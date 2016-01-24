moment.js pipes for Angular
This module works with Angular 7.0.0 and newer.
For older Angular versions, please install angular2-moment. For the AngularJS, please check out angular-moment.
npm install --save moment ngx-moment
or if you use yarn:
yarn add moment ngx-moment
Import
MomentModule into your app's modules:
import { MomentModule } from 'ngx-moment';
@NgModule({
imports: [
MomentModule
]
})
If you would like to supply any
NgxMomentOptions that will be made available to the pipes you can also use:
import { MomentModule } from 'ngx-moment';
@NgModule({
imports: [
MomentModule.forRoot({
relativeTimeThresholdOptions: {
'm': 59
}
})
]
})
This makes all the
ngx-moment pipes available for use in your app components.
Takes an optional
omitSuffix argument that defaults to
false and another optional
formatFn function which can be used to customise the format of the time ago text.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{myDate | amTimeAgo}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: a few seconds ago
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{myDate | amTimeAgo:true}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: a few seconds
Takes optional
referenceTime argument (defaults to now)
and
formats argument that could be output formats object or callback function.
See momentjs docs for details.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{myDate | amCalendar}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: Today at 14:00 (default referenceTime is today by default)
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: <time>{{myDate | amCalendar:nextDay }}</time>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
nextDay: Date;
constructor() {
this.nextDay = new Date();
nextDay.setDate(nextDay.getDate() + 1);
}
}
Prints
Last updated: Yesterday at 14:00 (referenceTime is tomorrow)
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: <time>{{myDate | amCalendar:{sameDay:'[Same Day at] h:mm A'} }}</time>
`
})
Prints
Last updated: Same Day at 2:00 PM
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{myDate | amDateFormat:'LL'}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: January 24, 2016
Parses a custom-formatted date into a moment object that can be used with the other pipes.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{'24/01/2014' | amParse:'DD/MM/YYYY' | amDateFormat:'LL'}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: January 24, 2016
The pipe can also accept an array of formats as parameter.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{'24/01/2014 22:00' | amParse: formats | amDateFormat:'LL'}}
`
})
export class App {
formats: string[] = ['DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss', 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm'];
constructor() { }
}
Prints
Last updated: January 24, 2016
Converts UTC time to local time.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{mydate | amLocal | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated 2016-01-24 12:34
To be used with amDateFormat pipe in order to change locale.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{'2016-01-24 14:23:45' | amLocale:'en' | amDateFormat:'MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a'}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: January 24th 2016, 2:23:45 pm
Note: The locale might have to be imported (e.g. in the app module).
import 'moment/locale/de';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{ (1456263980 | amFromUnix) | amDateFormat:'hh:mmA'}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: 01:46PM
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Uptime: {{ 365 | amDuration:'seconds' }}
`
})
Prints
Uptime: 6 minutes
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Expiration: {{nextDay | amDifference: today :'days' : true}} days
`
})
Prints
Expiration: 1 days
Use these pipes to perform date arithmetics. See momentjs docs for details.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Expiration: {{'2017-03-17T16:55:00.000+01:00' | amAdd: 2 : 'hours' | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'}}
`
})
Prints
Expiration: 2017-03-17 18:55
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{'2017-03-17T16:55:00.000+01:00' | amSubtract: 5 : 'years' | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'}}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: 2012-03-17 16:55
Parses the date as UTC and enables mode for subsequent moment operations (such as displaying the time in UTC). This can be combined with
amLocal to display a UTC date in local time.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{ '2016-12-31T23:00:00.000-01:00' | amFromUtc | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: 2017-01-01
It's also possible to specify a different format than the standard ISO8601.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{ '31/12/2016 23:00-01:00' | amFromUtc: 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mmZZ' | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }}
`
})
Or even an array of formats:
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{ '31/12/2016 23:00-01:00' | amFromUtc: formats | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }}
`
})
export class App {
formats: string[] = ['DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss', 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mmZZ'];
constructor() { }
}
Both examples above will print
Last updated: 2017-01-01
Enables UTC mode for subsequent moment operations (such as displaying the time in UTC).
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{ '2016-12-31T23:00:00.000-01:00' | amUtc | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: 2017-01-01
Parses a string but keeps the resulting Moment object in a fixed-offset timezone with the provided offset in the string.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: {{ '2016-12-31T23:00:00.000-03:00' | amParseZone | amDateFormat: 'LLLL (Z)' }}
`
})
Prints
Last updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:00 PM (-03:00)
Check if a moment is before another moment. Supports limiting granularity to a unit other than milliseconds, pass the units as second parameter
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Today is before tomorrow: {{ today | amIsBefore:tomorrow:'day' }}
`
})
Prints
Today is before tomorrow: true
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Tomorrow is after today: {{ tomorrow | amIsAfter:today:'day' }}
`
})
Prints
Tomorrow is after today: true
An
NgxMomentOptions object can be provided to the module using the
forRoot convention and will provide options for the pipes to use with the
moment instance, these options are detailed in the table below:
|prop
|type
|description
|relativeTimeThresholdOptions
|Dictionary
key: string
value: number
|Provides the
relativeTimeThreshold units allowing a pipe to set the
moment.relativeTimeThreshold values.
The
key is a unit defined as one of
ss,
s,
m,
h,
d,
M.
See Relative Time Thresholds documentation for more details.
import { NgModule, Component } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
import { MomentModule } from 'ngx-moment';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
Last updated: <b>{{myDate | amTimeAgo}}</b>, <b>{{myDate | amCalendar}}</b>, <b>{{myDate | amDateFormat:'LL'}}</b>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
myDate: Date;
constructor() {
this.myDate = new Date();
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
MomentModule
],
declarations: [ AppComponent ]
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
class AppModule {}
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);