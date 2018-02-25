openbase logo
angular2-prettyjson

by matiboy
3.0.1 (see all)

Angular 2 debug output of objects. Contains a pipe similar to JsonPipe but adds support for spacing and handling of circular structures

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular 2 Pretty Json v3.0.0

A module for Angular 2 debug output of objects. Contains a pipe similar to JsonPipe but adds support for spacing and handling of circular structures.
Also contains a component that outputs any object with syntax highlight.
Warning: just as the JsonPipe, this is an impure pipe and should be used only for debugging purposes.

Breaking change in 3.0.0 The UMD bundle has moved to a "bundle" subdirectory. SymstemJS users should update their system.config. Should not affect AngularCLI and other webpack projects.

Install

npm install angular2-prettyjson

ES2015 / UMD

Two versions are available: ES2015 modules and UMD. If you are using a project based on the AngularCLI, everything should work from a simple npm install.
If you are using the Angular Quickstart template (or other SystemJS based compilation), please point to the bundle angular2-prettyjson.umd.min.js file e.g. systemjs.config.js:

    map: {
      ...
      // other libraries
      'rxjs':                      'npm:rxjs',
      'angular2-prettyjson': 'npm:angular2-prettyjson'
    },
    packages: {
      ...,
      'angular2-prettyjson': {
        defaultExtension: 'js',
        main: './bundles/angular2-prettyjson.umd.min.js'
      }

Usage

Import PrettyJsonModule to have access to the component and pipes

import {PrettyJsonModule} from 'angular2-prettyjson';

@NgModule({
    declarations: [
        AppComponent,
    ],
    imports: [
        PrettyJsonModule,
    ],
    providers: [
    ],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Safe Pipe

The SafeJsonPipe aims to override the JsonPipe and so uses the same name "json". It also accepts an optional argument spaces=2 for the JSON stringify spacing.

@Component({
  ....
  template: `
    <pre>
    {{ circularObj | json }}
    {{ circularObj | json:4 }}
    </pre>
  ` // make sure to use a surrounding element with white-space: pre; for best results
  })
  ...

outputs

2 spaces (default):

2 spaces

4 spaces:

4 spaces

Pretty (and safe) Pipe

The PrettyJsonPipe stringifies the object and then adds spans around properties, null, arrays etc. You can bind it to the innerHtml of other elements.


@Component({
  ....
  template: `
    <pre [innerHtml]="circularObj | prettyjson:3"></pre>
  `
  })
  ...

A good set of styles to use is

   pre span {white-space: normal;}
   .string { color: green; }
   .number { color: darkorange; }
   .boolean { color: blue; }
   .null { color: magenta; }
   .key { color: red; }

If you wish to use the styles property of the parent component, please prefix each class selector with :host /deep/ e.g.


@Component({
 ....
 template: `
   <pre [innerHtml]="circularObj | prettyjson:3"></pre>
 `,
 styles: [`:host /deep/ .string {color:green} ...`]
 })
 ...

See output under component below.

Component

Creates a pre element into which the Pretty Json pipe'd object is dumped as HTML. Takes care of styling.

Takes an input [obj] that can be data bound to any object.

Make sure PrettyJsonModule is imported in your own module.


@Component({
  ....
  template: `
    <prettyjson [obj]="theForm.value"></prettyjson>
  `
  })
  export class MyComponent {
    ngOnInit() {
      this.theForm = this.formBuilder.group({
       ...

outputs

Pretty json with syntax highlight

