atl

angular2-template-loader

by Sean Larkin
0.6.2 (see all)

Chain-to loader for webpack that inlines all html and style's in angular2 components.

59.5K

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular2-template-loader

Chain-to loader for webpack that inlines all html and style's in angular components.

Build Status Coverage

Installation

Install the webpack loader from npm.

  • npm install angular2-template-loader --save-dev

Chain the angular2-template-loader to your currently used typescript loader.

loaders: ['awesome-typescript-loader', 'angular2-template-loader'],

Requirements

To be able to use the template loader you must have a loader registered, which can handle .html and .css files.

The most recommended loader is raw-loader

This loader allows you to decouple templates from the component file and maintain AoT compilation. This is particularly useful when building complex components that have large templates.

Example Usage

Webpack

Here is an example markup of the webpack.config.js, which chains the angular2-template-loader to the tsloader

module: {
  loaders: [
    {
      test: /\.ts$/,
      loaders: ['awesome-typescript-loader', 'angular2-template-loader?keepUrl=true'],
      exclude: [/\.(spec|e2e)\.ts$/]
    },
    /* Embed files. */
    { 
      test: /\.(html|css)$/, 
      loader: 'raw-loader',
      exclude: /\.async\.(html|css)$/
    },
    /* Async loading. */
    {
      test: /\.async\.(html|css)$/, 
      loaders: ['file?name=[name].[hash].[ext]', 'extract']
    }
  ]
}

Before

@Component({
  selector: 'awesome-button',
  template: 'button.template.html',
  styles: ['button.style.css']
})
export class AwesomeButtonComponent { }

After (before it is bundled into your webpack'd application)

@Component({
  selector: 'awesome-button',
  template: require('./button.template.html'),
  styles: [require('./button.style.css')]
})
export class AwesomeButtonComponent { }

How does it work

The angular2-template-loader searches for templateUrl and styleUrls declarations inside of the Angular 2 Component metadata and replaces the paths with the corresponding require statement. If keepUrl=true is added to the loader's query string, templateUrl and styleUrls will not be replaced by template and style respectively so you can use a loader like file-loader.

The generated require statements will be handled by the given loader for .html and .js files.

Common Issues

In some cases the webpack compilation will fail due to unknown require statements in the source.
This is caused by the way the template loader works.

The Typescript transpiler doesn't have any typings for the require method, which was generated by the loader.

We recommend the installation of type defintions, which contain a declaration of the require method.

