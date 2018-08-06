openbase logo
angular2-tinymce

by Artem
3.3.0 (see all)

Angular 2 component for TinyMCE MCE WYSIWYG editor

Overview

Readme

angular2-tinymce pipeline status

Now compatible with Angular 6!

Demo

Usage

First, install tinymce and this lib via npm:

npm install --save tinymce angular2-tinymce

Then copy lightgray skin files from node_modules/tinymce to the /assets folder. So, i.e. there must be available /assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray/skin.min.css and /assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray/content.min.css file. You can override skin path by specifying skin_url option (default /assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray).

To support AOT mode in Angular 6 and higher you also need to include tinymce in your scripts section in angular.json config file:

 "scripts": [
    "node_modules/tinymce/tinymce.min.js",
    ...
]

Import TinymceModule in you app.module.ts like this:

import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    TinymceModule.withConfig({})
  ],
  ...
})
export class AppModule { }

Then use it:

<app-tinymce [formControl]='contentControl'></app-tinymce>

or

<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='content'></app-tinymce>

You can also use template variable tinymce to get instance of tinymce:

<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='content' #tinymce='tinymce'></app-tinymce>

then in component.ts:

@ViewChild('tinymce') tinymce;
ngAfterViewInit() {
  console.log(this.tinymce);
}

Configure

You can configure TinyMCE globally:

import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    TinymceModule.withConfig({
      ...  //any TinyMCE config here
    })
  ],
  ...
})
export class AppModule { }

Please note that config is extended a bit.

  • Besides the original config angular2-tinymce supports baseURL for providing, i.e., custom plugins paths.

  • auto_focus option is boolean instead of string.

  • You cannot specify selector option (and you don't need to, right?).

  • setup and init_instance_callback are executed after the components'.

  • You can view more info about supported options here

Also you can override options in each instance like that:

<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='title' [options]='{ branding:false }'></app-tinymce>

Events

You can use outputs to catch tinymce events. You can see full list of available outputs here.

<app-tinymce [(ngModel)]='title' (init)='log($event)' (keydown)='log($event)'></app-tinymce>

Plugins

If you need other plugins than standart (link paste table advlist autoresize lists code) you should create plugins folder in the baseURL (default '/assets/tinymce') and place your plugins in it.

Example: Place emoticons plugin to an /assets/tinymce/plugins folder, then:

import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...
    TinymceModule.withConfig({
      plugins: ['emoticons'],
      toolbar: 'emoticons'
    })
  ],
  ...
})
export class AppModule { }

Alternativaly you can npm install tinymce --save and import plugins like that:

import 'tinymce/plugins/emoticons/plugin.js';

Contributing

Please feel free to leave your PRs, issues, feature requests.

Upcoming features

  • Tinymce configuration
  • Aot support
  • Add demo
  • Add CI
  • Per-editor configuration
  • Events
  • Directive
  • File uploading
  • Tests

