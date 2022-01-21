







Useful pipes for Angular with no external dependencies





Table of contents

Installation

Use npm to install the package $ npm install ngx-pipes --save You could either add into your module imports the NgPipesModule in order to add all of the pipes, Or add a specific module such as NgArrayPipesModule , NgObjectPipesModule , NgStringPipesModule , NgMathPipesModule , NgDatePipesModule or NgBooleanPipesModule . import {NgPipesModule} from 'ngx-pipes' ; ({ imports: [ NgPipesModule ] }) Pipes are also injectable and can be used in Components / Services / etc.. import {ReversePipe} from 'ngx-pipes' ; ({ providers: [ReversePipe] }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private reversePipe: ReversePipe ) { this .reversePipe.transform( 'foo' ); } } You can also use pipes as part of your template for ex.

< p > {{ 'foo' | reverse }} </ p >

and it's also possible to stack multiple pipes

< p > {{ ' foo' | ltrim | reverse }} </ p >

timeAgo

Time ago pipe converts date to 'just now', 'X days ago', 'last week', 'X days ago', etc..

Usage: string | timeAgo

import * as moment from 'moment' ; const now = new Date (); const lastWeek = moment().subtract( 10 , 'days' );

< span > Updated: {{now | timeAgo}} </ span > < span > Updated: {{lastWeek | timeAgo}} </ span >

String

aOrAn

Prefixes input string with "a" or "an".

Usage: string | aOrAn

< span > This is a picture of {{imageDescription | aOrAn}} </ span >

repeat

Repeats a string n times

Usage: string | repeat: times: [separator|optional]

< p > {{ 'example' | repeat: 3: '@' }} </ p >

scan

Scans string and replace {i} placeholders by equivalent member of the array

Usage: string | scan: [ARRAY]

< p > {{'Hey {0}, {1}' | scan: ['foo', 'bar']}} </ p >

shorten

Shortening a string by length and providing a custom string to denote an omission

Usage: string | shorten: length: [suffix|optional]: [wordBreak boolean|optional]

< p > {{'Hey foo bar' | shorten: 3: '...'}} </ p >

Strips a HTML tags from string and providing which tags should not be removed

Usage: string | stripTags: [ARRAY]

< p > {{' < a href = "" > foo </ a > < p class = "foo" > bar </ p > ' | stripTags }} </ p > < p > {{' < a href = "" > foo </ a > < p class = "foo" > bar </ p > ' | stripTags: 'p'}} </ p >

ucfirst

Uppercase first letter of first word

< p > {{'foo bar' | ucfirst }} </ p >

ucwords

Uppercase first letter every word

< p > {{'foo bar' | ucwords }} </ p > < p > {{'shaquille o'neal' | ucwords }} </ p >

trim

Strips characters from the beginning and end of a string (default character is space).

Usage: string | trim: [characters|optional]

< p > {{' foo ' | trim }} </ p > < p > {{'foobarfoo' | trim: 'foo' }} </ p >

ltrim

Strips characters from the beginning of a string (default character is space).

Usage: string | ltrim: [characters|optional]

< p > {{' foo ' | ltrim }} </ p > < p > {{'foobarfoo' | ltrim: 'foo' }} </ p >

rtrim

Strips characters from the end of a string (default character is space).

Usage: string | rtrim: [characters|optional]

< p > {{' foo ' | rtrim }} </ p > < p > {{'foobarfoo' | rtrim: 'foo' }} </ p >

reverse

Reverses a string

Usage: string | reverse

< p > {{'foo bar' | reverse }} </ p >

slugify

Slugify a string (lower case and add dash between words).

Usage: string | slugify

< p > {{'Foo Bar' | slugify }} </ p > < p > {{'Some Text To Slugify' | slugify }} </ p >

camelize

Camelize a string replaces dashes and underscores and converts to camelCase string.

Usage: string | camelize

< p > {{'foo_bar' | camelize }} </ p > < p > {{'some_dashed-with-underscore' | camelize }} </ p > < p > {{'-dash_first-' | camelize }} </ p >

latinise

Removes accents from Latin characters.

Usage: string | latinise

< p > {{'Féé' | latinise }} </ p > < p > {{'foo' | latinise }} </ p >

lines

Converts a string with new lines into an array of each line.

Usage: string | lines

< p > {{'Some

Sentence with\r

New line' | lines }} </ p >

underscore

Converts camelCase string to underscore.

Usage: string | underscore

< p > {{'angularIsAwesome' | underscore }} </ p > < p > {{'FooBar' | underscore }} </ p >

test

Tests if a string matches a pattern.

Usage: string | test: {RegExp}: {Flags}

< p > {{'foo 42' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }} </ p > < p > {{'42 foo' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }} </ p > < p > {{'FOO' | test: '^foo': 'i' }} </ p >

match

Returns array of matched elements in string.

Usage: string | match: {RegExp}: {Flags}

< p > {{'foo 42' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }} </ p > < p > {{'42 foo' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }} </ p > < p > {{'FOO' | match: '^foo': 'i' }} </ p >

lpad

Left pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)

Usage: string | lpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]

< p > {{'foo' | lpad: 5}} </ p > < p > {{String(3) | lpad: 5: '0'}} </ p >

rpad

Right pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)

Usage: string | rpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]

< p > {{'Foo' | rpad: 5: '#'}} </ p >

makePluralString

Make a singular string plural. Optional quantity argument specifies how many of the singular string there are.

Usage: string | makePluralString: [quantity:string|optional]

< span > {{'Painting' | makePluralString}} </ span > < span > {{'Painting' | makePluralString: 1}} </ span > < span > {{'One Painting' | makePluralString: 1}} </ span > < span > {{'Painting' | makePluralString: 4}} </ span > < span > {{'Four Painting' | makePluralString: 4}} </ span >

wrap

Wrap a string between a prefix and a suffix

Usage: string | wrap: prefix: suffix

< p > {{'Foo' | wrap: 'nice prefix ': ' and awesome suffix!'}} </ p >

Array

diff

Returns array of diff between arrays

Usage: array | diff: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | diff: [1, 2]" >

flatten

Flattens nested array, passing shallow will mean it will only be flattened a single level

Usage: array | flatten: [shallow|optional]

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ,[ 4 , 5 , 6 ,[ 7 , 8 , 9 ],[ 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 ,[ 14 ],[ 15 ],[ 16 , [ 17 ]]]]];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | flatten" >

initial

Slicing off the end of the array by n elements

Usage: array | initial: n

this .items = [first, second, third];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | initial: 1" >

tail

Slicing off the start of the array by n elements

Usage: array | tail: n

this .items = [first, second, third];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | tail: 1" >

intersection

Returns the intersections of an arrays

Usage: array | intersection: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | intersection: [1, 2, 3]: [3, 6]" >

range

Returns an array with range of numbers

Usage: range: [start: number, default = '1']: [count: number]: [step: number | optional, default = '1']

this .items = this .rangePipe.transform( 1 , 5 );

< li * ngFor = "let item of items" >

reverse

Reverses an array

Usage: array | reverse

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | reverse" >

truthify

Removes un-truthy values from array

Usage: array | truthify

this .items = [ null , 1 , false , undefined , 2 , 0 , 3 , NaN , 4 , '' ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | truthify" >

union

Combine two arrays

Usage: array | union: [ARRAY]

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | union: [[4]]" >

unique

Removes duplicates from array

Usage: array | unique: 'Property (Optional)'

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 2 , 3 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | unique" >

without

Returns array without specific elements

Usage: array | without: [ARRAY]

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 2 , 3 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | without: [1,3]" >

pluck

Returns array of properties values

Usage: array | pluck: propertyName

this .items = [ { a: 1 , b: { c: 4 } }, { a: 2 , b: { c: 5 } }, { a: 3 , b: { c: 6 } }, ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | pluck: 'a'" > < li * ngFor = "let item of items | pluck: 'b.c'" >

shuffle

Returns randomly shuffled array

Usage: array | shuffle

this .items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ];

< li * ngFor = "let item of items | shuffle" >

every

Returns true if every elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false

Usage: array | every: predicate

this .itemsOne = [ 1 , 1 , 1 ]; this .itemsTwo = [ 1 , 1 , 2 ]; this .itemsThree = [ 2 , 2 , 2 ]; this .predicate = (value: any , index: number , array: any []): boolean => { return value === 1 ; };

< p > {{ itemsOne | every: predicate }} </ p > < p > {{ itemsTwo | every: predicate }} </ p > < p > {{ itemsThree | every: predicate }} </ p >

some

Returns true if some elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false

Usage: array | some: predicate

this .itemsOne = [ 1 , 1 , 1 ]; this .itemsTwo = [ 1 , 1 , 2 ]; this .itemsThree = [ 2 , 2 , 2 ]; this .predicate = (value: any , index: number , array: any []): boolean => { return value === 1 ; };

< p > {{ itemsOne | some: predicate }} </ p > < p > {{ itemsTwo | some: predicate }} </ p > < p > {{ itemsThree | some: predicate }} </ p >

sample

Returns sample items randomly from array

Usage: array | sample: [amount | default = 1]

< p > {{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample }} </ p > < p > {{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample: 2 }} </ p >

groupBy

Returns object of grouped by items by discriminator, and supports nested properties.

Usage: array | groupBy: [string[] | string | Function]: [delimiter: string | optional, default = '|']

this .arrayObject = [ {id: 1 , elm: 'foo' , value: 0 }, {id: 2 , elm: 'bar' , value: 1 }, {id: 3 , elm: 'foo' , value: 2 }, {id: 4 , elm: 'foo' , value: 2 } ]; this .arrayNestedObject = [ {id: 1 , prop: { deep: 'foo' }}, {id: 2 , prop: { deep: 'bar' }}, {id: 3 , prop: { deep: 'foo' }}, {id: 4 , prop: { deep: 'bar' }} ];

< p > {{ arrayObject | groupBy: 'elm' }} </ p > < p > {{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value'] }} </ p > < p > {{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value']: '_' }} </ p > < p > {{ arrayNestedObject | groupBy: 'prop.deep' }} </ p >

groupByImpure

Identical to groupBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.

Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes

filterBy

Returns object array of grouped by items by discriminator

Usage: array | filterBy: [prop, nested.prop, ...]: search: [strict | optional]

this .users = [ {id: 1 , first_name: 'John' , last_name: 'Doe' , work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }}, {id: 2 , first_name: 'Jane' , last_name: 'West' , work: { company: 'AAA Solutions' }}, {id: 3 , first_name: 'Bruce' , last_name: 'John' , work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }}, {id: 4 , first_name: 'William' , last_name: 'Cent' , work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo' }]} ];

< p > {{ users | filterBy: ['id']: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ users | filterBy: ['work.company']: 'Bar Tech' }} </ p > < p > {{ users | filterBy: ['arr.name']: 'foo' }} </ p > < p > {{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: 'John' }} </ p > < p > {{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: ['John', 'Cent'] }} </ p >

filterByImpure

Identical to filterBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.

Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes

orderBy

Returns ordered array by configuration

Usage: array | orderBy: [prop, nested.prop, array of props, ...]

const numbers = [ 2 , 1 , 3 ]; const obj = [ {id: 4 , name: 'Dave' , amount: 2 }, {id: 2 , name: 'Michael' , amount: 2 }, {id: 3 , name: 'Dan' , amount: 1 }, {id: 1 , name: 'John' , amount: 1 } ]; const deepObj = [ {id: 1 , name: 'John' , amount: 1337 , deep: {prop: 4 }}, {id: 2 , name: 'Michael' , amount: 42 , deep: {prop: 2 }}, {id: 3 , name: 'Dan' , amount: 1 , deep: {prop: 1 }}, {id: 4 , name: 'Dave' , amount: 2 , deep: {prop: 3 }} ];

< p > {{ numbers | orderBy }} </ p > < p > {{ numbers | orderBy: '-' }} </ p > < p > {{ deepObj | orderBy: 'amount' }} </ p > < p > {{ deepObj | orderBy: '-amount' }} </ p > < p > {{ deepObj | orderBy: 'deep.prop' }} </ p > < p > {{ deepObj | orderBy: '-deep.prop' }} </ p > < p > {{ obj | orderBy: ['amount', 'id'] }} </ p >

orderByImpure

Identical to orderBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.

Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes

chunk

Returns chunked array or string by size

Usage: array | size: [number | default = 1]

< p > {{ [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | chunk: 2 }} </ p >

fromPairs

Returns object of an array of key value pairs

Usage: array | fromPairs

< p > {{ [['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]] | fromPairs }} </ p > < p > {{ [['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]] | fromPairs }} </ p >

Object

keys

Returns array of object keys

Usage: object | keys

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | keys }} </ p >

values

Returns array of object values

Usage: object | values

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | values }} </ p >

pairs

Returns array of an object key value pairs

Usage: object | pairs

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pairs }} </ p > < p > {{ {foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]} | pairs }} </ p >

pick

Returns object with picked keys from object

Usage: object | pick: [key | string]]

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo' }} </ p > < p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo': 'bar' }} </ p >

omit

Returns object after omitting keys from object (opposite of pick)

Usage: object | omit: [key | string]]

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo' }} </ p > < p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo': 'bar' }} </ p >

invert

Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, subsequent values overwrite property assignments of previous values.

Usage: object | invert

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invert }} </ p >

invertBy

Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, will add to an array.

Usage: object | invertBy: [Function | optional]

this .cb = (value): string => { return `name_ ${value} ` ; };

< p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy }} </ p > < p > {{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy: cb }} </ p > < p > {{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: 1, d: 2} | invertBy }} </ p >

diffObj

Returns a diff object of two objects

Usage: object | diffObj: Object

< p > {{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 1} }} </ p > < p > {{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 2} }} </ p > < p > {{ {a: 1, b: 2} | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1} }} </ p > < p > {{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: {d: 3} } | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1, c: {d: 1} } }} </ p >

Math

min

Returns the minimum of a given array

Usage: array | min

< p > {{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | min }} </ p >

max

Returns the maximum of a given array

Usage: array | max

< p > {{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | max }} </ p >

sum

Returns the sum of a given array

Usage: array | sum

< p > {{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sum }} </ p >

average

Returns the average of a given array

Usage: array | average

< p > {{ [1, 2, 3] | average }} </ p > < p > {{ [1, 2] | average }} </ p >

percentage

Returns percentage between numbers

Usage: number | percentage: [total | default = 100]: [floor | default = false]

< p > {{ 5 | percentage }} </ p > < p > {{ 5 | percentage: 160 }} </ p > < p > {{ 5 | percentage: 160: true }} </ p >

ceil

Returns ceil of a number by precision

Usage: number | ceil: [precision | default = 0]

< p > {{ 42.123 | ceil }} </ p > < p > {{ 42.123 | ceil: 2 }} </ p >

floor

Returns floor of a number by precision

Usage: number | floor: [precision | default = 0]

< p > {{ 42.123 | floor }} </ p > < p > {{ 42.123 | floor: 2 }} </ p >

round

Returns round of a number by precision

Usage: number | round: [precision | default = 0]

< p > {{ 42.4 | round }} </ p > < p > {{ 42.5 | round }} </ p > < p > {{ 42.123 | round: 2 }} </ p >

sqrt

Returns the square root of a number

Usage: number | sqrt

< p > {{ 9 | sqrt }} </ p >

pow

Returns the power of a number

Usage: number | pow: [power | default = 2]

< p > {{ 3 | pow }} </ p > < p > {{ 3 | pow: 3 }} </ p >

degrees

Returns the degrees of a number in radians

Usage: number | degrees

< p > {{ 3.141592653589793 | degrees }} </ p >

radians

Returns the radians of a number in degrees

Usage: number | radians

< p > {{ 180 | radians }} </ p >

bytes

Returns bytes with a unit symbol

Usage: number | bytes: [precision]

< p > {{ 10 | bytes }} </ p > < p > {{ 1048576 | bytes }} </ p > < p > {{ 1073741824 | bytes }} </ p > < p > {{ 1.0995116e12 | bytes }} </ p >

Boolean

isNull

Usage: any | isNull

< p > {{ null | isNull }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isNull }} </ p >

isDefined

Usage: any | isDefined

< p > {{ 1 | isDefined }} </ p > < p > {{ undefined | isDefined }} </ p >

isUndefined

Usage: any | isUndefined

< p > {{ 1 | isUndefined }} </ p > < p > {{ undefined | isUndefined }} </ p >

isString

Usage: any | isString

< p > {{ 1 | isString }} </ p > < p > {{ '' | isString }} </ p >

isNumber

Usage: any | isNumber

this .func = () => {}; this .num = 1 ;

< p > {{ num | isNumber }} </ p > < p > {{ func | isNumber }} </ p >

isArray

Usage: any | isArray

this .arr = [ 1 , 2 ]; this .num = 1 ;

< p > {{ num | isArray }} </ p > < p > {{ arr | isArray }} </ p >

isObject

Usage: any | isObject

this .obj = {a: 1 , b: 2 }; this .num = 1 ;

< p > {{ num | isObject }} </ p > < p > {{ obj | isObject }} </ p >

isGreaterThan

Usage: number | isGreaterThan: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isGreaterThan: 1 }} </ p >

isGreaterEqualThan

Usage: number | isGreaterEqualThan: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }} </ p >

isLessThan

Usage: number | isLessThan: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isLessThan: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isLessThan: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isLessThan: 1 }} </ p >

isLessEqualThan

Usage: number | isLessEqualThan: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }} </ p >

isEqualTo

Usage: number | isEqualTo: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isEqualTo: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isEqualTo: '1' }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isEqualTo: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isEqualTo: 1 }} </ p >

isNotEqualTo

Usage: number | isNotEqualTo: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: '1' }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }} </ p >

isIdenticalTo

Usage: number | isIdenticalTo: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: '1' }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }} </ p >

isNotIdenticalTo

Usage: number | isNotIdenticalTo: otherNumber

< p > {{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: '1' }} </ p > < p > {{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 2 }} </ p > < p > {{ 2 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }} </ p >

Contributing

Before adding any new feature or a fix make sure to open an issue first!

Make sure you have angular-cli & karma installed globally.

$ npm install -g angular-cli karma

Clone the project, and install dependencies.

$ git clone https://github.com/danrevah/ngx-pipes.git $ npm install

Create a new branch

$ git checkout -b feat/someFeature

Add tests & make sure everything is running properly

$ npm test

Commit & push, and make a pull request!