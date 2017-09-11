Build package

npm run build

dont forget typings install

Install

npm install angular2-swing --save

Usage

import {Component, ViewChild, ViewChildren, QueryList} from '@angular/core' ; import { Direction, StackConfig, Stack, Card, ThrowEvent, DragEvent, SwingStackComponent, SwingCardComponent} from 'angular2-swing' ; @Component({ selector : 'app' , template : ` <div id="viewport"> <ul class="stack" swing-stack [stackConfig]="stackConfig" #myswing1 (throwout)="onThrowOut($event)"> <li swing-card #mycards1 [ngClass]="c.name" *ngFor="let c of cards">{{ c.symbol }}</li> </ul> </div> <div id="source"> <p>Drag the playing cards out of the stack and let go. Dragging them beyond the desk will throw them out of the stack. If you drag too little and let go, the cards will spring back into place. You can throw cards back into the stack after you have thrown them out.</p> <p>Open the <a href="https://developer.chrome.com/devtools/docs/console"> Console</a> to view the associated events.<p> <p>Demonstration of <a href="https://github.com/ksachdeva/angular2-swing"> https://github.com/ksachdeva/angular2-swing</a> implementation.</p> </div> ` }) export class AppComponent { @ViewChild( 'myswing1' ) swingStack: SwingStackComponent; @ViewChildren( 'mycards1' ) swingCards: QueryList<SwingCardComponent>; cards: Array <any>; stackConfig: StackConfig; constructor () { this .stackConfig = { allowedDirections : [Direction.UP, Direction.DOWN, Direction.LEFT, Direction.RIGHT], throwOutConfidence : ( offsetX, offsetY, element ) => { return Math .min( Math .max( Math .abs(offsetX) / (element.offsetWidth / 1.7 ), Math .abs(offsetY) / (element.offsetHeight / 2 )), 1 ); }, throwOutDistance : ( d ) => { return 800 ; } } this .cards = [ { name : 'clubs' , symbol : '♣' }, { name : 'diamonds' , symbol : '♦' }, { name : 'spades' , symbol : '♠' } ]; } ngAfterViewInit() { console .log( this .swingStack); console .log( this .swingCards); console .log( this .swingStack.stack); this .swingCards.forEach( ( c ) => console .log(c.getCard())); this .swingStack.throwoutleft.subscribe( ( event: ThrowEvent ) => console .log( 'Manual hook: ' , event)); this .swingStack.dragstart.subscribe( ( event: DragEvent ) => console .log(event)); this .swingStack.dragmove.subscribe( ( event: DragEvent ) => console .log(event)); } onThrowOut(event: ThrowEvent) { console .log( 'Hook from the template' , event.throwDirection); } }

See angular2-swing-example repository for the full example