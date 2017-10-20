This is a webpack loader to Angular2 lazy module loading.
It's recommended to use this loader with webpack 2.x.
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
{path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
{path: "sub", loadChildren: "./sub.module#SubModule" },
];
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
{path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
{path: "sub", loadChildren: () => require("./sub.module")("SubModule") },
];
And this loader return a function to call the
require function with
.ngfactory suffix if the resource is generated by compiler-cli:
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
{path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
{path: "sub", loadChildren: () => require("./sub.module.ngfactory")("SubModuleNgFactory") },
];
npm install angular2-load-children-loader -D
npm install @types/node -D
or
typings install node
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
{path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
{path: "sub", loadChildren: "es6-promise!./sub.module#SubModule"}
];
The following repository uses this loader:
To load sub modules asynchronously with webpack, you use only es6-promise-loader. For example:
import { Routes, RouterModule } from "@angular/router";
import { MainHomeComponent } from "./main-home.component";
import { MainAboutComponent } from "./main-about.component";
export function loadSubModule(): any {
return require("es6-promise!../sub/sub.module")("SubModule");
}
export const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: "", component: MainHomeComponent},
{path: "about", component: MainAboutComponent },
{path: "sub", loadChildren: loadSubModule},
];
OK, it works pretty well. But wait. It doesn't work in Angular2 AoT(offline compile) mode.
In AoT context the
loadSubModule function should return not
SubModule but
SubModuleNgFactory(generated by the
ngc command).
In other words, to keep routing configurations to work in the both JiT and AoT context, you should switch the sub module to load as this loader does.
MIT