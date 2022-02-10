Angular 2 component for szimek/signature_pad.

<< THIS IS NO LONGER IN USE BY OWNER. PROBLEMS CAN AND DO EXIST. PRs ARE SUPER WELCOME, BUT I CAN NOT IDENTIFY WHAT YOUR ISSUES ARE, NOR WILL I CHANGE THINGS BECAUSE ANGULAR HAS CHANGED IN THE YEARS SINCE I WROTE THIS >>

Install

npm install angular2-signaturepad --save

Reference Implementation

Usage example

API is identical to szimek/signature_pad.

Options are as per szimek/signature_pad with the following additions:

canvasWidth: width of the canvas (px)

canvasHeight: height of the canvas (px) The above options are provided to avoid accessing the DOM directly from your component to adjust the canvas size.