openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ar

angular2-recaptcha

by xmaestro
1.1.0 (see all)

Angular 2 : Typescript component for Google reCaptcha

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis

Angular 2 : TypeScript component for Google reCaptcha 2

This is just very simple Angular 2 component that implements Google reCaptcha 2.

Installation

Install it from npm:

npm install angular2-recaptcha

Usage

SystemJS config

System.config({
    map: {
        'angular2-recaptcha': 'node_modules/angular2-recaptcha'
    },
    packages: {
        app: {
            format: 'register',
            defaultExtension: 'js'
        },
        'angular2-recaptcha': {defaultExtension: 'js', main:'index'}
    }
});

Module

...
import { ReCaptchaModule } from 'angular2-recaptcha';
...

 ...
@NgModule({
  imports: [...,ReCaptchaModule]
  })
  ...

View

Use in template like below

 <re-captcha site_key="<GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_KEY>"></re-captcha>

Where site_key is the Google reCaptcha public key. Optional parameters as follows:

  • language One of the ISO language values supported by Google: https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language Note that due to the design of the reCaptcha API, only the first component on a page can change the language from default English.
  • theme Either light (default) or dark.
  • type Either image (default) or audio.
  • size Either normal (default), compact or invisible.
  • tabindex Tabindex for navigation, default 0.
  • global If true, the reCaptcha script will be loaded from www.recaptcha.net instead of www.google.com

Callback

To catch the success callback, you will need to subscribe to the captchaResponse event. The response token will be passed in the $event parameter. To wait for component to be loaded subscribe to loaded event.

<re-captcha (captchaResponse)="handleCorrectCaptcha($event)" (loaded)="sendCaptchaExecuteHere()" site_key="<GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_KEY>"></re-captcha>

The event captchaExpired is triggered when the displayed image has expired. It does not have any event parameters.

Methods

To access the methods, use @ViewChild.

Import

import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { ReCaptchaComponent } from 'angular2-recaptcha';

export class RegisterComponent {
  @ViewChild(ReCaptchaComponent) captcha: ReCaptchaComponent;
}

Usage

You can request a new captcha to be displayed:

this.captcha.reset();

The previous response can be retrieved:

let token = this.captcha.getResponse();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial