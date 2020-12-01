angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking, Ahead of Time Compilation-supported Angular Toaster Notification library largely based off of AngularJS-Toaster.
Version ^11.0.0 has a number of new features, type definitions, and breaking changes. Please review the CHANGELOG for a list of features and breaking changes before upgrading.
Version ^5.0.0 requires either
.forRoot() or
.forChild()
ToasterModule inclusion. Please
read the 5.x.x release notes and the
Getting Started section before upgrading.
Version ^4.0.0 now supports @angular/animations, which is a breaking change. Please read both the Getting Started and Animations sections before upgrading.
A dynamic Angular and Typescript demo can be found at this plunker.
npm install angular2-toaster
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster.css" />
or
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster.min.css" />
@import 'node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster';
@import 'node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster';
Within the
map property of the
systemjs.config file, add mappings for angular, rxjs
(which is a dependency), and the angular2-toaster bundled umd file:
map: {
// angular bundles
'@angular/core': 'npm:@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js',
// ...
// other libraries
'rxjs': 'npm:rxjs',
'angular2-toaster': 'npm:angular2-toaster/bundles/angular2-toaster.umd.js'
Simply follow the
Getting Started instructions to import the library.
import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {ToasterModule, ToasterService} from 'angular2-toaster';
import {Root} from './root.component'
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule, ToasterModule.forRoot()],
declarations: [Root],
bootstrap: [Root]
})
@Component({
selector: 'root',
template: `
<toaster-container></toaster-container>
<button (click)="popToast()">pop toast</button>`
})
export class Root {
private toasterService: ToasterService;
constructor(toasterService: ToasterService) {
this.toasterService = toasterService;
}
popToast() {
this.toasterService.pop('success', 'Args Title', 'Args Body');
}
}
ToasterModule.forRoot() is recommended for most applications as it will guarantee a single instance of the ToasterService, ensuring that all recipient containers observe the same ToasterService events.
For subsequent inclusions, use
ToasterModule.forChild() to provide the
ToasterContainerComponent only, ensuring that
ToasterService is still held as a singleton at the root.
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {ToasterContainerComponent, ToasterService} from 'angular2-toaster';
@Component({
selector: 'root',
imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule],
directives: [ToasterContainerComponent],
providers: [ToasterService],
template: `
<toaster-container></toaster-container>
<button (click)="popToast()">pop toast</button>`
})
class Root {
private toasterService: ToasterService;
constructor(toasterService: ToasterService) {
this.toasterService = toasterService;
}
popToast() {
this.toasterService.pop('success', 'Args Title', 'Args Body');
}
}
bootstrap(Root);
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {ToasterModule, ToasterService, ToasterConfig} from 'angular2-toaster';
@Component({
selector: 'root',
imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule, ToasterModule.forRoot()],
template: `
<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config">
</toaster-container>
<button (click)="popToast()">pop toast</button>`
})
class Root {
private toasterService: ToasterService;
constructor(toasterService: ToasterService) {
this.toasterService = toasterService;
}
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({
showCloseButton: true,
tapToDismiss: false,
timeout: 0
});
popToast() {
this.toasterService.pop('success', 'Args Title', 'Args Body');
}
}
bootstrap(Root);
ToasterService exposes both a synchronous and asynchronous pop method in the form of
pop() and
popAsync() respectively.
pop() returns a concrete
Toast instance after the toastId property has been hydrated and the
toast has been added to all receiving containers.
popAsync() returns a hot
Observable<Toast> that may be subscribed to to receive multiple toast
updates.
var toast: Toast = {
type: 'success',
title: 'close button',
showCloseButton: true
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
ToasterService exposes a
clear function that accepts two optional parameters:
toastId and
toastContainerId.
These parameters can be used to clear toasts by specific id, by container id, by both, or by neither. If both parameters are omitted, all toasts in all containers will be removed.
var toast = this.toasterService.pop('success', 'title', 'body');
this.toasterService.clear(toast.toastId, toast.toastContainerId);
Starting with version
4.0.0 and greater, Animation configuration is required, as described in the
Getting Started section.
To add animations:
Install the
@angular/animations npm package via
npm install @angular/animations.
Add the
BrowserAnimationsModule to your root module
import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {ToasterModule} from 'angular2-toaster';
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule, ToasterModule],
...
If you want to avoid bringing in an additional module solely for the sake of animations, you can
explicitly configure
angular2-toaster to ignore animations. To do so, import the
NoopAnimationsModule instead:
import {NoopAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import {ToasterModule} from 'angular2-toaster';
@NgModule({
imports: [NoopAnimationsModule, ToasterModule],
...
Angular Animations require browsers that support the Web Animations Standard.
If you need to target a non-supported browser, a polyfill is required.
By default, five toast types are defined via the
ToastType type: 'error, 'info', 'wait', 'success', and 'warning'.
The existing toast type configurations can be overridden by passing a mapping object that uses the same type names but overrides the style class:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({typeClasses: {
error: 'custom-toast-error',
info: 'custom-toast-info',
wait: 'custom-toast-wait',
success: 'custom-toast-success',
warning: 'custom-toast-warning'
}});
In addition, the default options can be overridden, replaced, or expanded, by extending the toast type with a custom type and passing a mapping object to the config, where the key corresponds to the toast type and the value corresponds to a custom class:
NOTE: When providing a custom type, both the typeClasses and iconClasses objects must be updated.
In the case where either are not provided, the toast type will fall back to the
defaultToastType which
defaults to
info.
import {DefaultTypeClasses, DefaultIconClasses} from 'angular2-toaster';
type ExtendedToastType = ('partial-success') & ToastType;
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
extendedTypeClasses = { ...DefaultTypeClasses, ...{ 'partial-success': 'toast-partial-success' }};
extendedIconClasses = { ...DefaultIconClasses, ...{ 'partial-success': 'icon-partial-success' }};
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({
typeClasses: <ExtendedToastType>this.extendedTypeClasses,
iconClasses: <ExtendedToastType>this.extendedIconClasses
});
There are five animation styles that can be applied via the toasterconfig
animation property:
'fade', 'flyLeft', 'flyRight', 'slideDown', and 'slideUp'. Any other value will disable animations.
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({animation: 'fade'});
Limit is defaulted to null, meaning that there is no maximum number of toasts that are defined before the toast container begins removing toasts when a new toast is added.
To change this behavior, pass a "limit" option to the config:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({limit: 5});
By default, the
tapToDismiss option is set to true, meaning that if a toast is clicked anywhere
on the toast body, the toast will be dismissed. This behavior can be overriden in the config so
that if set to false, the toast will only be dismissed if the close button is defined and clicked:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({tapToDismiss: false});
There are nine pre-built toaster container position configurations:
'toast-top-full-width', 'toast-bottom-full-width', 'toast-center',
'toast-top-left', 'toast-top-center', 'toast-top-right',
'toast-bottom-left', 'toast-bottom-center', 'toast-bottom-right'
By default,
'toast-top-right' will be used. You can specify an override (or your own custom position class that correlates to your CSS) via the
positionClass property:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({positionClass: 'toast-top-left'});
The Close Button's visibility can be configured at three different levels:
Globally in the config for all toast types:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({showCloseButton: true});
Per info-class type: By passing the close-button configuration as an object instead of a boolean, you can specify the global behavior an info-class type should have.
```typescript
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({
showCloseButton: { 'warning': true, 'error': false }
});
```
If a type is not defined and specified, the default behavior for that type is false.
Per toast constructed via Toast object creation:
var toast : Toast = {
type: 'error',
title: 'Title text',
body: 'Body text',
showCloseButton: true
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
This option is given the most weight and will override the global configurations for that toast. However, it will not persist to other toasts of that type and does not alter or pollute the global configuration.
The close button html can be overridden either globally or per toast call.
Globally:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({
closeHtml: '<button>Close</button>'
});
Per toast:
var toast : Toast = {
type: 'error',
title: 'Title text',
body: 'Body text',
showCloseButton: true,
closeHtml: '<button>Close</button>'
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
The
newestOnTop option is defaulted to true, adding new toasts on top of other existing toasts.
If changed to false via the config, toasts will be added to the bottom of other existing toasts.
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({newestOnTop: false});
By default, toasts have a timeout setting of 5000, meaning that they are removed after 5000 milliseconds.
If the timeout is set to anything other than a number greater than 0, the toast will be considered "sticky" and will not automatically dismiss.
The timeout can be configured at three different levels:
Globally in the config for all toast types:
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({timeout: 2000});
Per info-class type: By passing the timeout config option as an object instead of a number, you can specify the global behavior an info-class type should have.
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({timeout: {error:1000});
If a type is not defined and specified, a timeout will not be applied, making the toast "sticky".
Per toast constructed via toaster.pop('success', "title", "text"):
var toast : Toast = {
type: 'error',
title: 'Title text',
body: 'Body text',
showCloseButton: true,
closeHtml: '<button>Close</button>'
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
By default, all toasts are dismissed when their timer expires, even if you mouse over the toast.
This can be overriden via the container's config.
template:
`<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>`
public config: ToasterConfig =
new ToasterConfig({mouseoverTimerStop: false});
There are three different types of body renderings that can be passed via the
toast.bodyOutputType argument: 'Default', 'TrustedHtml', and 'Component'. If a
bodyOutputType
is not provided, it will be defaulted to 'Default'.
Default: The
body argument will be directly interpolated as text content. If html is passed
in the
body argument, it will be encoded and rendered as text.
TrustedHtml: The
body argument will be parsed and rendered as html content.
import {BodyOutputType} from 'angular2-toaster';
var toast : Toast = {
type: 'error',
title: 'Title text',
body: '<h4>Body text</h4>',
bodyOutputType: BodyOutputType.TrustedHtml
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
Component: The
body argument is the name of the component class to be rendered as the content
of the toast.
import {BodyOutputType} from 'angular2-toaster';
@Component({
selector: 'dynamic-component',
template: `<div>loaded via component</div>`
})
class DynamicComponent { }
var toast : Toast = {
type: 'error',
title: 'Title text',
body: DynamicComponent,
bodyOutputType: BodyOutputType.Component
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
The Component BodyOutputType offers the additional flexibilty of attaching the toast instance to
your component. It is recommended that you expose a public property on your component for type
safe access to the toast instance if you need to consume it inside of your component.
Mutation of the toast instance is not recommended.
A progress bar can be enabled per toast via the
progressBar property. If set to true, a progress bar will be
displayed that indicates how much time is remaining for the toast before it is automatically dismissed.
The progress bar has two directions:
decreasing or right-to-left and
increasing, or left-to-right. While defaulted
to
decreasing, it can be overridden per toast:
var toast: Toast = {
type: 'success',
progressBar: true,
progressBarDirection: 'increasing'
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
An onShow callback function can be attached to each toast instance. The callback will be invoked upon toast add.
var toast: Toast = {
type: 'success',
title: 'parent',
onShowCallback: (toast) => this.toasterService.pop('success', 'invoked from ' + toast.title + ' onShow callback')
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
An onHide callback function can be attached to each toast instance. The callback will be invoked upon toast removal.
var toast: Toast = {
type: 'success',
title: 'parent',
onHideCallback: (toast) => this.toasterService.pop('success', 'invoked from ' + toast.title + ' onHide callback')
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
An onClick callback function can be attached to each toast instance. The callback will be invoked upon the toast being clicked, even if the click is the close button. The callback will be invoked before the toast is removed.
var toast: Toast = {
type: 'success',
title: 'parent',
onClickCallback: (toast) => this.toasterService.pop('success', 'invoked from ' + toast.title + ' onClick callback')
};
this.toasterService.pop(toast);
In order to build Angular2-Toaster for development, you will need to have Git and Node.js installed.
Clone a copy of the repo:
git clone https://github.com/stabzs/Angular2-Toaster.git
In the cloned directory, run:
npm install
Run Angular AoT compiler:
npm run build
Run Karma test instance with coverage report:
ng test angular2-toaster --code-coverage
No Toaster Containers have been initialized to receive toasts. error
You have not properly initialized a toaster container instance before trying to publish a toast.
Make sure that you have rendered the
toaster-container component and that you are importing
the
ToasterModule with
ToasterModule.forRoot().
The
handleError function is executed outsize of an Angular zone. You need to
explicitly tell Angular to run the pop call within the context of a zone.
export class AppErrorHandler implements ErrorHandler {
constructor(
private toasterService: ToasterService,
private ngZone : NgZone) { }
handleError(error: any): void {
this.ngZone.run(() => {
this.toasterService.pop('error', "Error", error);
});
}
}
(See this great Stack Overflow Answer for more details).
Rewritten from https://github.com/jirikavi/AngularJS-Toaster
Inspired by http://codeseven.github.io/toastr/demo.html.
Copyright © 2016-2020 Stabzs.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.