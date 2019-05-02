openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
al

angular2-lightbox

by themyth92
1.4.1 (see all)

Lightbox2 port to use with angular2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

993

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Angular2 Lightbox

A lighbox2 implementation port to use with Angular2 without the need for jQuery

This module works with angular 2.x and 4.x demo

NOTICE:

For angular >= 5 support. Please use ngx-lightbox.

Installation

npm install --save angular2-lightbox

Update your system.config.js

{
  map: {
    'angular2-lightbox': 'node_modules/angular2-lightbox'
  },
  packages: {
    'angular2-lightbox': {
      main: './index.js',
      defaultExtension: 'js'
    }
  }
}

Usage

CSS

Include modified version of lightbox.css in your index.html

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/angular2-lightbox/lightbox.css">

Module:

Import LightboxModule from angular2-lightbox

import { LightboxModule } from 'angular2-lightbox';

@NgModule({
  imports: [ LightboxModule ]
})

Component

  1. Markup
<div *ngFor="let image of _albums; let i=index">
  <img [src]="image.thumb" (click)="open(i)"/>
</div>
  1. Component method
import { Lightbox } from 'angular2-lightbox';

export class AppComponent {
  private _album: Array = [];
  constructor(private _lightbox: Lightbox) {
    for (let i = 1; i <= 4; i++) {
      const src = 'demo/img/image' + i + '.jpg';
      const caption = 'Image ' + i + ' caption here';
      const thumb = 'demo/img/image' + i + '-thumb.jpg';
      const album = {
         src: src,
         caption: caption,
         thumb: thumb
      };

      this._albums.push(album);
    }
  }

  open(index: number): void {
    // open lightbox
    this._lightbox.open(this._albums, index);
  }
}

Each object of album array inside your component may contains 3 properties :

PropertiesRequirementDescription
srcRequiredThe source image to your thumbnail that you want to with use lightbox when user click on thumbnail image
captionOptionalYour caption corresponding with your image
thumbOptionalSource of your thumbnail. It is being used inside your component markup so this properties depends on your naming.
  1. Listen to lightbox event

You can listen to 3 events, which are either CHANGE_PAGE, CLOSE or OPEN.

import { LightboxEvent, LIGHTBOX_EVENT } from 'angular2-lightbox';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription';

export class AppComponent {
  private _subscription: Subscription;
  constructor(private _lightboxEvent: LightboxEvent) {}
  open(index: number): void {
    // register your subscription and callback whe open lightbox is fired
    this._subscription = this._lightboxEvent.lightboxEvent$
      .subscribe(event => this._onReceivedEvent(event));
  }

  private _onReceivedEvent(event: any): void {
    // remember to unsubscribe the event when lightbox is closed
    if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.CLOSE) {
      // event CLOSED is fired
      this._subscription.unsubscribe();
    }

    if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.OPEN) {
      // event OPEN is fired
    }

    if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.CHANGE_PAGE) {
      // event change page is fired
      console.log(event.data); // -> image index that lightbox is switched to
    }
  }
}

Available options based on lightbox2 options

PropertiesDefaultDescription
fadeDuration0.7 secondsduration starting when the src image is loaded to fully appear onto screen.
resizeDuration0.5 secondsduration starting when Lightbox container change its dimension from a default/previous image to the current image when the current image is loaded.
fitImageInViewPorttrueDetermine whether lightbox will use the natural image width/height or change the image width/height to fit the view of current window. Change this option to true to prevent problem when image too big compare to browser windows.
positionFromTop20 pxThe position of lightbox from the top of window browser
showImageNumberLabelfalseDetermine whether to show the image number to user. The default text shown is Image IMAGE_NUMBER of ALBUM_LENGTH
alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevicesfalseDetermine whether to show left/right arrow to user on Touch devices.
wrapAroundfalseDetermine whether to move to the start of the album when user reaches the end of album and vice versa. Set it to true to enable this feature.
disableKeyboardNavfalseDetermine whether to disable navigation using keyboard event.
disableScrollingfalseIf true, prevent the page from scrolling while Lightbox is open. This works by settings overflow hidden on the body.
centerVerticallyfalseIf true, images will be centered vertically to the screen.

NOTE: You can either override default config or during a specific opening window

  1. Override default config
import { LightboxConfig } from 'angular2-lightbox';

export class AppComponent {
  constructor(private _lighboxConfig: LightboxConfig) {
    // override default config
    _lighboxConfig.fadeDuration = 1;
  }
}
  1. Set config in a specific opening window
import { LightboxConfig, Lightbox } from 'angular2-lightbox';

export class AppComponent {
  constructor(private _lighboxConfig: LightboxConfig, private _lightbox: Lightbox) {}
  open(index: number) {
    // override the default config on second parameter
    this._lightbox.open(this._albums, index, { wrapAround: true, showImageNumberLabel: true });
  }
}

License

MIT

Donation

Buy me a beer if you like

BTC: 1MFx5waJ7Sitn961DaXe3mQXrb7pEoSJct

ETH: 0x2211F3d683eB1C2d753aD21D9Bd9110729C80B72

NEO: ARrUrnbq1ogfsoabvCgJ5SHgknhzyUmtuS

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ng
ng-galleryAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ng
@kolkov/ngx-galleryA simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-galleryResponsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
598
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
cor
@ngx-gallery/coreAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5K
lig
@ngx-gallery/lightboxAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
3K
nl
ngx-lightboxLightbox2 use with angular >= 5
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
17K
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial