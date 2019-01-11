Use Angular and React Native to build applications for Android and iOS.
http://angular.github.io/react-native-renderer/
npm install -g gulp react-native-cli
npm install
Creating the sample project:
gulp init to create the react-native project
Android:
gulp start.android to launch the sample on the connected device or emulator, and watch sources for auto update (if enabled in F2/shake dev menu)
gulp start.android.aot to launch the some with AoT compilation
iOS:
gulp start.ios to launch the sample on an emulator, and watch sources for auto update (it will fail the first due to initial compilation, simply restart it)
gulp start.ios.aot to launch the some with AoT compilation
Tests:
gulp test.browser to run tests in Chrome
Doc:
gulp doc to generate the documentation in
./dist/doc