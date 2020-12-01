angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking, Ahead of Time Compilation-supported Angular Toaster Notification library largely based off of AngularJS-Toaster.

Version ^11.0.0 has a number of new features, type definitions, and breaking changes. Please review the CHANGELOG for a list of features and breaking changes before upgrading.

Version ^5.0.0 requires either .forRoot() or .forChild() ToasterModule inclusion. Please read the 5.x.x release notes and the Getting Started section before upgrading.

Version ^4.0.0 now supports @angular/animations, which is a breaking change. Please read both the Getting Started and Animations sections before upgrading.

Demo

A dynamic Angular and Typescript demo can be found at this plunker.

Getting Started

npm install angular2-toaster

Import CSS

Copy or Link CSS

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster.css" />

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster.min.css" />

Import CSS with Sass or Less

@ import 'node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster' ;

Compile the Library's SCSS

@ import 'node_modules/angular2-toaster/toaster' ;

Import Library

Import via SystemJS

Within the map property of the systemjs.config file, add mappings for angular, rxjs (which is a dependency), and the angular2-toaster bundled umd file:

map: { '@angular/core' : 'npm:@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js' , 'rxjs' : 'npm:rxjs' , 'angular2-toaster' : 'npm:angular2-toaster/bundles/angular2-toaster.umd.js'

Import via Webpack

Simply follow the Getting Started instructions to import the library.

Getting Started With Default Configuration - NgModule (Recommended):

import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import {ToasterModule, ToasterService} from 'angular2-toaster' ; import {Root} from './root.component' ({ imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule, ToasterModule.forRoot()], declarations: [Root], bootstrap: [Root] }) ({ selector: 'root' , template: ` <toaster-container></toaster-container> <button (click)="popToast()">pop toast</button>` }) export class Root { private toasterService: ToasterService; constructor ( toasterService: ToasterService ) { this .toasterService = toasterService; } popToast() { this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'Args Title' , 'Args Body' ); } }

ToasterModule.forRoot() is recommended for most applications as it will guarantee a single instance of the ToasterService, ensuring that all recipient containers observe the same ToasterService events.

For subsequent inclusions, use ToasterModule.forChild() to provide the ToasterContainerComponent only, ensuring that ToasterService is still held as a singleton at the root.

Getting Started with Default Configuration - Manual Component Inclusion (obsolete >= 5.0.0):

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import {ToasterContainerComponent, ToasterService} from 'angular2-toaster' ; ({ selector: 'root' , imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule], directives: [ToasterContainerComponent], providers: [ToasterService], template: ` <toaster-container></toaster-container> <button (click)="popToast()">pop toast</button>` }) class Root { private toasterService: ToasterService; constructor ( toasterService: ToasterService ) { this .toasterService = toasterService; } popToast() { this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'Args Title' , 'Args Body' ); } } bootstrap(Root);

Getting Started with Configuration Override:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import {ToasterModule, ToasterService, ToasterConfig} from 'angular2-toaster' ; ({ selector: 'root' , imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule, ToasterModule.forRoot()], template: ` <toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"> </toaster-container> <button (click)="popToast()">pop toast</button>` }) class Root { private toasterService: ToasterService; constructor ( toasterService: ToasterService ) { this .toasterService = toasterService; } public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({ showCloseButton: true , tapToDismiss: false , timeout: 0 }); popToast() { this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'Args Title' , 'Args Body' ); } } bootstrap(Root);

Asynchronous vs Synchronous ToasterService

ToasterService exposes both a synchronous and asynchronous pop method in the form of pop() and popAsync() respectively.

pop() returns a concrete Toast instance after the toastId property has been hydrated and the toast has been added to all receiving containers.

popAsync() returns a hot Observable<Toast> that may be subscribed to to receive multiple toast updates.

Customize Toast arguments in pop

var toast: Toast = { type : 'success' , title: 'close button' , showCloseButton: true }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

Clear Existing Toast

ToasterService exposes a clear function that accepts two optional parameters: toastId and toastContainerId .

These parameters can be used to clear toasts by specific id, by container id, by both, or by neither. If both parameters are omitted, all toasts in all containers will be removed.

var toast = this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'title' , 'body' ); this .toasterService.clear(toast.toastId, toast.toastContainerId);

Animations

Starting with version 4.0.0 and greater, Animation configuration is required, as described in the Getting Started section.

To add animations:

Install the @angular/animations npm package via npm install @angular/animations .

Add the BrowserAnimationsModule to your root module import {NgModule, Component} from '@angular/core' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import {ToasterModule} from 'angular2-toaster' ; ({ imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule, ToasterModule], ...

If you want to avoid bringing in an additional module solely for the sake of animations, you can explicitly configure angular2-toaster to ignore animations. To do so, import the NoopAnimationsModule instead:

import {NoopAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import {ToasterModule} from 'angular2-toaster' ; ({ imports: [NoopAnimationsModule, ToasterModule], ...

Angular Animations require browsers that support the Web Animations Standard.

If you need to target a non-supported browser, a polyfill is required.

Configurable Options

Toast Types

By default, five toast types are defined via the ToastType type: 'error, 'info', 'wait', 'success', and 'warning'.

The existing toast type configurations can be overridden by passing a mapping object that uses the same type names but overrides the style class:

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({typeClasses: { error: 'custom-toast-error' , info: 'custom-toast-info' , wait: 'custom-toast-wait' , success: 'custom-toast-success' , warning: 'custom-toast-warning' }});

In addition, the default options can be overridden, replaced, or expanded, by extending the toast type with a custom type and passing a mapping object to the config, where the key corresponds to the toast type and the value corresponds to a custom class:

NOTE: When providing a custom type, both the typeClasses and iconClasses objects must be updated. In the case where either are not provided, the toast type will fall back to the defaultToastType which defaults to info .

import {DefaultTypeClasses, DefaultIconClasses} from 'angular2-toaster' ; type ExtendedToastType = ( 'partial-success' ) & ToastType; template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` extendedTypeClasses = { ...DefaultTypeClasses, ...{ 'partial-success' : 'toast-partial-success' }}; extendedIconClasses = { ...DefaultIconClasses, ...{ 'partial-success' : 'icon-partial-success' }}; public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({ typeClasses: <ExtendedToastType> this .extendedTypeClasses, iconClasses: <ExtendedToastType> this .extendedIconClasses });

Animations

There are five animation styles that can be applied via the toasterconfig animation property: 'fade', 'flyLeft', 'flyRight', 'slideDown', and 'slideUp'. Any other value will disable animations.

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({animation: 'fade' });

Limit

Limit is defaulted to null, meaning that there is no maximum number of toasts that are defined before the toast container begins removing toasts when a new toast is added.

To change this behavior, pass a "limit" option to the config:

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({limit: 5 });

Tap to Dismiss

By default, the tapToDismiss option is set to true, meaning that if a toast is clicked anywhere on the toast body, the toast will be dismissed. This behavior can be overriden in the config so that if set to false, the toast will only be dismissed if the close button is defined and clicked:

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({tapToDismiss: false });

Container Position

There are nine pre-built toaster container position configurations:

'toast-top-full-width' , 'toast-bottom-full-width' , 'toast-center' , 'toast-top-left' , 'toast-top-center' , 'toast-top-right' , 'toast-bottom-left' , 'toast-bottom-center' , 'toast-bottom-right'

By default, 'toast-top-right' will be used. You can specify an override (or your own custom position class that correlates to your CSS) via the positionClass property:

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({positionClass: 'toast-top-left' });

Close Button

The Close Button's visibility can be configured at three different levels:

Globally in the config for all toast types: template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({showCloseButton: true });

Per info-class type: By passing the close-button configuration as an object instead of a boolean, you can specify the global behavior an info-class type should have. ```typescript template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({ showCloseButton: { 'warning': true , 'error': false } }); ``` If a type is not defined and specified, the default behavior for that type is false .

Per toast constructed via Toast object creation: var toast : Toast = { type : 'error' , title: 'Title text' , body: 'Body text' , showCloseButton: true }; this .toasterService.pop(toast); This option is given the most weight and will override the global configurations for that toast. However, it will not persist to other toasts of that type and does not alter or pollute the global configuration.

Close Html

The close button html can be overridden either globally or per toast call.

Globally: template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({ closeHtml: '<button>Close</button>' });

Per toast: var toast : Toast = { type : 'error' , title: 'Title text' , body: 'Body text' , showCloseButton: true , closeHtml: '<button>Close</button>' }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

Newest Toasts on Top

The newestOnTop option is defaulted to true, adding new toasts on top of other existing toasts. If changed to false via the config, toasts will be added to the bottom of other existing toasts.

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({newestOnTop: false });

Timeout

By default, toasts have a timeout setting of 5000, meaning that they are removed after 5000 milliseconds.

If the timeout is set to anything other than a number greater than 0, the toast will be considered "sticky" and will not automatically dismiss.

The timeout can be configured at three different levels:

Globally in the config for all toast types: template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({timeout: 2000 });

Per info-class type: By passing the timeout config option as an object instead of a number, you can specify the global behavior an info-class type should have. template: ` < toaster-container [ toasterconfig ]= "config" > </ toaster-container > ` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({timeout: {error:1000}); If a type is not defined and specified, a timeout will not be applied, making the toast "sticky".

Per toast constructed via toaster.pop('success', "title", "text"): var toast : Toast = { type : 'error' , title: 'Title text' , body: 'Body text' , showCloseButton: true , closeHtml: '<button>Close</button>' }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

Prevent Timeout on Mouseover

By default, all toasts are dismissed when their timer expires, even if you mouse over the toast.

This can be overriden via the container's config.

template: `<toaster-container [toasterconfig]="config"></toaster-container>` public config: ToasterConfig = new ToasterConfig({mouseoverTimerStop: false });

Body Output Type

There are three different types of body renderings that can be passed via the toast.bodyOutputType argument: 'Default', 'TrustedHtml', and 'Component'. If a bodyOutputType is not provided, it will be defaulted to 'Default'.

Default: The body argument will be directly interpolated as text content. If html is passed in the body argument, it will be encoded and rendered as text.

TrustedHtml: The body argument will be parsed and rendered as html content. import {BodyOutputType} from 'angular2-toaster' ; var toast : Toast = { type : 'error' , title: 'Title text' , body: '<h4>Body text</h4>' , bodyOutputType: BodyOutputType.TrustedHtml }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

Component: The body argument is the name of the component class to be rendered as the content of the toast. import {BodyOutputType} from 'angular2-toaster' ; ({ selector: 'dynamic-component' , template: `<div>loaded via component</div>` }) class DynamicComponent { } var toast : Toast = { type : 'error' , title: 'Title text' , body: DynamicComponent, bodyOutputType: BodyOutputType.Component }; this .toasterService.pop(toast); The Component BodyOutputType offers the additional flexibilty of attaching the toast instance to your component. It is recommended that you expose a public property on your component for type safe access to the toast instance if you need to consume it inside of your component.

Mutation of the toast instance is not recommended.

Progress Bar

A progress bar can be enabled per toast via the progressBar property. If set to true, a progress bar will be displayed that indicates how much time is remaining for the toast before it is automatically dismissed.

The progress bar has two directions: decreasing or right-to-left and increasing , or left-to-right. While defaulted to decreasing , it can be overridden per toast:

var toast: Toast = { type : 'success' , progressBar: true , progressBarDirection: 'increasing' }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

On Show Callback

An onShow callback function can be attached to each toast instance. The callback will be invoked upon toast add.

var toast: Toast = { type : 'success' , title: 'parent' , onShowCallback: ( toast ) => this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'invoked from ' + toast.title + ' onShow callback' ) }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

On Hide Callback

An onHide callback function can be attached to each toast instance. The callback will be invoked upon toast removal.

var toast: Toast = { type : 'success' , title: 'parent' , onHideCallback: ( toast ) => this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'invoked from ' + toast.title + ' onHide callback' ) }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

On Click Callback

An onClick callback function can be attached to each toast instance. The callback will be invoked upon the toast being clicked, even if the click is the close button. The callback will be invoked before the toast is removed.

var toast: Toast = { type : 'success' , title: 'parent' , onClickCallback: ( toast ) => this .toasterService.pop( 'success' , 'invoked from ' + toast.title + ' onClick callback' ) }; this .toasterService.pop(toast);

Building the Source

In order to build Angular2-Toaster for development, you will need to have Git and Node.js installed.

Clone a copy of the repo:

git clone https://github.com/stabzs/Angular2-Toaster.git

In the cloned directory, run:

npm install

Run Angular AoT compiler:

npm run build

Run Karma test instance with coverage report:

ng test angular2-toaster --code-coverage

Frequently Asked Questions and Issues

I get the No Toaster Containers have been initialized to receive toasts. error

You have not properly initialized a toaster container instance before trying to publish a toast. Make sure that you have rendered the toaster-container component and that you are importing the ToasterModule with ToasterModule.forRoot() .

Toasts are not displayed when popped from an error handler

The handleError function is executed outsize of an Angular zone. You need to explicitly tell Angular to run the pop call within the context of a zone.

export class AppErrorHandler implements ErrorHandler { constructor ( private toasterService: ToasterService, private ngZone : NgZone ) { } handleError(error: any ): void { this .ngZone.run( () => { this .toasterService.pop( 'error' , "Error" , error); }); } }

(See this great Stack Overflow Answer for more details).

Author

Stabzs

Credits

Rewritten from https://github.com/jirikavi/AngularJS-Toaster

Inspired by http://codeseven.github.io/toastr/demo.html.

Copyright

Copyright © 2016-2020 Stabzs.

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.