Supports Angular2,4,5,6,7,12
Source @ https://github.com/dimpu/ngx-md
ngx-md contains NgxMdModule for Angular.
Additionally we use marked.js and prismjs for this component.
Install
ngx-md from
npm:
npm install ngx-md --save
or using
yarn:
yarn add ngx-md
angular-cli — please refer to Getting started with
angular-cli
angular-seed — please refer to Getting started with
angular-seed
system.js (and Angular 2 QuickStart) — please checkout sample repository
webpack — you can view our demo page source code
stackblitz — sample available here
AoT using
ngc and
rollup — please refer to How to use
ngx-md in Angular 2 with
AoT compilation using
ngc and
rollup
Main source of API documentation and usage scenarios is available at https://dimpu.github.io/ngx-md/.
Is very welcome! And remember, contribution is not only PRs and code, but any help with docs or helping other developers to solve issues are very appreciated! Thanks in advance!
This library has dependency on HttpClientModule. It should be always provided in your application.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgxMdModule } from 'ngx-md';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common'
import { AppComponent } from '../src/app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
NgxMdModule.forRoot(),
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
If you want syntax highlighting you need to import the prism css file.
Alternative 1: Import from cdn
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<base href="/">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="icon" type="image/x-icon" href="favicon.ico">
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.6.0/themes/prism.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
</head>
Alternative 2: Download the css file (or copy it from
node_modules/prismjs/themes/, place it somewhere in your src folder and import
<link href="/css/prism.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
Alternative 3: Include the prism css file in your sass style file
@import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css';
To support sytnax helight for other langugage you need to include
// import 'prismjs/prism';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-c';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-cpp';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-csharp';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-css';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-diff';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-java';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-javascript';
import 'prismjs/components/prism-perl';
...
...
...
<div Markdown>
### your markdown code
</div>
<!-- or use angular component -->
<ngx-md>
### your markdown code
</ngx-md>
<!-- to load from remote URL -->
<div NgxMd [path]="'/path/to/readme.md'" (error)="errorHandler($event)" (loaded)="loadedHandler($event)" (rendered)="renderedHandler($event)"></div>
<!-- load remote source code with auto syntax highlighting -->
<ngx-md [path]="'/path/to/code.cpp'"></ngx-md>
<ngx-md [path]="'/path/to/code.java'"></ngx-md>
<!-- load remote source code from url stored in variable
(see additional details about variable binding in the next section) -->
<ngx-md [path]="urlVariable"></ngx-md>
<ngx-md [path]="urlVariable" (loaded)="onLoad($event)" (error)="onError($event)"></ngx-md>
Now, with >1.4.x you can bind a variable to the
markdown component. To do so:
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<textarea [(ngModel)]="textData"></textarea>
<ngx-md [data]="textData"></ngx-md>
`,
})
export class MyComp {
public textData = `## Markdown content data`;
}
Marked can be customized/extended by accessing the renderer from the MarkdownService:
import { NgxMdService } from 'ngx-md';
@Component({
selector='my-comp',
template: `
<ngx-md>
> Block
> quote
> here
</ngx-md>
`,
})
export class MyComp {
constructor(private _markdown: NgxMdService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this._markdown.renderer.blockquote = (quote: string) => {
return `<blockquote class="king-quote">${quote}</blockquote>`;
}
}
See marked documentation for all renderer extension points.
You can find a working example inside the
demo directory.
To serve it locally, run:
git clone https://github.com/dimpu/ngx-md.git
npm i
npm run demo.serve
The following is a list of all the people that have helped build this project. Thanks for your contributions!