openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

angular2-swing

by Kapil Sachdeva
0.14.0 (see all)

angular 2 component for the swing library (https://github.com/gajus/swing)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2-swing

Build package

npm run build

dont forget typings install

Install

npm install angular2-swing --save

Usage

import {Component, ViewChild, ViewChildren, QueryList} from '@angular/core';

import {
  Direction,
  StackConfig,
  Stack,
  Card,
  ThrowEvent,
  DragEvent,
  SwingStackComponent,
  SwingCardComponent} from 'angular2-swing';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    <div id="viewport">
      <ul class="stack" swing-stack  [stackConfig]="stackConfig"  #myswing1 (throwout)="onThrowOut($event)">
        <li swing-card #mycards1 [ngClass]="c.name" *ngFor="let c of cards">{{ c.symbol }}</li>
      </ul>
    </div>
    <div id="source">
        <p>Drag the playing cards out of the stack and let go. Dragging them
          beyond the desk will throw them out of the stack. If you drag too
          little and let go, the cards will spring back into place. You can
          throw cards back into the stack after you have thrown them out.</p>
        <p>Open the <a href="https://developer.chrome.com/devtools/docs/console">
          Console</a> to view the associated events.<p>
        <p>Demonstration of <a href="https://github.com/ksachdeva/angular2-swing">
          https://github.com/ksachdeva/angular2-swing</a> implementation.</p>
    </div>

  `
})
export class AppComponent {

  @ViewChild('myswing1') swingStack: SwingStackComponent;
  @ViewChildren('mycards1') swingCards: QueryList<SwingCardComponent>;

  cards: Array<any>;
  stackConfig: StackConfig;

  constructor() {

    this.stackConfig = {
      // Default setting only allows UP, LEFT and RIGHT so you can override this as below
      allowedDirections: [Direction.UP, Direction.DOWN, Direction.LEFT, Direction.RIGHT],
      // Now need to send offsetX and offsetY with element instead of just offset
      throwOutConfidence: (offsetX, offsetY, element) => {
        return Math.min(Math.max(Math.abs(offsetX) / (element.offsetWidth / 1.7), Math.abs(offsetY) / (element.offsetHeight / 2)), 1);
      },
      throwOutDistance: (d) => {
        return 800;
      }
    }

    this.cards = [
      { name: 'clubs', symbol: '♣' },
      { name: 'diamonds', symbol: '♦' },
      { name: 'spades', symbol: '♠' }
    ];
  }

  ngAfterViewInit() {
    // ViewChild & ViewChildren are only available
    // in this function

    console.log(this.swingStack); // this is the stack
    console.log(this.swingCards); // this is a list of cards

    // we can get the underlying stack
    // which has methods - createCard, destroyCard, getCard etc
    console.log(this.swingStack.stack);

    // and the cards
    // every card has methods - destroy, throwIn, throwOut etc
    this.swingCards.forEach((c) => console.log(c.getCard()));

    // this is how you can manually hook up to the
    // events instead of providing the event method in the template
    this.swingStack.throwoutleft.subscribe(
      (event: ThrowEvent) => console.log('Manual hook: ', event));

    this.swingStack.dragstart.subscribe((event: DragEvent) => console.log(event));

    this.swingStack.dragmove.subscribe((event: DragEvent) => console.log(event));
  }

  // This method is called by hooking up the event
  // on the HTML element - see the template above
  onThrowOut(event: ThrowEvent) {
    console.log('Hook from the template', event.throwDirection);
  }
}

See angular2-swing-example repository for the full example

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial