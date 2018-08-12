Angular 2 multiselect dropdown component for web applications. Easy to integrate and use.
The Mutiselect Dropdown package is published on the npm Registry.
Install the package :
npm install angular2-multiselect-dropdown
Once installed import
AngularMultiSelectModule from the installed package into your module as follows:
Import
AngularMultiSelectModule into
NgModule in
app.module.ts. Angular's
FormsModule is also required.
import { AngularMultiSelectModule } from 'angular2-multiselect-dropdown';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
AngularMultiSelectModule,
FormsModule
]
// ...
})
Declare the component data variables and options in your component where you want to consume the dropdown component.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
dropdownList = [];
selectedItems = [];
dropdownSettings = {};
ngOnInit(){
this.dropdownList = [
{"id":1,"itemName":"India"},
{"id":2,"itemName":"Singapore"},
{"id":3,"itemName":"Australia"},
{"id":4,"itemName":"Canada"},
{"id":5,"itemName":"South Korea"},
{"id":6,"itemName":"Germany"},
{"id":7,"itemName":"France"},
{"id":8,"itemName":"Russia"},
{"id":9,"itemName":"Italy"},
{"id":10,"itemName":"Sweden"}
];
this.selectedItems = [
{"id":2,"itemName":"Singapore"},
{"id":3,"itemName":"Australia"},
{"id":4,"itemName":"Canada"},
{"id":5,"itemName":"South Korea"}
];
this.dropdownSettings = {
singleSelection: false,
text:"Select Countries",
selectAllText:'Select All',
unSelectAllText:'UnSelect All',
enableSearchFilter: true,
classes:"myclass custom-class"
};
}
onItemSelect(item:any){
console.log(item);
console.log(this.selectedItems);
}
OnItemDeSelect(item:any){
console.log(item);
console.log(this.selectedItems);
}
onSelectAll(items: any){
console.log(items);
}
onDeSelectAll(items: any){
console.log(items);
}
}
Add the following component tag in you template
<angular2-multiselect [data]="dropdownList" [(ngModel)]="selectedItems"
[settings]="dropdownSettings"
(onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"
(onDeSelect)="OnItemDeSelect($event)"
(onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)"
(onDeSelectAll)="onDeSelectAll($event)"></angular2-multiselect>
default.theme.css file to get the basic styling of the dropdown.
angular2-multiselect-dropdown\themes\default.theme.css
default.theme.css in
angular-cli.json (for versions below angular 6) and
angular.json (for version 6 or more).
You can create your own theme from now on. You can have a look at example scss theming file at Default theme
<angular2-multiselect [data]="dropdownList" [(ngModel)]="selectedItems" [settings]="dropdownSettings">
<c-item>
<ng-template let-item="item">
<label style="color: #333;min-width: 150px;">{{item.itemName}}</label>
<img [src]="item.image" style="width: 30px; border: 1px solid #efefef;margin-right: 20px;" />
<label>Capital - {{item.capital}}</label>
</ng-template>
</c-item>
</angular2-multiselect>
<angular2-multiselect [data]="dropdownList" [(ngModel)]="selectedItems" [settings]="dropdownSettings">
<c-badge>
<ng-template let-item="item">
<label style="margin: 0px;">{{item.itemName}}</label>
<img [src]="item.image" style="width: 16px; margin-right: 5px;" />
</ng-template>
</c-badge>
</angular2-multiselect>
<form (ngSubmit)="onSubmit()" #loginForm="ngForm" style="border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 10px;">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="name">Skills</label>
<angular2-multiselect [data]="itemList" [(ngModel)]="formModel.skills"
[settings]="settings"
(onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"
(onDeSelect)="OnItemDeSelect($event)"
(onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)"
(onDeSelectAll)="onDeSelectAll($event)" name="skills">
</angular2-multiselect>
</div>
</form>
formModel = {
name: '',
email: 'ascasc@aa.com',
skills: [{ "id": 1, "itemName": "Angular" }]
};
<form [formGroup]="userForm" novalidate style="border: 1px solid #ccc; padding: 10px;">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="name">Skills</label>
<angular2-multiselect [data]="itemList" [(ngModel)]="selectedItems"
[settings]="settings"
(onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"
(onDeSelect)="OnItemDeSelect($event)"
(onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)"
(onDeSelectAll)="onDeSelectAll($event)" formControlName="skills">
</angular2-multiselect>
</div>
</form>
userForm: FormGroup;
this.userForm = this.fb.group({
name: '',
email: ['', Validators.required],
skills: [[], Validators.required]
});
The following list of settings are supported by the component. Configure the settings to meet your requirement.
|Setting
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|singleSelection
|Boolean
|To set the dropdown for single item selection only.
|false
|text
|String
|Text to be show in the dropdown, when no items are selected.
|'Select'
|enableCheckAll
|Boolean
|Enable the option to select all items in list
|false
|selectAllText
|String
|Text to display as the label of select all option
|Select All
|unSelectAllText
|String
|Text to display as the label of unSelect option
|UnSelect All
|enableSearchFilter
|Boolean
|Enable filter option for the list.
|false
|enableFilterSelectAll
|Boolean
|A 'select all' checkbox to select all filtered results.
|true
|filterSelectAllText
|String
|Text to display as the label of select all option
|Select all filtered results
|filterUnSelectAllText
|String
|Text to display as the label of unSelect option
|UnSelect all filtered results
|maxHeight
|Number
|Set maximum height of the dropdown list in px.
|300
|badgeShowLimit
|Number
|Limit the number of badges/items to show in the input field. If not set will show all selected.
|All
|classes
|String
|Custom classes to the dropdown component. Classes are added to the dropdown selector tag. To add multiple classes, the value should be space separated class names.
|''
|limitSelection
|Number
|Limit the selection of number of items from the dropdown list. Once the limit is reached, all unselected items gets disabled.
|none
|disabled
|Boolean
|Disable the dropdown
|false
|searchPlaceholderText
|String
|Custom text for the search placeholder text. Default value would be 'Search'
|'Search'
|groupBy
|String
|Name of the field by which the list should be grouped.
|none
|selectGroup
|Boolean
|Select a group at once. GroupBy should be enabled, to use this.
|false
|searchAutofocus
|Boolean
|Autofocus search input field
|true
|labelKey
|String
|The property name which should be rendered as label in the dropdown
|itemName
|primaryKey
|String
|The property by which the object is identified. Default is 'id'.
|id
|position
|String
|Set the position of the dropdown list to 'top' or 'bottom'
|bottom
|noDataLabel
|String
|Label text when no data is available in the list
|'No Data Available'
|searchBy
|Array
|Search the list by certain properties of the list item. Ex: ["itemName, "id","name"]. Deafult is , it will search the list by all the properties of list item
|[]
|lazyLoading
|Boolean
|Enable lazy loading. Used to render large datasets.
|false
|showCheckbox
|Boolean
|Show or hide checkboxes in the list
|true
|addNewItemOnFilter
|Boolean
|Whe you filter items and if, the item is not found, you can add the text as new item to the list
|false
|addNewButtonText
|String
|The text in the button when
addNewItemOnFilter is enabled
|'Add'
|escapeToClose
|boolean
|Press excape key to close the dropdown
|true
|autoPosition
|boolean
|Enable dropdown to open either on 'top' or 'bottom' Ex: settings = { position: 'bottom', autoPosition: false }; open the dropdown always at bottom
|true
|tagToBody
|boolean
|If the dropdown to be appended to body or not ?
|true
onSelect - Return the selected item on selection.
Example : (onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"
onDeSelect - Return the un-selected item on un-selecting.
Example : (onDeSelect)="OnItemDeSelect($event)"
onSelectAll - Return the list of all selected items.
Example : (onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)"
onDeSelectAll - Returns an empty array.
Example : (onDeSelectAll)="onDeSelectAll($event)"
onGroupSelect - Returns the selected group items as an array.
Example: (onGroupSelect)="onGroupSelect($event)"
onGroupDeSelect - Returns the sun-elected group items as an array.
Example: (onGroupDeSelect)="onGroupDeSelect($event)"
onOpen - Callback method fired after the dropdown opens
Example : (onOpen)="onOpen($event)"
onClose - Callback method, fired when the dropdown is closed
Example : (onClose)="onClose($event)"
onScrollToEnd - Callback event fired when the dropdown list is scrolled to the end. Usually used with virtual scrolling, to load data on scroll.
Example : (onScrollToEnd)="fetchMore($event)"
onAddFilterNewItem - Callback event fired when you click the
Add button which will appear when
addNewItemOnFilter setting is enabled.
Example : (onAddFilterNewItem)="onAddItem($event)"
onFilterSelectAll - Callback event fired when the list is filtered and all filtered items are selected with select all filtered items checkbox.
Example : (onFilterSelectAll)="onFilterSelectAll($event)"
onFilterDeSelectAll - Callback event fired when the list is filtered and all filtered items are de-selected with de-select all filtered items checkbox.
Example : (onFilterDeSelectAll)="onFilterDeSelectAll($event)"
npm install
ng serve for a dev server
http://localhost:4200/
The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
MIT License.