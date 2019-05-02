Angular2 Lightbox

A lighbox2 implementation port to use with Angular2 without the need for jQuery

This module works with angular 2.x and 4.x demo

For angular >= 5 support. Please use ngx-lightbox.

Installation

npm install --save angular2-lightbox

Update your system.config.js

{ map : { 'angular2-lightbox' : 'node_modules/angular2-lightbox' }, packages : { 'angular2-lightbox' : { main : './index.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' } } }

Usage

CSS

Include modified version of lightbox.css in your index.html

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./node_modules/angular2-lightbox/lightbox.css" >

Import LightboxModule from angular2-lightbox

import { LightboxModule } from 'angular2-lightbox' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ LightboxModule ] })

Component

Markup

< div * ngFor = "let image of _albums; let i=index" > < img [ src ]= "image.thumb" ( click )= "open(i)" /> </ div >

Component method

import { Lightbox } from 'angular2-lightbox' ; export class AppComponent { private _album: Array = []; constructor (private _lightbox: Lightbox) { for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 4 ; i++) { const src = 'demo/img/image' + i + '.jpg' ; const caption = 'Image ' + i + ' caption here' ; const thumb = 'demo/img/image' + i + '-thumb.jpg' ; const album = { src : src, caption : caption, thumb : thumb }; this ._albums.push(album); } } open(index: number): void { this ._lightbox.open( this ._albums, index); } }

Each object of album array inside your component may contains 3 properties :

Properties Requirement Description src Required The source image to your thumbnail that you want to with use lightbox when user click on thumbnail image caption Optional Your caption corresponding with your image thumb Optional Source of your thumbnail. It is being used inside your component markup so this properties depends on your naming.

Listen to lightbox event

You can listen to 3 events, which are either CHANGE_PAGE, CLOSE or OPEN.

import { LightboxEvent, LIGHTBOX_EVENT } from 'angular2-lightbox' ; import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription' ; export class AppComponent { private _subscription: Subscription; constructor (private _lightboxEvent: LightboxEvent) {} open(index: number): void { this ._subscription = this ._lightboxEvent.lightboxEvent$ .subscribe( event => this ._onReceivedEvent(event)); } private _onReceivedEvent(event: any): void { if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.CLOSE) { this ._subscription.unsubscribe(); } if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.OPEN) { } if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.CHANGE_PAGE) { console .log(event.data); } } }

Lightbox options

Available options based on lightbox2 options

Properties Default Description fadeDuration 0.7 seconds duration starting when the src image is loaded to fully appear onto screen. resizeDuration 0.5 seconds duration starting when Lightbox container change its dimension from a default/previous image to the current image when the current image is loaded. fitImageInViewPort true Determine whether lightbox will use the natural image width/height or change the image width/height to fit the view of current window. Change this option to true to prevent problem when image too big compare to browser windows. positionFromTop 20 px The position of lightbox from the top of window browser showImageNumberLabel false Determine whether to show the image number to user. The default text shown is Image IMAGE_NUMBER of ALBUM_LENGTH alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevices false Determine whether to show left/right arrow to user on Touch devices. wrapAround false Determine whether to move to the start of the album when user reaches the end of album and vice versa. Set it to true to enable this feature. disableKeyboardNav false Determine whether to disable navigation using keyboard event. disableScrolling false If true, prevent the page from scrolling while Lightbox is open. This works by settings overflow hidden on the body. centerVertically false If true, images will be centered vertically to the screen.

NOTE: You can either override default config or during a specific opening window

Override default config

import { LightboxConfig } from 'angular2-lightbox' ; export class AppComponent { constructor (private _lighboxConfig: LightboxConfig) { _lighboxConfig.fadeDuration = 1 ; } }

Set config in a specific opening window

import { LightboxConfig, Lightbox } from 'angular2-lightbox' ; export class AppComponent { constructor (private _lighboxConfig: LightboxConfig, private _lightbox: Lightbox) {} open(index: number) { this ._lightbox.open( this ._albums, index, { wrapAround : true , showImageNumberLabel : true }); } }

License

MIT

