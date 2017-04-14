What is this?

Web worker service for Angular 2.

Install

npm i angular2-web-worker

API

export interface IWebWorkerService { run<T> ( workerFunction: (any ) => T, data?: any): Promise <T>; runUrl(url: string, data?: any): Promise <any>; terminate<T>(promise: Promise <T>): Promise <T>; }

run workerFunction : Must be a self-contained function. Cannot reference outside variables. You can import other libraries with importScripts though These are okay: run( input => input * input, 10 ); run( input => { const square = num => num * num; return square(input); }, 10 ); const someFunction = ( input ) => input * input); run(someFunction, 10 ); class Runner { private webWorkerService = new WebWorkerService(); constructor () { this .webWorkerService.run( this .someFunction, 10 ); } someFunction() { return input * input; } } These will probably NOT work: run( input => this .square(input), 10 ); run( input => { return _.uniqueId() * input; }, 10 ); data : serializable data

runUrl : Basically the same as url : The url you would use to create a Worker instance data : Same as the run method

: Basically the same as terminate : Calling this will terminate the web worker, if it is still running. promise : The Promise instance returned by run or runUrl .

: Calling this will the web worker, if it is still running.

Example

Check out angular2-web-worker-example for a sample project, or see app/app.component.ts for usage with an Angular 2 application.