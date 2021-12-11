https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-resizable-element/
An angular 12.0+ directive that allows an element to be dragged and resized
Install through npm:
npm install angular-resizable-element
Then use it in your app like so:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ResizeEvent } from 'angular-resizable-element';
@Component({
selector: 'demo-app',
styles: [
`
.rectangle {
position: relative;
top: 200px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
width: 300px;
height: 150px;
background-color: #fd4140;
border: solid 1px #121621;
color: #121621;
margin: auto;
}
mwlResizable {
box-sizing: border-box; // required for the enableGhostResize option to work
}
.resize-handle-top,
.resize-handle-bottom {
position: absolute;
height: 5px;
cursor: row-resize;
width: 100%;
}
.resize-handle-top {
top: 0;
}
.resize-handle-bottom {
bottom: 0;
}
.resize-handle-left,
.resize-handle-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
cursor: col-resize;
width: 5px;
}
.resize-handle-left {
left: 0;
}
.resize-handle-right {
right: 0;
}
`,
],
template: `
<div
class="rectangle"
mwlResizable
[enableGhostResize]="true"
(resizeEnd)="onResizeEnd($event)"
>
<div
class="resize-handle-top"
mwlResizeHandle
[resizeEdges]="{ top: true }"
></div>
<div
class="resize-handle-left"
mwlResizeHandle
[resizeEdges]="{ left: true }"
></div>
<div
class="resize-handle-right"
mwlResizeHandle
[resizeEdges]="{ right: true }"
></div>
<div
class="resize-handle-bottom"
mwlResizeHandle
[resizeEdges]="{ bottom: true }"
></div>
</div>
`,
})
export class MyComponent {
onResizeEnd(event: ResizeEvent): void {
console.log('Element was resized', event);
}
}
// now use within your apps module
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ResizableModule } from 'angular-resizable-element';
@NgModule({
declarations: [MyComponent],
imports: [ResizableModule],
bootstrap: [MyComponent],
})
class MyModule {}
You may also find it useful to view the demo source.
All documentation is auto-generated from the source and can be viewed here: https://mattlewis92.github.io/angular-resizable-element/docs/
npm install while current directory is this repo
Run
npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.
Run
npm test to run tests once or
npm run test:watch to continually run tests.
npm run release
MIT