Angular Swiper Wrapper

This is an Angular wrapper library for the Swiper. To use this library you should get familiar with the Swiper documentation as well since this documentation only explains details specific to this wrapper.

This documentation is for the latest 6.x.x version which requires Angular 5 or newer. For Angular 4 you need to use the latest 4.x.x version. Documentation for the 4.x.x can be found from here.

EOL notice

Version 10.0.0 will be last release of this library since this is now obsolete due to latest Swiper including direct support for Angular.

Building the library

npm install npm run build

Running the example

npm install npm run start

Installing and usage

npm install ngx-swiper-wrapper --save

Load the module for your app (with global configuration):

Providing the global configuration is optional and when used you should only provide the configuration in your root module.

import { SwiperModule } from 'ngx-swiper-wrapper' ; import { SWIPER_CONFIG } from 'ngx-swiper-wrapper' ; import { SwiperConfigInterface } from 'ngx-swiper-wrapper' ; const DEFAULT_SWIPER_CONFIG: SwiperConfigInterface = { direction : 'horizontal' , slidesPerView : 'auto' }; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... SwiperModule ], providers : [ { provide : SWIPER_CONFIG, useValue : DEFAULT_SWIPER_CONFIG } ] })

Use it in your HTML template (with custom configuration):

This library provides two ways to create a Swiper element, component for simple use cases and directive for more custom use cases.

COMPONENT USAGE

Simply replace the element that would ordinarily be passed to Swiper with the swiper component.

NOTE: Component provides default elements for the scrollbar, navigation and pagination which you can enable by setting the appropriate configuration to 'true' or by using the default selector. If you want to use custom elements then you might want to use the directive instead.

< swiper [ config ]= "config" [( index )]= "index" > < div > Swiper slide content </ div > </ swiper >

[config] [index] [disabled] [useSwiperClass] (indexChange) ( < swiperEvent > ) // All Swiper events / callbacks work as bindings. // Conflicting events are prefixed with 'swiper': // click, tap, doubleTap, touch*, transition* // Example: touchStart -> swiperTouchStart

DIRECTIVE USAGE

When using only the directive you need to provide your own theming or import the default theme:

@ import '~swiper/swiper-bundle.min.css' ;

Swiper directive can be used in correctly structured div element with optional custom configuration:

< div class = "swiper-container" [ swiper ]= "config" [( index )]= "index" > < div class = "swiper-wrapper" > < div class = "swiper-slide" > Swiper slide content </ div > </ div > < div class = "swiper-scrollbar" > </ div > < div class = "swiper-pagination" > </ div > < div class = "swiper-button-prev" > </ div > < div class = "swiper-button-next" > </ div > </ div >

[swiper] [index] [disabled] [performance] (indexChange) ( < swiperEvent > ) // All Swiper events / callbacks work as bindings. // Conflicting events are prefixed with 'swiper': // click, tap, doubleTap, touch*, transition* // Example: touchStart -> swiperTouchStart

Available configuration options (custom / global configuration):

This library supports all Swiper configuration options and few extra options for easier usage.

observer direction threshold spaceBetween slidesPerView centeredSlides

For more detailed documentation with all the supported events / options see the Swiper documentation.

Available control / helper functions (provided by the directive):

swiper() init() update() getIndex(real?) setIndex(index, speed?, silent?) nextSlide(speed?, silent?) prevSlide(speed?, silent?) stopAutoplay(reset?) startAutoplay(reset?)

Above functions can be accessed through the directive reference (available as directiveRef in the component).