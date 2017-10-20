openbase logo
alc

angular2-load-children-loader

by Yosuke Kurami
0.2.1 (see all)

A webpack loader for ng2 lazy loading

Readme

Angular2 load-children loader

This is a webpack loader to Angular2 lazy module loading.

It's recommended to use this loader with webpack 2.x.

  • INPUT:
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
  {path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
  {path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
  {path: "sub", loadChildren: "./sub.module#SubModule" },
];
  • OUTPUT:
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
  {path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
  {path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
  {path: "sub", loadChildren: () => require("./sub.module")("SubModule") },
];

And this loader return a function to call the require function with .ngfactory suffix if the resource is generated by compiler-cli:

export const appRoutes: Routes = [
  {path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
  {path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
  {path: "sub", loadChildren: () => require("./sub.module.ngfactory")("SubModuleNgFactory") },
];

Install

npm install angular2-load-children-loader -D

npm install @types/node -D

or 

typings install node

Using with es6-promise-loader

export const appRoutes: Routes = [
  {path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
  {path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
  {path: "sub", loadChildren: "es6-promise!./sub.module#SubModule"}
];

Working demonstration

The following repository uses this loader:

Quramy/ng2-lazy-load-demo

Why?

To load sub modules asynchronously with webpack, you use only es6-promise-loader. For example:

import { Routes, RouterModule } from "@angular/router";
import { MainHomeComponent } from "./main-home.component";
import { MainAboutComponent } from "./main-about.component";

export function loadSubModule(): any {
  return require("es6-promise!../sub/sub.module")("SubModule");
}

export const appRoutes: Routes = [
  {path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
  {path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
  {path: "sub", loadChildren: loadSubModule},
];

OK, it works pretty well. But wait. It doesn't work in Angular2 AoT(offline compile) mode.

In AoT context the loadSubModule function should return not SubModule but SubModuleNgFactory(generated by the ngc command). In other words, to keep routing configurations to work in the both JiT and AoT context, you should switch the sub module to load as this loader does.

License

MIT

