Angular2 HTTP client to consume RESTful services. Built on angular2/http with TypeScript.
Note: this solutions is not production ready, it's in a very basic alpha state. Any ideas or contributions are very welcomed :)
npm install angular2-rest
import {Request, Response} from 'angular2/http';
import {RESTClient, GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, BaseUrl, Headers, DefaultHeaders, Path, Body, Query} from 'angular2-rest';
import {Todo} from './models/Todo';
import {SessionFactory} from './sessionFactory';
@Injectable()
@BaseUrl("http://localhost:3000/api/")
@DefaultHeaders({
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
})
export class TodoRESTClient extends RESTClient {
protected requestInterceptor(req: Request) {
if (SessionFactory.getInstance().isAuthenticated) {
req.headers.append('jwt', SessionFactory.getInstance().credentials.jwt);
}
}
protected requestInterceptor(req: Response) {
// do sg with responses
}
@GET("todo/")
public getTodos( @Query("sort") sort?: string): Observable { return null; };
@GET("todo/{id}")
public getTodoById( @Path("id") id: string): Observable { return null; };
@POST("todo")
public postTodo( @Body todo: Todo): Observable { return null; };
@PUT("todo/{id}")
public putTodoById( @Path("id") id: string, @Body todo: Todo): Observable { return null; };
@DELETE("todo/{id}")
public deleteTodoById( @Path("id") id: string): Observable { return null; };
}
@Component({
selector: 'to-do',
viewProviders: [TodoRESTClient],
})
@View({
templateUrl: 'components/to-do-template.html',
})
export class ToDoCmp {
constructor(todoRESTClient: TodoRESTClient) {
}
//Use todoRESTClient
}
getBaseUrl(): string: returns the base url of RESTClient
getDefaultHeaders(): Object: returns the default headers of RESTClient in a key-value pair
@BaseUrl(url: string)
@DefaultHeaders(headers: Object)
@GET(url: String)
@POST(url: String)
@PUT(url: String)
@DELETE(url: String)
@Headers(headers: Object)
@Path(key: string)
@Query(key: string)
@Header(key: string)
@Body
MIT