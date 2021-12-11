openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ar

angular2-resizable

by Matt Lewis
0.4.1 (see all)

An angular 12.0+ directive that allows an element to be dragged and resized

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

271

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
The package has been renamed to angular-resizable-element

Readme

angular resizable element

Sponsorship Build Status codecov npm version GitHub license

Demo

https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-resizable-element/

Table of contents

About

An angular 12.0+ directive that allows an element to be dragged and resized

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install angular-resizable-element

Then use it in your app like so:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ResizeEvent } from 'angular-resizable-element';

@Component({
  selector: 'demo-app',
  styles: [
    `
      .rectangle {
        position: relative;
        top: 200px;
        display: flex;
        align-items: center;
        justify-content: center;
        width: 300px;
        height: 150px;
        background-color: #fd4140;
        border: solid 1px #121621;
        color: #121621;
        margin: auto;
      }

      mwlResizable {
        box-sizing: border-box; // required for the enableGhostResize option to work
      }

      .resize-handle-top,
      .resize-handle-bottom {
        position: absolute;
        height: 5px;
        cursor: row-resize;
        width: 100%;
      }

      .resize-handle-top {
        top: 0;
      }

      .resize-handle-bottom {
        bottom: 0;
      }

      .resize-handle-left,
      .resize-handle-right {
        position: absolute;
        height: 100%;
        cursor: col-resize;
        width: 5px;
      }

      .resize-handle-left {
        left: 0;
      }

      .resize-handle-right {
        right: 0;
      }
    `,
  ],
  template: `
    <div
      class="rectangle"
      mwlResizable
      [enableGhostResize]="true"
      (resizeEnd)="onResizeEnd($event)"
    >
      <div
        class="resize-handle-top"
        mwlResizeHandle
        [resizeEdges]="{ top: true }"
      ></div>
      <div
        class="resize-handle-left"
        mwlResizeHandle
        [resizeEdges]="{ left: true }"
      ></div>
      <div
        class="resize-handle-right"
        mwlResizeHandle
        [resizeEdges]="{ right: true }"
      ></div>
      <div
        class="resize-handle-bottom"
        mwlResizeHandle
        [resizeEdges]="{ bottom: true }"
      ></div>
    </div>
  `,
})
export class MyComponent {
  onResizeEnd(event: ResizeEvent): void {
    console.log('Element was resized', event);
  }
}

// now use within your apps module
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ResizableModule } from 'angular-resizable-element';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [MyComponent],
  imports: [ResizableModule],
  bootstrap: [MyComponent],
})
class MyModule {}

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-resizable-element/docs/

Development

Prepare your environment

  • Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)
  • Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

Release

npm run release

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial