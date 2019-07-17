openbase logo
angular2-text-mask

by text-mask
9.0.0 (see all)

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.1K

GitHub Stars

8.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Validated/Masked Input

Readme

Text Mask

⚠️ This library is not maintained. Pull-requests and issues are not monitored. Alternatives to text-mask include:

If you know other alternatives that should be listed here, email me at msafi@msafi.com.

Build Status

Text Mask is an input mask library. It can create input masks for phone, date, currency, zip code, percentage, email, and literally anything!

There are convenient wrappers for React, Angular 2, Ember, and Vue.

Live demo

See it in action, check out the demo page.

Installation and usage

Expected to work with...

IE9+, Android, Samsung Internet, Windows Phone, iOS, Opera, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome

Flexible

Text Mask is very configurable and allows you to create any type of input mask with minimal APIs. See the documentation for details.

Extendable

You can easily expand the base functionality of Text Mask with addons for more mask types. Checkout existing addons.

Robust

Text Mask supports pasting, browser auto-fill, and all operations that a user would expect while interacting with an input field.

It works on mobile, has no 3rd party dependencies, and has a tiny footprint (less than 4KB gzipped).

For any questions, suggestions, or feature requests

Please file an issue!

Alternatives

ai
angular-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym
yopsilon-maskAngular 2+ input masking directive
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
116
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-currencyCurrency mask module for Angular 📦
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nti
ng2-tel-inputAn Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 28 Alternatives

