openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular2-webpack-prerender

by angular
0.10.0 (see all)

Server-side rendering and Prerendering for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

117

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircleCI Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular/universal

Angular Universal

Angular Universal

Table of Contents

Introduction

The Angular Universal project is a community driven project to expand on the core APIs from Angular (platform-server) to enable developers to do server side rendering of Angular applications in a variety of scenarios.

This repository will host the various tools like engines to integrate with various backends(NodeJS, ASP.NET etc.) and also extra modules and examples to help you started with server side rendering.

The Universal project is driven by community contributions. Please check our contributing guidelines and send us your Pull Requests!

Getting Started

Angular Universal Guide

Packages

The packages from this repo are published as scoped packages under @nguniversal

Universal "Gotchas"

Moved to /docs/gotchas.md

Preboot

Control server-rendered page and transfer state before client-side web app loads to the client-side-app. Repo

What's in a name?

We believe that using the word "universal" is correct when referring to a JavaScript Application that runs in more environments than the browser. (inspired by Universal JavaScript)

Universal Team

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial