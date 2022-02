[Not Maintained and Deprecated]

This project is not maintained any more and is deprecated.

Please check out https://github.com/zefoy/ngx-swiper-wrapper if you are looking for the wrapper component for swiper.

Angular 2 Swiper component that wraps http://idangero.us/swiper

Install

npm install angular2-swiper --save

Usage

See angular2-swiper-example repository for various examples