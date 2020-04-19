A modernized Angular 4+ query builder based on jQuery QueryBuilder. Support for heavy customization with Angular components and provides a flexible way to handle custom data types.

Getting Started

Install

Angular 9, use 0.6.0

Angular 8, use 0.5.1

Angular 6-7, use 0.4.2

Angular 4-5, use 0.3.2

npm install angular2-query-builder

Demo

Play with the Demo here.

Editable Demo

Documentation

Documentation link

Examples

Basic Usage

import { QueryBuilderModule } from "angular2-query-builder" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app.component" @NgModule(imports: [ ..., QueryBuilderModule, IonicModule.forRoot(AppComponent) ]) export class AppModule { }

... < query-builder [( ngModel )]= 'query' [ config ]= 'config' > </ query-builder > ...

import { QueryBuilderConfig } from 'angular2-query-builder' ; export class AppComponent { query = { condition : 'and' , rules : [ { field : 'age' , operator : '<=' , value : 'Bob' }, { field : 'gender' , operator : '>=' , value : 'm' } ] }; config: QueryBuilderConfig = { fields : { age : { name : 'Age' , type : 'number' }, gender : { name : 'Gender' , type : 'category' , options : [ { name : 'Male' , value : 'm' }, { name : 'Female' , value : 'f' } ] } } } }

Custom Input Components

< query-builder [( ngModel )]= 'query' [ config ]= 'config' > < ng-container * queryInput = "let rule; type: 'date'" > < custom-datepicker [( ngModel )]= "rule.value" > </ custom-datepicker > </ ng-container > </ query-builder >

query = { condition : 'and' , rules : [ { field : 'birthday' , operator : '=' , value : new Date ()} ] }; config: QueryBuilderConfig = { fields : { birthday : { name : 'Birthday' , type : 'date' , operators : [ '=' , '<=' , '>' ] defaultValue : ( ( ) => return new Date ()) }, } }

Custom Styling (with Bootstrap 4)

Bootstrap demo.

< query-builder [( ngModel )]= 'query' [ config ]= 'config' [ classNames ]= 'classNames' > </ query-builder >

classNames: QueryBuilderClassNames = { removeIcon : 'fa fa-minus' , addIcon : 'fa fa-plus' , arrowIcon : 'fa fa-chevron-right px-2' , button : 'btn' , buttonGroup : 'btn-group' , rightAlign : 'order-12 ml-auto' , switchRow : 'd-flex px-2' , switchGroup : 'd-flex align-items-center' , switchRadio : 'custom-control-input' , switchLabel : 'custom-control-label' , switchControl : 'custom-control custom-radio custom-control-inline' , row : 'row p-2 m-1' , rule : 'border' , ruleSet : 'border' , invalidRuleSet : 'alert alert-danger' , emptyWarning : 'text-danger mx-auto' , operatorControl : 'form-control' , operatorControlSize : 'col-auto pr-0' , fieldControl : 'form-control' , fieldControlSize : 'col-auto pr-0' , entityControl : 'form-control' , entityControlSize : 'col-auto pr-0' , inputControl : 'form-control' , inputControlSize : 'col-auto' }

Customizing with Angular Material

Example of how you can completely customize the query component with another library like Angular Material. For the full example, please look at the source code provided in the demo.

< query-builder [( ngModel )]= 'query' [ config ]= 'config' > < ng-container * queryButtonGroup = "let ruleset; let addRule=addRule; let addRuleSet=addRuleSet; let removeRuleSet=removeRuleSet" > < button type = "button" mat-button ( click )= "addRule()" > + Rule </ button > < button type = "button" mat-button ( click )= "addRuleSet()" > + Ruleset </ button > < button type = "button" mat-button ( click )= "removeRuleSet()" > - Ruleset </ button > </ ng-container > < ng-container * queryRemoveButton = "let rule; let removeRule=removeRule" > < button type = "button" mat-icon-button color = "accent" ( click )= "removeRule(rule)" > < mat-icon > remove </ mat-icon > </ button > </ ng-container > < ng-container * querySwitchGroup = "let ruleset" > < mat-radio-group * ngIf = "ruleset" [( ngModel )]= "ruleset.condition" > < mat-radio-button value = "and" > And </ mat-radio-button > < mat-radio-button value = "or" > Or </ mat-radio-button > </ mat-radio-group > </ ng-container > < ng-container * queryField = "let rule; let fields=fields; let onChange=onChange" > < mat-form-field > < mat-select [( ngModel )]= "rule.field" ( ngModelChange )= "onChange($event, rule)" > < mat-option * ngFor = "let field of fields" [ value ]= "field.value" > {{field.name}} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field > </ ng-container > < ng-container * queryOperator = "let rule; let operators=operators" > < mat-form-field > < mat-select [( ngModel )]= "rule.operator" > < mat-option * ngFor = "let value of operators" [ value ]= "value" > {{value}} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field > </ ng-container > < ng-container * queryInput = "let rule; type: 'boolean'" > < mat-checkbox [( ngModel )]= "rule.value" > </ mat-checkbox > </ ng-container > < ng-container * queryInput = "let rule; let field=field; let options=options; type: 'category'" > < mat-form-field > < mat-select [( ngModel )]= "rule.value" [ placeholder ]= "field.name" > < mat-option * ngFor = "let opt of options" [ value ]= "opt.value" > {{ opt.name }} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field > </ ng-container > ... </ query-builder >

Property Bindings Quick Reference

See documentation for more details on interfaces and properties.

Name Type Required Default Description allowRuleset boolean Optional true Displays the + Ruleset button if true . allowCollapse boolean Optional false Enables collapsible rule sets if true . (See Demo) classNames object Optional CSS class names for different child elements in query-builder component. config QueryBuilderConfig Required Configuration object for the main component. data Ruleset Optional (Use ngModel or value instead.) emptyMessage string Optional Message to display for an empty Ruleset if empty rulesets are not allowed. ngModel Ruleset Optional Object that stores the state of the component. Supports 2-way binding. operatorMap { [key: string]: string[] } Optional Used to map field types to list of operators. persistValueOnFieldChange boolean Optional false If true , when a field changes to another of the same type, and the type is one of: string, number, time, date, or boolean, persist the previous value. This option is ignored if config.calculateFieldChangeValue is provided. config.calculateFieldChangeValue (currentField: Field, nextField: Field, currentValue: any) => any Optional Used to calculate the new value when a rule's field changes. value Ruleset Optional Object that stores the state of the component.

Structural Directives

Use these directives to replace different parts of query builder with custom components. See example, or demo to see how it's done.

queryInput

Used to replace the input component. Specify the type/queryInputType to match specific field types to input template.

Context Name Type Description $implicit Rule Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator field Field Current field object which contains the field's value and name options Option[] List of options for the field, returned by getOptions onChange () => void Callback to handle changes to the input component

queryOperator

Used to replace the query operator selection component.

Context Name Type Description $implicit Rule Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator operators string[] List of operators for the field, returned by getOperators onChange () => void Callback to handle changes to the operator component type string Input binding specifying the field type mapped to this input template, specified using syntax in above example

queryField

Used this directive to replace the query field selection component.

Context Name Type Description $implicit Rule Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator getFields (entityName: string) => void Get the list of fields corresponding to an entity fields Field[] List of fields for the component, specified by config onChange (fieldValue: string, rule: Rule) => void Callback to handle changes to the field component

queryEntity

Used to replace entity selection component.

Context Name Type Description $implicit Rule Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator entities Entity[] List of entities for the component, specified by config onChange (entityValue: string, rule: Rule) => void Callback to handle changes to the entity component

querySwitchGroup

Useful for replacing the switch controls, for example the AND/OR conditions. More custom conditions can be specified by using this directive to override the default component.

Context Name Type Description $implicit RuleSet Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules onChange () => void Callback to handle changes to the switch group component

queryArrowIcon

Directive to replace the expand arrow used in collapse/accordion mode of the query builder.

Context Name Type Description $implicit RuleSet Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules

queryEmptyWarning

Can be used to customize the default empty warning message, alternatively can specify the emptyMessage property binding.

Context Name Type Description $implicit RuleSet Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules message string Value passed to emptyMessage

queryButtonGroup

For replacing the default button group for Add, Add Ruleset, Remove Ruleset buttons.

Context Name Type Description $implicit RuleSet Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules addRule () => void Function to handle adding a new rule addRuleSet () => void Function to handle adding a new rule set removeRuleSet () => void Function to handle removing the current rule set

queryRemoveButton

Directive to replace the default remove single rule button component.

Context Name Type Description $implicit Rule Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator removeRule (rule: Rule) => void Function to handle removing a rule

Dependencies

Angular 8+

That's it.

Workflow

See the angular-library-seed project for details on how to build and run tests.