angular2-react-native

by angular
0.0.1-alpha.21 (see all)

Use Angular and React Native to build applications for Android and iOS

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

795

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular/react-native-renderer Build Status

angular-react-native

Documentation

http://angular.github.io/react-native-renderer/

Development

Preparing your environment

  • Set up React Native for iOS and/or Android following Getting started and Android setup
  • Clone this repository or a fork of it
  • Install Gulp and React Native CLI globally: npm install -g gulp react-native-cli
  • Install local npm modules: npm install

Running scripts

Creating the sample project:

  • gulp init to create the react-native project

Android:

  • gulp start.android to launch the sample on the connected device or emulator, and watch sources for auto update (if enabled in F2/shake dev menu)
  • gulp start.android.aot to launch the some with AoT compilation

iOS:

  • gulp start.ios to launch the sample on an emulator, and watch sources for auto update (it will fail the first due to initial compilation, simply restart it)
  • gulp start.ios.aot to launch the some with AoT compilation

Tests:

  • gulp test.browser to run tests in Chrome

Doc: gulp doc to generate the documentation in ./dist/doc

