A minimalist datepicker library for Angular 2

Installation

npm install angular2-material-datepicker

Usage

Import the Datepicker Module and add it to the imports of your module

import { DatepickerModule } from 'angular2-material-datepicker' @NgModule({ imports : [ DatepickerModule ], declarations : [ ... ], bootstrap : [ ... ] }) export class YourModule { }

If you already have a module of the same name, you can create an alias

import { DatepickerModule as YourAlias } from 'angular2-material-datepicker'

Call the component from within a template

< material-datepicker [( date )]= "yourModelDate" > </ material-datepicker >

and you're set!

API

The datepicker component can be called with no arguments. See the Angular 2 Documentation for how to communicate with child components. If you use an event emitter, the datepicker component has an emitter called onSelect (when the date is picked), and dateChange (for two-way binding).

Optional parameters are listed below.

Parameter Type Description accentColor string Replaces the default blue accent color altInputStyle boolean If true , changes the input styling to primarily use the accent color date Date The source of truth for the selected date. If passed, the date will automatically be displayed in the input field and clicking on the input field will bring up the respective month. dateFormat string or function By default, the date will be shown in YYYY-MM-DD (ISO 8601 standard). Other formats include MM-DD-YYYY and DD-MM-YYYY . If you pass in a string, it is not case sensitive. You can also pass in a function to create the string yourself, which must be of the type (date: Date): string . disabled boolean If true , adds "disabled" attribute to input fontFamily string By default, the element will use 'Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'Arial', 'Calibri', 'Roboto' in that order. Passing in this value will override these defaults. placeholder string This text will be shown if the date is empty rangeStart Date The beginning boundary for selecting a date. For example, passing in new Date(2015,2) will prevent the user from being able to get to February 2015. rangeEnd Date Same as rangeStart , but for the end boundary. e.g. passing in new Date() will prevent the user from being able to get to the next month. cancelText string default is Cancel can be changed to the text you desire. weekStart number default is 0 witch is Sunday, Monday is 1 and so on

CSS

The css is inlined and autoprefixed to support the last two versions of major browsers as of 2016/9/20

Animation

The animation between months uses the angular 2 animation api. Check out caniuse to see what the browser compatibility status is for these animations. For incompatible browsers, a polyfill is required. Grab web-animations.min.js from GitHub and add it to your page.

Todo

Possibly make the ranges impact selection on a more granular level by preventing days, not just months, from being selected.

License

MIT