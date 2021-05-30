Simple Angular mentions inspired by Ment.io.
This package provides auto-complete suggestions for @mentions in text input fields, text areas, and content editable fields.
Click here to experiment on StackBlitz
To install and start the demo application:
git clone https://github.com/dmacfarlane/angular-mentions.git
cd angular-mentions
npm install
ng serve
Add the package as a dependency to your project using:
npm install angular-mentions
Add the module to your app.module imports:
import { MentionModule } from 'angular-mentions';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [ MentionModule ],
...
})
Add the
[mention] directive to your input element:
<input type="text" [mention]="items">
Where
items is a string array of the items to suggest. For example:
items: string[] = ["Noah", "Liam", "Mason", "Jacob", ...
The following optional configuration items can be used.
|Option
|Default
|Description
|items
|An array of strings or objects to suggest.
|triggerChar
|@
|The character that will trigger the menu behavior.
|labelKey
|label
|The field to be used as the item label (when the items are objects).
|disableSort
|false
|Disable sorting of suggested items.
|disableSearch
|false
|Disable internal filtering (only useful if async search is used).
|dropUp
|false
|Show the menu above the cursor instead of below.
|maxItems
|∞
|Limit the number of items shown in the text. The default is no limit.
|mentionSelect
|A function to format the selected item before inserting the text.
|mentionFilter
|A function that returns the items to display.
|allowSpace
|false
|Allow spaces while mentioning.
|returnTrigger
|false
|Include the trigger char in the searchTerm event.
For Example:
<input type="text" [mention]="items" [mentionConfig]="{triggerChar:'#',maxItems:10,labelKey:'name'}">
The following output events can be used.
|Output
|Description
@Output() searchTerm EventEmitter<string>
|Emitted whenever the search term changes. Can be used to trigger async search.
@Output() itemSelected EventEmitter<any>
|Emitted when an item is selected.
@Output() opened EventEmitter<void>
|Emitted when the mentions panel is opened.
@Output() closed EventEmitter<void>
|Emitted when the mentions panel is closed.
The appearance of the items displayed in the mention list menu can be customized using the
[mentionListTemplate] directive as shown in this example:
https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular-mentions-avatar
Instead of using the
[mentions] directive, the component can also be used by only specifying
[mentionConfig], for example:
<input type="text" [mentionConfig]="mentionConfig">
With the following structure:
let mentionConfig = {
items: [ "Noah", "Liam", "Mason", "Jacob", ... ],
triggerChar: "@",
...
}
In this way, multiple config objects can be used:
let mentionConfig = {
mentions: [
{
items: [ "Noah", "Liam", "Mason", "Jacob", ... ],
triggerChar: '@'
},
{
items: [ "Red", "Yellow", "Green", ... ],
triggerChar: '#'
}
]
}
This allows different lists and trigger characters to be configured.
Note that because objects are mutable, changes to the items within the config will not be picked up unless a new mentionConfig object is created.