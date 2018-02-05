Angular 2 Loaders.css spinners

This repository contains Angular 2 module that implements Loaders.css spinners.

Check out the demo of Loaders.css

Requirements

NPM - Node package manager

Installation

run npm install angular2-loaders-css --save

link Loaders.css stylesheet to your document - you can find it in /node_modules/loaders.css/, e.g. add this in your html-document:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/loaders.css/loaders.min.css" >

or import it in app.scss, e.g.:

@ import "node_modules/loaders.css/src/loaders" ;

import LoadersCssModule in your app's main module app.module.ts , e.g.:

import { LoadersCssModule } from 'angular2-loaders-css' ; ({ imports: [ LoadersCssModule, ] })

That should be enough if you use Webpack to bundle JavaScript.

Otherwise you'll have to edit systemjs.config.js to set correct path, e.g.:

var map = { 'angular2-loaders-css' : 'node_modules/angular2-loaders-css' , }; var packages = { 'angular2-loaders-css' : { main: 'index.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' }, };

Usage

Just use LoadersCssComponent in a template, e.g.:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ template : ` <h2>Home component header </h2> <loaders-css [loader]="'square-spin'" [loaderClass]="'my-loader'"></loaders-css> ` }) export class HomeComponent {}

Important! If you don't see spinner and there are no errors in console - it can be because spinner's color is the same as the background's color - usually it's white.

You can pass loaderClass -attribute and specify CSS class for a loader if you want to change loader's color, e.g.:

.loader .my-loader { background-color : #D32F2F ; }

Note that you have to use loader-attribute to choose a loader that'll be displayed, possible values are:

ball-pulse

ball-grid-pulse

ball-clip-rotate

ball-clip-rotate-pulse

square-spin

ball-clip-rotate-multiple

ball-pulse-rise

ball-rotate

cube-transition

ball-zig-zag

ball-zig-zag-deflect

ball-triangle-path

ball-scale

line-scale

line-scale-party

ball-scale-multiple

ball-pulse-sync

ball-beat

line-scale-pulse-out

line-scale-pulse-out-rapid

ball-scale-ripple

ball-scale-ripple-multiple

ball-spin-fade-loader

line-spin-fade-loader

triangle-skew-spin

pacman

ball-grid-beat

semi-circle-spin

Feedback

Please leave your feedback if you have noticed any issues or have a feature request.

License

The repository code is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.