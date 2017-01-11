Masonry module for Angular2

angular2-masonry is in development and not ready for production use. Feel free to install and try it out, but depend on it at your own risk.

Installation

npm install angular2-masonry --save

If you're using SystemJS add angular2-masonry and masonry-layout to your configuration:

packages: { "angular2-masonry" : { "defaultExtension" : "js" , "main" : "index" } }, map: { "angular2-masonry" : "node_modules/angular2-masonry" , "masonry-layout" : "node_modules/masonry-layout/dist/masonry.pkgd.js" }

Usage

Import MasonryModule into your app's modules:

import { MasonryModule } from 'angular2-masonry' ; ({ imports: [ MasonryModule ] })

({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <masonry> <masonry-brick class="brick" *ngFor="let brick of bricks">{{brick.title}}</masonry-brick> </masonry> ` , styles: [ ` .brick { width: 200px; } ` ] }) class MyComponent { bricks = [ {title: 'Brick 1' }, {title: 'Brick 2' }, {title: 'Brick 3' }, {title: 'Brick 4' }, {title: 'Brick 5' }, {title: 'Brick 6' } ] }

Configuration

Options

Read about Masonry options here: http://masonry.desandro.com/options.html

The options -attribute takes an object with the following properties:

itemSelector: string;

columnWidth: number | string;

gutter: number;

percentPosition: boolean;

stamp: string;

fitWidth: boolean;

originLeft: boolean;

originTop: boolean;

containerStyle: string;

transitionDuration: string;

resize: boolean;

initLayout: boolean;

Examples

Inline object:

< masonry [ options ]= "{ transitionDuration: '0.8s' }" > </ masonry >

From parent component:

import { MasonryOptions } from 'angular2-masonry' ; public myOptions: MasonryOptions = { transitionDuration : '0.8s' };

< masonry [ options ]= "myOptions" > </ masonry >

imagesLoaded

NOTE: Will throw error if global imagesLoaded not available.

Delay adding brick until all images in brick are loaded. To activate imagesLoaded set useImagesLoaded to true .

< masonry [ useImagesLoaded ]= "true" > </ masonry >

index.html:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.imagesloaded/4.1.1/imagesloaded.pkgd.min.js" > </ script >

Events

Triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.

Triggered after an item element has been removed.

Examples

< masonry ( layoutComplete )= "doStuff($event)" ( removeComplete )= "doOtherStuff($event)" > </ masonry >

Demo