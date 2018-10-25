This is just very simple Angular 2 component that implements Google reCaptcha 2.
Install it from npm:
npm install angular2-recaptcha
System.config({
map: {
'angular2-recaptcha': 'node_modules/angular2-recaptcha'
},
packages: {
app: {
format: 'register',
defaultExtension: 'js'
},
'angular2-recaptcha': {defaultExtension: 'js', main:'index'}
}
});
...
import { ReCaptchaModule } from 'angular2-recaptcha';
...
...
@NgModule({
imports: [...,ReCaptchaModule]
})
...
Use in template like below
<re-captcha site_key="<GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_KEY>"></re-captcha>
Where site_key is the Google reCaptcha public key. Optional parameters as follows:
light (default) or
dark.
image (default) or
audio.
normal (default),
compact or
invisible.
To catch the success callback, you will need to subscribe to the
captchaResponse event. The response token will be passed in the
$event parameter.
To wait for component to be loaded subscribe to
loaded event.
<re-captcha (captchaResponse)="handleCorrectCaptcha($event)" (loaded)="sendCaptchaExecuteHere()" site_key="<GOOGLE_RECAPTCHA_KEY>"></re-captcha>
The event
captchaExpired is triggered when the displayed image has expired. It does not have any event parameters.
To access the methods, use @ViewChild.
import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { ReCaptchaComponent } from 'angular2-recaptcha';
export class RegisterComponent {
@ViewChild(ReCaptchaComponent) captcha: ReCaptchaComponent;
}
You can request a new captcha to be displayed:
this.captcha.reset();
The previous response can be retrieved:
let token = this.captcha.getResponse();