => { console .log( "is send" ); }, ( T ) => { console .log( "not send" ); } ); ws.send( "this will be sent and return Observer." ).subscribe( ( msg )=> { console .log( "next" , msg.data); }, ( msg )=> { console .log( "error" , msg); }, () => { console .log( "complete" ); } ); ws.close( false ); ws.close( true );

Binary type

To set the binary type for the websocket one can provide it as string in the constructor. Allowed types are:

'blob' (default)

'arraybuffer'