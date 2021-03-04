angular-meteor tag,
angularjs-meteor tag
Go to the official docs about Meteor-RxJS
If you are new to Angular and/or Meteor but want to learn them quickly, please check out our 14-steps Angular-Meteor tutorial.
$ git clone https://github.com/Urigo/angular-meteor-base myApp
$ cd myApp
$ meteor npm install
Then run:
$ meteor
Please read the contributing instructions at the contributing page.
This project started as ngMeteor, a pre-0.9 meteorite package. Since then a lot has changed but that was the main base.
Also, a lot of features were inspired by @superchris's angular-meteor fork of ngMeteor.