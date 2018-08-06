Now compatible with Angular 6!

Usage

First, install tinymce and this lib via npm:

npm install --save tinymce angular2-tinymce

Then copy lightgray skin files from node_modules/tinymce to the /assets folder. So, i.e. there must be available /assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray/skin.min.css and /assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray/content.min.css file. You can override skin path by specifying skin_url option (default /assets/tinymce/skins/lightgray ).

To support AOT mode in Angular 6 and higher you also need to include tinymce in your scripts section in angular.json config file:

"scripts" : [ "node_modules/tinymce/tinymce.min.js" , ... ]

Import TinymceModule in you app.module.ts like this:

import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce' ; ({ imports: [ ... TinymceModule.withConfig({}) ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Then use it:

< app-tinymce [ formControl ]= 'contentControl' > </ app-tinymce >

or

< app-tinymce [( ngModel )]= 'content' > </ app-tinymce >

You can also use template variable tinymce to get instance of tinymce:

< app-tinymce [( ngModel )]= 'content' # tinymce = 'tinymce' > </ app-tinymce >

then in component.ts:

( 'tinymce' ) tinymce; ngAfterViewInit() { console .log( this .tinymce); }

Configure

You can configure TinyMCE globally:

import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce' ; ({ imports: [ ... TinymceModule.withConfig({ ... }) ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Please note that config is extended a bit.

Besides the original config angular2-tinymce supports baseURL for providing, i.e., custom plugins paths.

auto_focus option is boolean instead of string.

You cannot specify selector option (and you don't need to, right?).

setup and init_instance_callback are executed after the components'.

You can view more info about supported options here

Also you can override options in each instance like that:

< app-tinymce [( ngModel )]= 'title' [ options ]= '{ branding:false }' > </ app-tinymce >

Events

You can use outputs to catch tinymce events. You can see full list of available outputs here.

< app-tinymce [( ngModel )]= 'title' ( init )= 'log($event)' ( keydown )= 'log($event)' > </ app-tinymce >

Plugins

If you need other plugins than standart ( link paste table advlist autoresize lists code ) you should create plugins folder in the baseURL (default '/assets/tinymce' ) and place your plugins in it.

Example: Place emoticons plugin to an /assets/tinymce/plugins folder, then:

import { TinymceModule } from 'angular2-tinymce' ; ({ imports: [ ... TinymceModule.withConfig({ plugins: [ 'emoticons' ], toolbar: 'emoticons' }) ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Alternativaly you can npm install tinymce --save and import plugins like that:

import 'tinymce/plugins/emoticons/plugin.js' ;

