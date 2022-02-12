openbase logo
by Johannes Millan
5.0.3 (see all)

Chilled loading buttons for angular2

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Loading Spinner

Reviews

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status MIT license

angular2-promise-buttons is a simple module that let's you add a loading indicator to a button of your choice. Check out the demo!

Bug-reports or feature request as well as any other kind of feedback is highly welcome!

Getting started

Install it via npm:

npm install angular2-promise-buttons -S

And add it as a dependency to your main module

import {Angular2PromiseButtonModule} from 'angular2-promise-buttons';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    Angular2PromiseButtonModule.forRoot(),
  ],
})
export class MainAppModule {
}

Using the buttons is easy. Just pass a promise to the directive:

<button (click)="someAction()" 
   [promiseBtn]="promiseSetBySomeAction">Click me to spin!</button>

export class SomeComponent {
    // some example async action, but this works with any promise
    someAction(){
      this.promiseSetBySomeAction = new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        setTimeout(resolve, 2000);
      });
    }
}

Styling the button

To give you maximum flexibility there are no base styles coming with the directive, but it is easy to fix that! There are lots of free css-spinners out there. Just find one of your liking and add the css to your global stylesheet.

Ressources:

There are selectors you can use to style. There is the .is-loading class on the button, which is set, when the promise is pending and there is the <span class="btn-spinner"></span> element inside the button.

Configuration

Configuration is done via the forRoot method of the promise button module:

import {Angular2PromiseButtonModule} from 'angular2-promise-buttons';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    Angular2PromiseButtonModule
      .forRoot({
        // your custom config goes here
        spinnerTpl: '<span class="btn-spinner"></span>',
        // disable buttons when promise is pending
        disableBtn: true,
        // the class used to indicate a pending promise
        btnLoadingClass: 'is-loading',
        // only disable and show is-loading class for clicked button, 
        // even when they share the same promise
        handleCurrentBtnOnly: false,
      }),
  ],
})
export class MainAppModule {
}

Using observables

When you're using the module with observables make sure to pass a subscription to the directive rather than an observable directly.

const FAKE_FACTORY = {
  initObservable: (): Observable<number> => {
    return new Observable(observer => {
      setTimeout(() => {
        observer.complete();
      }, 4000);
    });
  } 
};

// DO:
const observable = FAKE_FACTORY.initObservable();
this.passedToDirective = observable.subscribe(
// ...
);
  
// DON'T DO:
const observable = FAKE_FACTORY.initObservable();
this.passedToDirective = observable;

Using booleans

Is now also possible.

<button (click)="someAction()" 
   [promiseBtn]="isShowBoolean">Click!</button>

Contributing

Contribution guidelines: CONTRIBUTING.md

Alternatives

ns
ngx-spinnerA library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
84K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
nlx
ngx-loading-xMultiple Loaders / spinners in angular
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
184
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nls
ng4-loading-spinnerAngular 4 custom async loading spinner.
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls
ngx-loading-spinnerngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
37
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nul
ngx-ui-loaderMultiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 50 Alternatives

