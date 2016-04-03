Angular2 HTTP client to consume RESTful services. Built on angular2/http with TypeScript.

Note: this solutions is not production ready, it's in a very basic alpha state. Any ideas or contributions are very welcomed :)

Installation

npm install angular2-rest

Example

import {Request, Response} from 'angular2/http' ; import {RESTClient, GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, BaseUrl, Headers, DefaultHeaders, Path, Body, Query} from 'angular2-rest' ; import {Todo} from './models/Todo' ; import {SessionFactory} from './sessionFactory' ; () ( "http://localhost:3000/api/" ) ({ 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }) export class TodoRESTClient extends RESTClient { protected requestInterceptor(req: Request) { if (SessionFactory.getInstance().isAuthenticated) { req.headers.append( 'jwt' , SessionFactory.getInstance().credentials.jwt); } } protected requestInterceptor(req: Response) { } ( "todo/" ) public getTodos( ( "sort" ) sort?: string ): Observable { return null ; }; ( "todo/{id}" ) public getTodoById( ( "id" ) id: string ): Observable { return null ; }; ( "todo" ) public postTodo( todo: Todo): Observable { return null ; }; ( "todo/{id}" ) public putTodoById( ( "id" ) id: string , todo: Todo): Observable { return null ; }; ( "todo/{id}" ) public deleteTodoById( ( "id" ) id: string ): Observable { return null ; }; }

Using it in your component

({ selector: 'to-do' , viewProviders: [TodoRESTClient], }) ({ templateUrl: 'components/to-do-template.html' , }) export class ToDoCmp { constructor ( todoRESTClient: TodoRESTClient ) { } }

API Docs

RESTClient

getBaseUrl(): string : returns the base url of RESTClient

: returns the base url of RESTClient getDefaultHeaders(): Object : returns the default headers of RESTClient in a key-value pair

Class decorators:

@BaseUrl(url: string)

@DefaultHeaders(headers: Object)

Method decorators:

@GET(url: String)

@POST(url: String)

@PUT(url: String)

@DELETE(url: String)

@Headers(headers: Object)

Parameter decorators:

@Path(key: string)

@Query(key: string)

@Header(key: string)

@Body

License

MIT