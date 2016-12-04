Angular2 polyfill for Angular1
Please note, this is a work in progress library
$ npm install --save angular2-polyfill
Or with
jspm
$ jspm install npm:angular2-polyfill
The
AppComponent is the base component for our entire application. The following content is stored in
components/app/app.component.ts. Because
we are using
ui-router, the only thing we add as a template is the place where the views should be rendered.
import {Component} from 'angular2-polyfill/core';
import {RouteConfig} from 'angular2-polyfill/router';
import {HomeComponent} from '../home/home.component';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: '<div ui-view></div>'
})
@RouteConfig([
{ path: '/', component: HomeComponent, name: 'Home', useAsDefault: true }
])
export class AppComponent {
}
The
HomeComponent simply renders the title defined in the class. Please note that in the background, we use the
controllerAs syntax. The value of this property
is consistent with the Angular 1.5 component value. The following content is stored in
components/home/home.component.ts.
import {Component} from 'angular2-polyfill/core'
@Component({
selector: 'home',
template: '<h1>{{ $ctrl.title }}</h1>',
styles: [`
h1 {
color: red;
}
`]
})
export class HomeComponent {
private title: string = 'Hello World';
}
Use the
bootstrap method from the
upgrade platform. This allows you to rewrite your entire application at your own
pace. It accepts the base angular module as first argument, and the component/service/... as second argument. This way, you can
keep the other component as they are now and refactor them in the future.
import * as angular from 'angular';
import 'angular-ui-router';
import 'reflect-metadata';
import {bootstrap} from 'angular2-polyfill/platform/upgrade';
import {AppComponent} from './components/app/app.component';
const ngModule = angular.module('angular2-polyfill', ['ui.router']);
bootstrap(ngModule, AppComponent);
Note: The
HomeComponentis being bootstrapped automatically because it is referred to in the
@RouteConfigdecorator of the
AppComponent.
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
</head>
<body>
<my-app></my-app>
<script src="jspm_packages/system.js"></script>
<script src="config.js"></script>
<script>
System.import('app')
.then(null, console.error.bind(console));
</script>
</body>
</html>
We are using SystemJS as module loader. Feel free to use something else.
MIT © Sam Verschueren