angular2-rest

by Domonkos Pal
0.1.0 (see all)

Angular2 HTTP client to consume RESTful services. Built with TypeScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

253

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2-rest

Angular2 HTTP client to consume RESTful services. Built on angular2/http with TypeScript.
Note: this solutions is not production ready, it's in a very basic alpha state. Any ideas or contributions are very welcomed :)

Installation

npm install angular2-rest

Example


import {Request, Response} from 'angular2/http';
import {RESTClient, GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, BaseUrl, Headers, DefaultHeaders, Path, Body, Query} from 'angular2-rest';

import {Todo} from './models/Todo';
import {SessionFactory} from './sessionFactory';

@Injectable()
@BaseUrl("http://localhost:3000/api/")
@DefaultHeaders({
    'Accept': 'application/json',
    'Content-Type': 'application/json'
})
export class TodoRESTClient extends RESTClient {

    protected requestInterceptor(req: Request) {
        if (SessionFactory.getInstance().isAuthenticated) {
            req.headers.append('jwt', SessionFactory.getInstance().credentials.jwt);
        }
    }
    
    protected requestInterceptor(req: Response) {
        // do sg with responses
    }

    @GET("todo/")
    public getTodos( @Query("sort") sort?: string): Observable { return null; };

    @GET("todo/{id}")
    public getTodoById( @Path("id") id: string): Observable { return null; };

    @POST("todo")
    public postTodo( @Body todo: Todo): Observable { return null; };

    @PUT("todo/{id}")
    public putTodoById( @Path("id") id: string, @Body todo: Todo): Observable { return null; };

    @DELETE("todo/{id}")
    public deleteTodoById( @Path("id") id: string): Observable { return null; };

}

Using it in your component

@Component({
  selector: 'to-do',
  viewProviders: [TodoRESTClient],
})
@View({
  templateUrl: 'components/to-do-template.html',
})
export class ToDoCmp {

  constructor(todoRESTClient: TodoRESTClient) {
  }
  
  //Use todoRESTClient   
}

API Docs

RESTClient

Methods:

  • getBaseUrl(): string: returns the base url of RESTClient
  • getDefaultHeaders(): Object: returns the default headers of RESTClient in a key-value pair

Class decorators:

  • @BaseUrl(url: string)
  • @DefaultHeaders(headers: Object)

Method decorators:

  • @GET(url: String)
  • @POST(url: String)
  • @PUT(url: String)
  • @DELETE(url: String)
  • @Headers(headers: Object)

Parameter decorators:

  • @Path(key: string)
  • @Query(key: string)
  • @Header(key: string)
  • @Body

License

MIT

