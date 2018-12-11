Installation

To install this library, run:

npm install angular2-openlayers --save

Example

Here is a "minimal" map example that fetches tiles from OpenStreetMap and center the map in Meylan (France):

< aol-map [ width ]= "'500px'" [ height ]= "'300'" > < aol-view [ zoom ]= "2" > < aol-coordinate [ x ]= "5.795122" [ y ]= "45.210225" [ srid ]= "'EPSG:4326'" > </ aol-coordinate > </ aol-view > < aol-layer-tile > < aol-source-osm > </ aol-source-osm > </ aol-layer-tile > </ aol-map >

Documentation

The API is documented in documentation/

Development

To generate all *.js , *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

npm run ngc

To lint all *.ts files:

npm run lint

Live example (reload on code changes):

npm install -g @angular/cli cd example npm install ng serve

Live example will be viewable at locahost:4200

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request and enjoy! :D

License

MPL-2.0 © Quentin Lampin