Now compatible with Angular 6!
First, install tinymce and this lib via npm:
npm install --save tinymce angular2-tinymce
Then copy lightgray skin files from
node_modules/tinymce to the
/assets folder. So, i.e. there must be available
/assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray/skin.min.css and
/assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray/content.min.css file.
You can override skin path by specifying
skin_url option (default
/assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray).
To support AOT mode in Angular 6 and higher you also need to include tinymce in your scripts section in angular.json config file:
"scripts": [
"node_modules/tinymce/tinymce.min.js",
...
]
Import
TinymceModule in you
app.module.ts like this:
import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
TinymceModule.withConfig({})
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Then use it:
<app-tinymce [formControl]='contentControl'></app-tinymce>
or
<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='content'></app-tinymce>
You can also use template variable
tinymce to get instance of tinymce:
<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='content' #tinymce='tinymce'></app-tinymce>
then in component.ts:
@ViewChild('tinymce') tinymce;
ngAfterViewInit() {
console.log(this.tinymce);
}
You can configure TinyMCE globally:
import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
TinymceModule.withConfig({
... //any TinyMCE config here
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Please note that config is extended a bit.
Besides the original config angular2-tinymce supports
baseURL for providing, i.e., custom plugins paths.
auto_focus option is boolean instead of string.
You cannot specify
selector option (and you don't need to, right?).
setup and
init_instance_callback are executed after the components'.
You can view more info about supported options here
Also you can override options in each instance like that:
<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='title' [options]='{ branding:false }'></app-tinymce>
You can use outputs to catch tinymce events. You can see full list of available outputs here.
<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='title' (init)='log($event)' (keydown)='log($event)'></app-tinymce>
If you need other plugins than standart (
link paste table advlist autoresize lists code) you should create plugins folder in the
baseURL (default
'/assets/tinymce') and place your plugins in it.
Example:
Place emoticons plugin to an
/assets/tinymce/plugins folder, then:
import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
TinymceModule.withConfig({
plugins: ['emoticons'],
toolbar: 'emoticons'
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Alternativaly you can
npm install tinymce --save and import plugins like that:
import 'tinymce/plugins/emoticons/plugin.js';
Please feel free to leave your PRs, issues, feature requests.