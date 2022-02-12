angular2-promise-buttons is a simple module that let's you add a loading indicator to a button of your choice. Check out the demo!

Bug-reports or feature request as well as any other kind of feedback is highly welcome!

Getting started

Install it via npm:

npm install angular2-promise-buttons -S

And add it as a dependency to your main module

import {Angular2PromiseButtonModule} from 'angular2-promise-buttons' ; ({ imports: [ Angular2PromiseButtonModule.forRoot(), ], }) export class MainAppModule { }

Using the buttons is easy. Just pass a promise to the directive:

< button ( click )= "someAction()" [ promiseBtn ]= "promiseSetBySomeAction" > Click me to spin! </ button >

export class SomeComponent { someAction(){ this .promiseSetBySomeAction = new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout(resolve, 2000 ); }); } }

Styling the button

To give you maximum flexibility there are no base styles coming with the directive, but it is easy to fix that! There are lots of free css-spinners out there. Just find one of your liking and add the css to your global stylesheet.

Ressources:

There are selectors you can use to style. There is the .is-loading class on the button, which is set, when the promise is pending and there is the <span class="btn-spinner"></span> element inside the button.

Configuration

Configuration is done via the forRoot method of the promise button module:

import {Angular2PromiseButtonModule} from 'angular2-promise-buttons' ; ({ imports: [ Angular2PromiseButtonModule .forRoot({ spinnerTpl: '<span class="btn-spinner"></span>' , disableBtn: true , btnLoadingClass: 'is-loading' , handleCurrentBtnOnly: false , }), ], }) export class MainAppModule { }

Using observables

When you're using the module with observables make sure to pass a subscription to the directive rather than an observable directly.

const FAKE_FACTORY = { initObservable: (): Observable< number > => { return new Observable( observer => { setTimeout( () => { observer.complete(); }, 4000 ); }); } }; const observable = FAKE_FACTORY.initObservable(); this .passedToDirective = observable.subscribe( ); const observable = FAKE_FACTORY.initObservable(); this .passedToDirective = observable;

Using booleans

Is now also possible.

< button ( click )= "someAction()" [ promiseBtn ]= "isShowBoolean" > Click! </ button >

Contributing

Contribution guidelines: CONTRIBUTING.md