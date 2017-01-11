angular2-masonry is in development and not ready for production use. Feel free to install and try it out, but depend on it at your own risk.
npm install angular2-masonry --save
If you're using SystemJS add
angular2-masonry and
masonry-layout to your configuration:
packages: {
"angular2-masonry": { "defaultExtension": "js", "main": "index" }
},
map: {
"angular2-masonry": "node_modules/angular2-masonry",
"masonry-layout": "node_modules/masonry-layout/dist/masonry.pkgd.js"
}
Import
MasonryModule into your app's modules:
import { MasonryModule } from 'angular2-masonry';
@NgModule({
imports: [
MasonryModule
]
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<masonry>
<masonry-brick class="brick" *ngFor="let brick of bricks">{{brick.title}}</masonry-brick>
</masonry>
`,
styles: [`
.brick { width: 200px; }
`]
})
class MyComponent {
bricks = [
{title: 'Brick 1'},
{title: 'Brick 2'},
{title: 'Brick 3'},
{title: 'Brick 4'},
{title: 'Brick 5'},
{title: 'Brick 6'}
]
}
Read about Masonry options here: http://masonry.desandro.com/options.html
The
options-attribute takes an object with the following properties:
Inline object:
<masonry [options]="{ transitionDuration: '0.8s' }"></masonry>
From parent component:
import { MasonryOptions } from 'angular2-masonry';
public myOptions: MasonryOptions = {
transitionDuration: '0.8s'
};
<masonry [options]="myOptions"></masonry>
NOTE: Will throw error if global
imagesLoadednot available.
Delay adding brick until all images in brick are loaded.
To activate imagesLoaded set
useImagesLoaded to
true.
<masonry [useImagesLoaded]="true"></masonry>
index.html:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.imagesloaded/4.1.1/imagesloaded.pkgd.min.js"></script>
EventEmitter<any[]>
Triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.
EventEmitter<any[]>
Triggered after an item element has been removed.
<masonry (layoutComplete)="doStuff($event)" (removeComplete)="doOtherStuff($event)"></masonry>