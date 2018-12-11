To install this library, run:
npm install angular2-openlayers --save
Here is a "minimal" map example that fetches tiles from OpenStreetMap and center the map in Meylan (France):
<aol-map [width]="'500px'" [height]="'300'">
<aol-view [zoom]="2">
<aol-coordinate [x]="5.795122" [y]="45.210225" [srid]="'EPSG:4326'"></aol-coordinate>
</aol-view>
<aol-layer-tile>
<aol-source-osm></aol-source-osm>
</aol-layer-tile>
</aol-map>
The API is documented in
documentation/
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
npm run ngc
To lint all
*.ts files:
npm run lint
Live example (reload on code changes):
npm install -g @angular/cli
cd example
npm install
ng serve
Live example will be viewable at locahost:4200
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MPL-2.0 © Quentin Lampin