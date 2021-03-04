openbase logo
angular2-meteor

by Uri Goldshtein
0.8.0

Angular and Meteor - The perfect stack

Downloads/wk

96

96

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

178

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Discord Chat

Angular-Meteor Compilers

meteor-rxjs - The Angular Meteor Data solution npm version

AngularJS-Meteor npm version

The power of Meteor and the simplicity and eco-system of Angular

ng-conf

Documentation and Getting Started

Usage

Go to the official docs about Meteor-RxJS

Tutorial

If you are new to Angular and/or Meteor but want to learn them quickly, please check out our 14-steps Angular-Meteor tutorial.

Quick Start Using Angular-Meteor

   $ git clone https://github.com/Urigo/angular-meteor-base myApp
   $ cd myApp
   $ meteor npm install

Then run:

   $ meteor

Contributing

Please read the contributing instructions at the contributing page.

Acknowledgement

This project started as ngMeteor, a pre-0.9 meteorite package. Since then a lot has changed but that was the main base.

Also, a lot of features were inspired by @superchris's angular-meteor fork of ngMeteor.

