Chain-to loader for webpack that inlines all html and style's in angular components.
Install the webpack loader from npm.
npm install angular2-template-loader --save-dev
Chain the
angular2-template-loader to your currently used typescript loader.
loaders: ['awesome-typescript-loader', 'angular2-template-loader'],
To be able to use the template loader you must have a loader registered, which can handle
.html and
.css files.
The most recommended loader is
raw-loader
This loader allows you to decouple templates from the component file and maintain AoT compilation. This is particularly useful when building complex components that have large templates.
Here is an example markup of the
webpack.config.js, which chains the
angular2-template-loader to the
tsloader
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loaders: ['awesome-typescript-loader', 'angular2-template-loader?keepUrl=true'],
exclude: [/\.(spec|e2e)\.ts$/]
},
/* Embed files. */
{
test: /\.(html|css)$/,
loader: 'raw-loader',
exclude: /\.async\.(html|css)$/
},
/* Async loading. */
{
test: /\.async\.(html|css)$/,
loaders: ['file?name=[name].[hash].[ext]', 'extract']
}
]
}
@Component({
selector: 'awesome-button',
template: 'button.template.html',
styles: ['button.style.css']
})
export class AwesomeButtonComponent { }
@Component({
selector: 'awesome-button',
template: require('./button.template.html'),
styles: [require('./button.style.css')]
})
export class AwesomeButtonComponent { }
The
angular2-template-loader searches for
templateUrl and
styleUrls declarations inside of the Angular 2 Component metadata and replaces the paths with the corresponding
require statement.
If
keepUrl=true is added to the loader's query string,
templateUrl and
styleUrls will not be replaced by
template and
style respectively so you can use a loader like
file-loader.
The generated
require statements will be handled by the given loader for
.html and
.js files.
In some cases the webpack compilation will fail due to unknown
require statements in the source.
This is caused by the way the template loader works.
The Typescript transpiler doesn't have any typings for the
requiremethod, which was generated by the loader.
We recommend the installation of type defintions, which contain a declaration of the
require method.