angular2-localstorage

by Marc J. Schmidt
0.4.0 (see all)

Angular 2+ decorator to save and restore variables/class properties to HTML5 LocalStorage automatically.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Angular2 @LocalStorage

This little Angular2/typescript decorator makes it super easy to save and restore automatically a variable state in your directive (class property) using HTML5' LocalStorage.

Seeking new maintainer

This project is not maintained. Please consider taking it over. More information at https://github.com/open-source-chest/take-it-over. If you are looking for an alternativ right now, look at https://github.com/zoomsphere/ngx-store/.

Use

  1. Download the library using npm or github: npm install --save angular2-localstorage

  2. Import the WebStorageModule in your app module:

    import {Component} from "angular2/core";
import {WebStorageModule, LocalStorageService} from "angular2-localstorage";

@NgModule({
    import: [WebStorageModule]
@Component({
    providers: [LocalStorageService]
})
export class AppModule {}
  1. Use the LocalStorage decorator
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from "angular2-localstorage/WebStorage";

class MySuperComponent {
    @LocalStorage() public lastSearchQuery:Object = {};
    @LocalStorage('differentLocalStorageKey') public lastSearchQuery:Object = {};
}

Note: Define always a default value at the property you are using @LocalStorage.

Note: The localstorage key is per default the property name. Define the first argument of @LocalStorage to set different one.

Note: Please don't store circular structures as this library uses JSON.stringify to encode before using LocalStorage.

Examples

@Component({
    selector: 'app-login',
    template: `
<form>
    <div>
        <input type="text" [(ngModel)]="username" placeholder="Username" />
        <input type="password" [(ngModel)]="password" placeholder="Password" />
    </div>
    
    <input type="checkbox" [(ngModel)]="rememberMe" /> Keep me logged in

    <button type="submit">Login</button>
</form>
    `
})
class AppLoginComponent {
    //here happens the magic. `username` is always restored from the localstorage when you reload the site
    @LocalStorage() public username:string = '';
    
    public password:string;
    
    //here happens the magic. `rememberMe` is always restored from the localstorage when you reload the site
    @LocalStorage() public rememberMe:boolean = false;
}

@Component({
    selector: 'admin-menu',
    template: `
<div *ngFor="#menuItem of menuItems() | mapToIterable; #i = index">
    <h2 (click)="hiddenMenuItems[i] = !!!hiddenMenuItems[i]">
        {{i}}: {{category.label}}
    </h2>
    <div style="padding-left: 15px;" [hidden]="hiddenMenuItems[i]">
        <a href>Some sub menu item 1</a>
        <a href>Some sub menu item 2</a>
        <a href>Some sub menu item 3</a>
    </div>
</div>
    `
})
class AdminMenuComponent {
    public menuItems = [{title: 'Menu1'}, {title: 'Menu2'}, {title: 'Menu3'}];

    //here happens the magic. `hiddenMenuItems` is always restored from the localstorage when you reload the site
    @LocalStorage() public hiddenMenuItems:Array<boolean> = [];
    
    //here happens the magic. `profile` is always restored from the sessionStorage when you reload the site from the current tab/browser. This is perfect for more sensitive information that shouldn't stay once the user closes the browser.
    @SessionStorage() public profile:any = {};
}

