A Webpack loader for Angular that enables string-based module loading with the Angular Router

Package was previously named angular2-router-loader

Installation

npm install angular-router-loader --save-dev

Usage

Add the angular-router-loader to your typescript loaders

Angular Version >= 5

loaders: [ { test: /\.ts$/ , loaders: [ 'awesome-typescript-loader' ] }, { test: /\.(ts|js)$/ , loaders: [ 'angular-router-loader' ] } ]

Angular Version < 5

loaders: [ { test: /\.ts$/ , loaders: [ 'awesome-typescript-loader' , 'angular-router-loader' ] } ]

Lazy Loading

In your route configuration, use loadChildren with a relative path to your lazy loaded angular module. The string is delimited with a # where the right side of split is the angular module class name.

import { Routes } from '@angular/router' ; export const routes: Routes = [ { path: 'lazy' , loadChildren: './lazy.module#LazyModule' } ];

NOTE: When specifying a relative path to lazy loaded module, one of the following two conditions must hold:

The routes are defined in the same module file where it is imported with RouterModule.forRoot or RouterModule.forChild

or The routes are defined in a separate routing file, and that routing file is a sibling of module file.

Synchronous Loading

For synchronous module loading, add the sync=true as a query string value to your loadChildren string. The module will be included in your bundle and not lazy-loaded.

import { Routes } from '@angular/router' ; export const routes: Routes = [ { path: 'lazy' , loadChildren: './lazy.module#LazyModule?sync=true' } ];

Additional Documentation

Credits

This loader was inspired by the following projects.

es6-promise-loader by PatrickJS

angular2-template-loader by Sean Larkin

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)