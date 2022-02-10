openbase logo
as

angular2-signaturepad

by Wulf Sölter

Angular2 Component for szimek / signature_pad

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.7K

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Canvas

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2-signaturepad

Angular 2 component for szimek/signature_pad.

<< THIS IS NO LONGER IN USE BY OWNER. PROBLEMS CAN AND DO EXIST. PRs ARE SUPER WELCOME, BUT I CAN NOT IDENTIFY WHAT YOUR ISSUES ARE, NOR WILL I CHANGE THINGS BECAUSE ANGULAR HAS CHANGED IN THE YEARS SINCE I WROTE THIS >>

Install

npm install angular2-signaturepad --save

Reference Implementation

Usage example

API is identical to szimek/signature_pad.

Options are as per szimek/signature_pad with the following additions:

  • canvasWidth: width of the canvas (px)
  • canvasHeight: height of the canvas (px) The above options are provided to avoid accessing the DOM directly from your component to adjust the canvas size.

// import into app module

import { SignaturePadModule } from 'angular2-signaturepad';

...

@NgModule({
  declarations: [ ],
  imports: [ SignaturePadModule ],
  providers: [ ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})

// then import for use in a component

import { Component, ViewChild } from 'angular2/core';
import { SignaturePad } from 'angular2-signaturepad/signature-pad';

@Component({
  template: '<signature-pad [options]="signaturePadOptions" (onBeginEvent)="drawStart()" (onEndEvent)="drawComplete()"></signature-pad>'
})

export class SignaturePadPage{

  @ViewChild(SignaturePad) signaturePad: SignaturePad;

  signaturePadOptions: Object = { // passed through to szimek/signature_pad constructor
    'minWidth': 5,
    'canvasWidth': 500,
    'canvasHeight': 300
  };

  constructor() {
    // no-op
  }

  ngAfterViewInit() {
    // this.signaturePad is now available
    this.signaturePad.set('minWidth', 5); // set szimek/signature_pad options at runtime
    this.signaturePad.clear(); // invoke functions from szimek/signature_pad API
  }

  drawComplete() {
    // will be notified of szimek/signature_pad's onEnd event
    console.log(this.signaturePad.toDataURL());
  }

  drawStart() {
    // will be notified of szimek/signature_pad's onBegin event
    console.log('begin drawing');
  }
}

