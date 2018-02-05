This repository contains Angular 2 module that implements Loaders.css spinners.
Check out the demo of Loaders.css
npm install angular2-loaders-css --save
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/loaders.css/loaders.min.css">
or import it in app.scss, e.g.:
@import "node_modules/loaders.css/src/loaders";
LoadersCssModule in your app's main module
app.module.ts, e.g.:
// other imports
// ...
import { LoadersCssModule } from 'angular2-loaders-css';
// ...
@NgModule({
imports: [
// other imports
// ...
LoadersCssModule,
// ...
]
})
That should be enough if you use Webpack to bundle JavaScript.
Otherwise you'll have to edit
systemjs.config.js to set correct path, e.g.:
// below you can see an example of map and packages sections in systemjs.config.js
// ...
// map tells the System loader where to look for things
var map = {
// ...
'angular2-loaders-css': 'node_modules/angular2-loaders-css',
// ...
};
// packages tells the System loader how to load when no filename and/or no extension
var packages = {
// ...
'angular2-loaders-css': { main: 'index.js', defaultExtension: 'js' },
// ...
};
// ...
Just use
LoadersCssComponent in a template, e.g.:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
template: `
<h2>Home component header</h2>
<loaders-css [loader]="'square-spin'" [loaderClass]="'my-loader'"></loaders-css>
`
})
export class HomeComponent {}
Important! If you don't see spinner and there are no errors in console - it can be because spinner's color is the same as the background's color - usually it's white.
You can pass
loaderClass-attribute and specify CSS class for a loader if you want to change loader's color, e.g.:
.loader .my-loader {
background-color: #D32F2F;
}
Note that you have to use loader-attribute to choose a loader that'll be displayed, possible values are:
Please leave your feedback if you have noticed any issues or have a feature request.
The repository code is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.