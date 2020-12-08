🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with the devise token auth gem for Rails.

👋 This library has been renamed to Angular-Token! Please follow the migration guide.

Install

Set up a Rails with Devise Token Auth Install Angular-Token via NPM with npm install angular-token Import and add AngularTokenModule to your main module and call the 'forRoot' function with the config. Make sure you have HttpClientModule imported too. import { AngularTokenModule } from 'angular-token' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ ..., HttpClientModule, AngularTokenModule.forRoot({ ... }) ], declarations : [ ... ], bootstrap : [ ... ] }) (Maybe Optional) Fix injection context runtime error After installing this package, if you get an Error: inject() must be called from an injection context when running your app, add the following to your typescript path config in the tsconfig[.app].json file: ``` json "paths": { "@angular/*": [ "./node_modules/@angular/*" ] } ```

Use

Register your user constructor (private tokenService: AngularTokenService) { } this .tokenService.registerAccount({ login : 'example@example.org' , password : 'secretPassword' , passwordConfirmation : 'secretPassword' }).subscribe( res => console .log(res), error => console .log(error) ); Sign in your user constructor (private tokenService: AngularTokenService) { } this .tokenService.signIn({ login : 'example@example.org' , password : 'secretPassword' }).subscribe( res => console .log(res), error => console .log(error) ); Now you can use HttpClient to access private resources constructor (http: HttpClient) { } this .http.get( 'private_resource' ).subscribe( res => console .log(res), error => console .log(error) );

