A simpler Log4j inspired logger module for Angular 2. Think of it as "Log4ng" ... get it?
This is a work in progress and is not ready for production, use with care, the API can and will change.
Install the npm module.
npm install --save angular2-logger
Add the
angular2-logger library to your app. If you are following the Angular 2's Quickstart Guide it should be something like this:
In
systemjs.config.js:
// map tells the System loader where to look for things
var map = {
'app': 'app', // 'dist',
'@angular': 'node_modules/@angular',
'angular2-in-memory-web-api': 'node_modules/angular2-in-memory-web-api',
'rxjs': 'node_modules/rxjs',
'angular2-logger': 'node_modules/angular2-logger' // ADD THIS
};
//packages tells the System loader how to load when no filename and/or no extension
var packages = {
'app': { main: 'main.ts', defaultExtension: 'ts' },
'rxjs': { defaultExtension: 'js' },
'angular2-in-memory-web-api': { defaultExtension: 'js' },
'angular2-logger': { defaultExtension: 'js' }, // AND THIS
};
Setup the Provider.
In
app.module.ts:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { Logger } from "angular2-logger/core"; // ADD THIS
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
providers: [ Logger ] // AND THIS
})
export class AppModule { }
Inject the logger into your objects and use it.
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent(){
constructor( private _logger: Logger ){
this._logger.error('This is a priority level 1 error message...');
this._logger.warn('This is a priority level 2 warning message...');
this._logger.info('This is a priority level 3 warning message...');
this._logger.debug('This is a priority level 4 debug message...');
this._logger.log('This is a priority level 5 log message...');
}
}
By default the logger level will be set to
Level.WARN, so you'll only see Warning and Error messages.
In order to see all of the messages you just need to change the logger message hierarchy level, you can do so:
Dynamically using the console:
logger.level = logger.Level.LOG; // same as: logger.level = 5;
Or using one of the predefined configuration providers:
import {LOG_LOGGER_PROVIDERS} from "angular2-logger/core";
@NgModule({
...
providers: [ LOG_LOGGER_PROVIDERS ]
})
export class AppModule { }
The available Providers are:
ERROR_LOGGER_PROVIDERS
WARN_LOGGER_PROVIDERS
INFO_LOGGER_PROVIDERS
DEBUG_LOGGER_PROVIDERS
LOG_LOGGER_PROVIDERS
OFF_LOGGER_PROVIDERS
Note: If you change the level of the Logger dynamically, that setting will be lost upon refreshing the page and set back to its default configured setting. If you want the logger to keep this setting changed, store it in the localStorage by doing:
logger.store() // and logger.unstore() to undo.
If the Providers included don't meet your needs you can configure the default logger configuration by Providing custom properties:
import { Logger, Options } from "angular2-logger/core";
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
{ provide: Options, useValue: { store: false } },
Logger
]
})
export class AppModule { }
As you can see you don't have to specify all of them, just the ones you want to override.
The available configuration options are:
level:Level - How much detail you want to see in the logs;
Level.ERROR (1) being the less detailed and
Level.LOG (5) being the most. Defaults to
Level.WARN (2).
The Hierarchy of the messages is as follows from highest to lowest priority:
0.-
Level.OFF
1.-
Level.ERROR
2.-
Level.WARN
3.-
Level.INFO
4.-
Level.DEBUG
5.-
Level.LOG
The Logger will log everything with higher or equal priority to the current
logger.level set.
global:boolean - Whether or not you want the created logger object to be exposed in the global scope. Defaults to
true.
globalAs:string - The window's property name that will hold the logger object created. Defaults to
'logger'.
store:boolean - Whether you want the level config to be saved in the local storage so it doesn't get lost when you refresh. Defaults to
false.
storeAs:string - The local storage key that will be used to save the level config if the store setting is true. Defaults to
'angular2.logger.level'.
You can also override the default configuration options by extending the Options and injecting yours instead:
// from custom-logger-options.ts
...
@Injectable() export class CustomLoggerOptions(){
store: true
}
...
// from app.module.ts
...
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
{ provide: Options, useClass: CustomLoggerOptions },
Logger
]
})
Class names like
Options and
Level might be too common, if you get a conflict you can rename them like this:
import { Logger, Options as LoggerOptions, Level as LoggerLevel } from "angular2-logger/core";
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
{ provide: LoggerOptions, useValue: { level: LoggerLevel.WARN } }
]
})
...
Filing issues is helpful but pull requests are even better!
They are too long so try to keep up, here we go:
git clone https://github.com/code-chunks/angular2-logger.git
cd angular2-logger
npm i
Done.
Level.OFF that turns off the logger.
The codebase was updated to handle the breaking changes on Angular2's Release Candidate 5.
Make sure you don't upgrade to this version if you haven't upgraded Angular2 to at least
2.0.0-rc.5
systemjs.config.js.
However if you still want to do it the old way by adding the system bundle, you can still do so, except now its called
bundles/angular2-logger.sys.min.js.