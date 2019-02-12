Based on https://github.com/AngularClass/angular-websocket and migrated to Angular2
npm install angular2-websocket
import {$WebSocket} from 'angular2-websocket/angular2-websocket'
var ws = new $WebSocket("url");
ws.send(event);
also ws.getDataStream() returns Subject to which you can attach an Observer (https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS)
npm run typings
npm run compile
The default value for binary type is 'arrayBuffer'.
import {$WebSocket, WebSocketSendMode} from 'angular2-websocket/angular2-websocket';
// connect
var ws = new $WebSocket("ws://127.0.0.1:7000");
// you can send immediately after connect,
// data will cached until connect open and immediately send or connect fail.
// when connect fail, websocket will reconnect or not,
// you can set {WebSocketConfig.reconnectIfNotNormalClose = true} to enable auto reconnect
// all cached data will lost when connect close if not reconnect
// set received message callback
ws.onMessage(
(msg: MessageEvent)=> {
console.log("onMessage ", msg.data);
},
{autoApply: false}
);
// set received message stream
ws.getDataStream().subscribe(
(msg)=> {
console.log("next", msg.data);
ws.close(false);
},
(msg)=> {
console.log("error", msg);
},
()=> {
console.log("complete");
}
);
// send with default send mode (now default send mode is Observer)
ws.send("some thing").subscribe(
(msg)=> {
console.log("next", msg.data);
},
(msg)=> {
console.log("error", msg);
},
()=> {
console.log("complete");
}
);
ws.send("by default, this will never be sent, because Observer is cold.");
ws.send("by default, this will be sent, because Observer is hot.").publish().connect();
ws.setSendMode(WebSocketSendMode.Direct);
ws.send("this will be sent Direct, because send mode is set to Direct.");
ws.send("this will be sent and return Promise.", WebSocketSendMode.Promise).then(
(T) => {
console.log("is send");
},
(T) => {
console.log("not send");
}
);
ws.send("this will be sent and return Observer.").subscribe(
(msg)=> {
console.log("next", msg.data);
},
(msg)=> {
console.log("error", msg);
},
()=> {
console.log("complete");
}
);
ws.close(false); // close
ws.close(true); // close immediately
To set the binary type for the websocket one can provide it as string in the constructor. Allowed types are:
var ws = new $WebSocket("ws://127.0.0.1:7000", null, null, 'arraybuffer');