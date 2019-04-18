openbase logo
angular2-qrcode

by Justin Miller
2.0.3 (see all)

An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.

Readme

npm version

angular2-qrcode

angular2-qrcode is a component that you can easily integrate into your project. It relies on qrious to generate QR Codes.

Breaking Changes for 2.0.0

data has been replaced with value. For those that don't need the new features of 2.0.0, just keep using 1.0.5. No change will be needed unless you upgrade.

The type field has also been removed.

Install

npm install angular2-qrcode

How To Use

Import into your NgModule

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { QRCodeModule } from 'angular2-qrcode';

...

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        QRCodeModule,
        ...
    ]
})

In component template:

<div>
    <qr-code [value]="'All QR Code data goes here!'" [size]="150"></qr-code>
</div>

Parameters

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
valueString''Your data string
sizeNumber100This is the height/width of your QR Code component
levelString'L'QR Correction level ('L', 'M', 'Q', 'H')
backgroundString'white'The color for the background
backgroundAlphaNumber1.0The opacity of the background
foregroundString'black'The color for the foreground
foregroundAlphaNumber1.0The opacity of the foreground
mimeString'image/png'The mime type for the output image
paddingNumbernullThe padding around the QR Code
canvasBooleanfalseWill output a canvas element if true

License

MIT License

