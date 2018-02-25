Angular 2 Pretty Json v3.0.0

A module for Angular 2 debug output of objects. Contains a pipe similar to JsonPipe but adds support for spacing and handling of circular structures.

Also contains a component that outputs any object with syntax highlight.

Warning: just as the JsonPipe , this is an impure pipe and should be used only for debugging purposes.

Breaking change in 3.0.0 The UMD bundle has moved to a "bundle" subdirectory. SymstemJS users should update their system.config. Should not affect AngularCLI and other webpack projects.

Install

npm install angular2-prettyjson

ES2015 / UMD

Two versions are available: ES2015 modules and UMD. If you are using a project based on the AngularCLI, everything should work from a simple npm install.

If you are using the Angular Quickstart template (or other SystemJS based compilation), please point to the bundle angular2-prettyjson.umd.min.js file e.g. systemjs.config.js :

map : { ... 'rxjs' : 'npm:rxjs' , 'angular2-prettyjson' : 'npm:angular2-prettyjson' }, packages : { ..., 'angular2-prettyjson' : { defaultExtension : 'js' , main : './bundles/angular2-prettyjson.umd.min.js' }

Usage

Import PrettyJsonModule to have access to the component and pipes

import {PrettyJsonModule} from 'angular2-prettyjson' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent, ], imports : [ PrettyJsonModule, ], providers : [ ], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Safe Pipe

The SafeJsonPipe aims to override the JsonPipe and so uses the same name "json". It also accepts an optional argument spaces=2 for the JSON stringify spacing.

@Component({ .... template: ` <pre> {{ circularObj | json }} {{ circularObj | json:4 }} </pre> ` }) ...

outputs

2 spaces (default):

4 spaces:

Pretty (and safe) Pipe

The PrettyJsonPipe stringifies the object and then adds spans around properties, null , arrays etc. You can bind it to the innerHtml of other elements.

@Component({ .... template: ` <pre [innerHtml]="circularObj | prettyjson:3"></pre> ` }) ...

A good set of styles to use is

pre span { white-space : normal;} .string { color : green; } .number { color : darkorange; } .boolean { color : blue; } .null { color : magenta; } .key { color : red; }

If you wish to use the styles property of the parent component, please prefix each class selector with :host /deep/ e.g.

@Component({ .... template: ` <pre [innerHtml]="circularObj | prettyjson:3"></pre> ` , styles : [ `:host /deep/ .string {color:green} ...` ] }) ...

See output under component below.

Component

Creates a pre element into which the Pretty Json pipe'd object is dumped as HTML. Takes care of styling.

Takes an input [obj] that can be data bound to any object.

Make sure PrettyJsonModule is imported in your own module.

@Component({ .... template: ` <prettyjson [obj]="theForm.value"></prettyjson> ` }) export class MyComponent { ngOnInit() { this .theForm = this .formBuilder.group({ ...

outputs