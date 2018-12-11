openbase logo
ao

angular2-openlayers

by Quentin Lampin
0.6.8 (see all)

Angular2+ components for Openlayers 4.x

89

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Installation

To install this library, run:

npm install angular2-openlayers --save

Example

Here is a "minimal" map example that fetches tiles from OpenStreetMap and center the map in Meylan (France):

<aol-map [width]="'500px'" [height]="'300'">
    <aol-view [zoom]="2">
        <aol-coordinate [x]="5.795122" [y]="45.210225" [srid]="'EPSG:4326'"></aol-coordinate>
    </aol-view>
    <aol-layer-tile>
        <aol-source-osm></aol-source-osm>
    </aol-layer-tile>
</aol-map>

Documentation

The API is documented in documentation/

Development

To generate all *.js, *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

npm run ngc

To lint all *.ts files:

npm run lint

Live example (reload on code changes):

npm install -g @angular/cli
cd example
npm install
ng serve

Live example will be viewable at locahost:4200

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request and enjoy! :D

License

MPL-2.0 © Quentin Lampin

