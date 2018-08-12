Angular 2/4/6/8 Multiselect Dropdown

Angular 2 multiselect dropdown component for web applications. Easy to integrate and use.

Important Notice !!

From v3.0.0 onwards, you need to include default.theme.css file to get the basic styling of the dropdown. Refer to themes and theming section below

Table of Contents

1. Getting Started

2. Installation

3. Usage

4 Theming

5. Templates

6. Template Driven Forms support

7. Reactive Forms support

8. Settings configuration

9. Callbacks and events

10. Lazy lodaing - handle large data lists

11. Group By feature

12. Search filter for both plain list and grouped list

13. Custom Search / Search API

Getting Started

Installation

The Mutiselect Dropdown package is published on the npm Registry.

Install the package : npm install angular2-multiselect-dropdown

Once installed import AngularMultiSelectModule from the installed package into your module as follows:

Usage

Import AngularMultiSelectModule into NgModule in app.module.ts . Angular's FormsModule is also required.

import { AngularMultiSelectModule } from 'angular2-multiselect-dropdown' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ AngularMultiSelectModule, FormsModule ] })

Declare the component data variables and options in your component where you want to consume the dropdown component.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; export class AppComponent implements OnInit { dropdownList = []; selectedItems = []; dropdownSettings = {}; ngOnInit(){ this .dropdownList = [ { "id" : 1 , "itemName" : "India" }, { "id" : 2 , "itemName" : "Singapore" }, { "id" : 3 , "itemName" : "Australia" }, { "id" : 4 , "itemName" : "Canada" }, { "id" : 5 , "itemName" : "South Korea" }, { "id" : 6 , "itemName" : "Germany" }, { "id" : 7 , "itemName" : "France" }, { "id" : 8 , "itemName" : "Russia" }, { "id" : 9 , "itemName" : "Italy" }, { "id" : 10 , "itemName" : "Sweden" } ]; this .selectedItems = [ { "id" : 2 , "itemName" : "Singapore" }, { "id" : 3 , "itemName" : "Australia" }, { "id" : 4 , "itemName" : "Canada" }, { "id" : 5 , "itemName" : "South Korea" } ]; this .dropdownSettings = { singleSelection : false , text : "Select Countries" , selectAllText : 'Select All' , unSelectAllText : 'UnSelect All' , enableSearchFilter : true , classes : "myclass custom-class" }; } onItemSelect(item:any){ console .log(item); console .log( this .selectedItems); } OnItemDeSelect(item:any){ console .log(item); console .log( this .selectedItems); } onSelectAll(items: any){ console .log(items); } onDeSelectAll(items: any){ console .log(items); } }

Add the following component tag in you template

< angular2-multiselect [ data ]= "dropdownList" [( ngModel )]= "selectedItems" [ settings ]= "dropdownSettings" ( onSelect )= "onItemSelect($event)" ( onDeSelect )= "OnItemDeSelect($event)" ( onSelectAll )= "onSelectAll($event)" ( onDeSelectAll )= "onDeSelectAll($event)" > </ angular2-multiselect >

Themes and Theming

From v3.0.0 onwards, you need to include default.theme.css file to get the basic styling of the dropdown.

file to get the basic styling of the dropdown. The component package has a themes folder in node_modules at angular2-multiselect-dropdown\themes\default.theme.css

Include the default.theme.css in angular-cli.json (for versions below angular 6) and angular.json (for version 6 or more).

in (for versions below angular 6) and (for version 6 or more). Refer this file on how to add the css file to your angular project.

You can create your own theme from now on. You can have a look at example scss theming file at Default theme

Template - For custom html of menu item

< angular2-multiselect [ data ]= "dropdownList" [( ngModel )]= "selectedItems" [ settings ]= "dropdownSettings" > < c-item > < ng-template let-item = "item" > < label style = "color: #333;min-width: 150px;" > {{item.itemName}} </ label > < img [ src ]= "item.image" style = "width: 30px; border: 1px solid #efefef;margin-right: 20px;" /> < label > Capital - {{item.capital}} </ label > </ ng-template > </ c-item > </ angular2-multiselect >

Template - For custom html of Selected item - badge

< angular2-multiselect [ data ]= "dropdownList" [( ngModel )]= "selectedItems" [ settings ]= "dropdownSettings" > < c-badge > < ng-template let-item = "item" > < label style = "margin: 0px;" > {{item.itemName}} </ label > < img [ src ]= "item.image" style = "width: 16px; margin-right: 5px;" /> </ ng-template > </ c-badge > </ angular2-multiselect >

Template Driven Forms support

< form ( ngSubmit )= "onSubmit()" # loginForm = "ngForm" style = "border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 10px;" > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "name" > Skills </ label > < angular2-multiselect [ data ]= "itemList" [( ngModel )]= "formModel.skills" [ settings ]= "settings" ( onSelect )= "onItemSelect($event)" ( onDeSelect )= "OnItemDeSelect($event)" ( onSelectAll )= "onSelectAll($event)" ( onDeSelectAll )= "onDeSelectAll($event)" name = "skills" > </ angular2-multiselect > </ div > </ form >

formModel = { name : '' , email : 'ascasc@aa.com' , skills : [{ "id" : 1 , "itemName" : "Angular" }] };

Reactive Forms support

< form [ formGroup ]= "userForm" novalidate style = "border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 10px;" > < div class = "form-group" > < label for = "name" > Skills </ label > < angular2-multiselect [ data ]= "itemList" [( ngModel )]= "selectedItems" [ settings ]= "settings" ( onSelect )= "onItemSelect($event)" ( onDeSelect )= "OnItemDeSelect($event)" ( onSelectAll )= "onSelectAll($event)" ( onDeSelectAll )= "onDeSelectAll($event)" formControlName = "skills" > </ angular2-multiselect > </ div > </ form >

userForm: FormGroup; this .userForm = this .fb.group({ name : '' , email : [ '' , Validators.required], skills : [[], Validators.required] });

Settings

The following list of settings are supported by the component. Configure the settings to meet your requirement.

Setting Type Description Default Value singleSelection Boolean To set the dropdown for single item selection only. false text String Text to be show in the dropdown, when no items are selected. 'Select' enableCheckAll Boolean Enable the option to select all items in list false selectAllText String Text to display as the label of select all option Select All unSelectAllText String Text to display as the label of unSelect option UnSelect All enableSearchFilter Boolean Enable filter option for the list. false enableFilterSelectAll Boolean A 'select all' checkbox to select all filtered results. true filterSelectAllText String Text to display as the label of select all option Select all filtered results filterUnSelectAllText String Text to display as the label of unSelect option UnSelect all filtered results maxHeight Number Set maximum height of the dropdown list in px. 300 badgeShowLimit Number Limit the number of badges/items to show in the input field. If not set will show all selected. All classes String Custom classes to the dropdown component. Classes are added to the dropdown selector tag. To add multiple classes, the value should be space separated class names. '' limitSelection Number Limit the selection of number of items from the dropdown list. Once the limit is reached, all unselected items gets disabled. none disabled Boolean Disable the dropdown false searchPlaceholderText String Custom text for the search placeholder text. Default value would be 'Search' 'Search' groupBy String Name of the field by which the list should be grouped. none selectGroup Boolean Select a group at once. GroupBy should be enabled, to use this. false searchAutofocus Boolean Autofocus search input field true labelKey String The property name which should be rendered as label in the dropdown itemName primaryKey String The property by which the object is identified. Default is 'id'. id position String Set the position of the dropdown list to 'top' or 'bottom' bottom noDataLabel String Label text when no data is available in the list 'No Data Available' searchBy Array Search the list by certain properties of the list item. Ex: ["itemName, "id","name"]. Deafult is , it will search the list by all the properties of list item [] lazyLoading Boolean Enable lazy loading. Used to render large datasets. false showCheckbox Boolean Show or hide checkboxes in the list true addNewItemOnFilter Boolean Whe you filter items and if, the item is not found, you can add the text as new item to the list false addNewButtonText String The text in the button when addNewItemOnFilter is enabled 'Add' escapeToClose boolean Press excape key to close the dropdown true autoPosition boolean Enable dropdown to open either on 'top' or 'bottom' Ex: settings = { position: 'bottom', autoPosition: false }; open the dropdown always at bottom true tagToBody boolean If the dropdown to be appended to body or not ? true

Events

onSelect - Return the selected item on selection. Example : (onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"

- Return the selected item on selection. Example : (onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)" onDeSelect - Return the un-selected item on un-selecting. Example : (onDeSelect)="OnItemDeSelect($event)"

- Return the un-selected item on un-selecting. Example : (onDeSelect)="OnItemDeSelect($event)" onSelectAll - Return the list of all selected items. Example : (onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)"

- Return the list of all selected items. Example : (onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)" onDeSelectAll - Returns an empty array. Example : (onDeSelectAll)="onDeSelectAll($event)"

- Returns an empty array. Example : (onDeSelectAll)="onDeSelectAll($event)" onGroupSelect - Returns the selected group items as an array. Example: (onGroupSelect)="onGroupSelect($event)"

- Returns the selected group items as an array. Example: (onGroupSelect)="onGroupSelect($event)" onGroupDeSelect - Returns the sun-elected group items as an array. Example: (onGroupDeSelect)="onGroupDeSelect($event)"

- Returns the sun-elected group items as an array. Example: (onGroupDeSelect)="onGroupDeSelect($event)" onOpen - Callback method fired after the dropdown opens Example : (onOpen)="onOpen($event)"

- Callback method fired after the dropdown opens Example : (onOpen)="onOpen($event)" onClose - Callback method, fired when the dropdown is closed Example : (onClose)="onClose($event)"

- Callback method, fired when the dropdown is closed Example : (onClose)="onClose($event)" onScrollToEnd - Callback event fired when the dropdown list is scrolled to the end. Usually used with virtual scrolling, to load data on scroll. Example : (onScrollToEnd)="fetchMore($event)"

- Callback event fired when the dropdown list is scrolled to the end. Usually used with virtual scrolling, to load data on scroll. Example : (onScrollToEnd)="fetchMore($event)" onAddFilterNewItem - Callback event fired when you click the Add button which will appear when addNewItemOnFilter setting is enabled. Example : (onAddFilterNewItem)="onAddItem($event)"

- Callback event fired when you click the button which will appear when setting is enabled. Example : (onAddFilterNewItem)="onAddItem($event)" onFilterSelectAll - Callback event fired when the list is filtered and all filtered items are selected with select all filtered items checkbox. Example : (onFilterSelectAll)="onFilterSelectAll($event)"

- Callback event fired when the list is filtered and all filtered items are selected with select all filtered items checkbox. Example : (onFilterSelectAll)="onFilterSelectAll($event)" onFilterDeSelectAll - Callback event fired when the list is filtered and all filtered items are de-selected with de-select all filtered items checkbox. Example : (onFilterDeSelectAll)="onFilterDeSelectAll($event)"

Run locally

Clone the repository or downlod the .zip,.tar files.

Run npm install

Run ng serve for a dev server

for a dev server Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

License

MIT License.