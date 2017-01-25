A minimalist datepicker library for Angular 2
npm install angular2-material-datepicker
Import the Datepicker Module and add it to the
imports of your module
import { DatepickerModule } from 'angular2-material-datepicker'
@NgModule({
imports: [ DatepickerModule ],
declarations: [ ... ],
bootstrap: [ ... ]
})
export class YourModule { }
If you already have a module of the same name, you can create an alias
import { DatepickerModule as YourAlias } from 'angular2-material-datepicker'
Call the component from within a template
<material-datepicker [(date)]="yourModelDate"></material-datepicker>
and you're set!
The datepicker component can be called with no arguments. See the Angular 2 Documentation for how to communicate with child components. If you use an event emitter, the datepicker component has an emitter called
onSelect (when the date is picked), and
dateChange (for two-way binding).
Optional parameters are listed below.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
accentColor
|string
|Replaces the default blue accent color
altInputStyle
|boolean
|If
true, changes the input styling to primarily use the accent color
date
|Date
|The source of truth for the selected date. If passed, the date will automatically be displayed in the input field and clicking on the input field will bring up the respective month.
dateFormat
|string or function
|By default, the date will be shown in
YYYY-MM-DD (ISO 8601 standard). Other formats include
MM-DD-YYYY and
DD-MM-YYYY. If you pass in a string, it is not case sensitive. You can also pass in a function to create the string yourself, which must be of the type
(date: Date): string.
disabled
|boolean
|If
true, adds "disabled" attribute to input
fontFamily
|string
|By default, the element will use
'Helvetica Neue', 'Helvetica', 'Arial', 'Calibri', 'Roboto' in that order. Passing in this value will override these defaults.
placeholder
|string
|This text will be shown if the date is empty
rangeStart
|Date
|The beginning boundary for selecting a date. For example, passing in
new Date(2015,2) will prevent the user from being able to get to February 2015.
rangeEnd
|Date
|Same as
rangeStart, but for the end boundary. e.g. passing in
new Date() will prevent the user from being able to get to the next month.
cancelText
|string
|default is
Cancel can be changed to the text you desire.
weekStart
|number
|default is
0 witch is Sunday, Monday is
1 and so on
The css is inlined and autoprefixed to support the last two versions of major browsers as of 2016/9/20
The animation between months uses the angular 2 animation api. Check out caniuse to see what the browser compatibility status is for these animations. For incompatible browsers, a polyfill is required. Grab web-animations.min.js from GitHub and add it to your page.
MIT