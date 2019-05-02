A lighbox2 implementation port to use with Angular2 without the need for jQuery
This module works with angular 2.x and 4.x demo
For angular >= 5 support. Please use ngx-lightbox.
npm install --save angular2-lightbox
Update your
system.config.js
{
map: {
'angular2-lightbox': 'node_modules/angular2-lightbox'
},
packages: {
'angular2-lightbox': {
main: './index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
}
}
}
Include modified version of
lightbox.css in your
index.html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/angular2-lightbox/lightbox.css">
Import
LightboxModule from
angular2-lightbox
import { LightboxModule } from 'angular2-lightbox';
@NgModule({
imports: [ LightboxModule ]
})
<div *ngFor="let image of _albums; let i=index">
<img [src]="image.thumb" (click)="open(i)"/>
</div>
import { Lightbox } from 'angular2-lightbox';
export class AppComponent {
private _album: Array = [];
constructor(private _lightbox: Lightbox) {
for (let i = 1; i <= 4; i++) {
const src = 'demo/img/image' + i + '.jpg';
const caption = 'Image ' + i + ' caption here';
const thumb = 'demo/img/image' + i + '-thumb.jpg';
const album = {
src: src,
caption: caption,
thumb: thumb
};
this._albums.push(album);
}
}
open(index: number): void {
// open lightbox
this._lightbox.open(this._albums, index);
}
}
Each
object of
album array inside your component may contains 3 properties :
|Properties
|Requirement
|Description
|src
|Required
|The source image to your thumbnail that you want to with use lightbox when user click on
thumbnail image
|caption
|Optional
|Your caption corresponding with your image
|thumb
|Optional
|Source of your thumbnail. It is being used inside your component markup so this properties depends on your naming.
You can listen to 3 events, which are either CHANGE_PAGE, CLOSE or OPEN.
import { LightboxEvent, LIGHTBOX_EVENT } from 'angular2-lightbox';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs/Subscription';
export class AppComponent {
private _subscription: Subscription;
constructor(private _lightboxEvent: LightboxEvent) {}
open(index: number): void {
// register your subscription and callback whe open lightbox is fired
this._subscription = this._lightboxEvent.lightboxEvent$
.subscribe(event => this._onReceivedEvent(event));
}
private _onReceivedEvent(event: any): void {
// remember to unsubscribe the event when lightbox is closed
if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.CLOSE) {
// event CLOSED is fired
this._subscription.unsubscribe();
}
if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.OPEN) {
// event OPEN is fired
}
if (event.id === LIGHTBOX_EVENT.CHANGE_PAGE) {
// event change page is fired
console.log(event.data); // -> image index that lightbox is switched to
}
}
}
Available options based on lightbox2 options
|Properties
|Default
|Description
|fadeDuration
|0.7 seconds
|duration starting when the src image is loaded to fully appear onto screen.
|resizeDuration
|0.5 seconds
|duration starting when Lightbox container change its dimension from a default/previous image to the current image when the current image is loaded.
|fitImageInViewPort
|true
|Determine whether lightbox will use the natural image width/height or change the image width/height to fit the view of current window. Change this option to true to prevent problem when image too big compare to browser windows.
|positionFromTop
|20 px
|The position of lightbox from the top of window browser
|showImageNumberLabel
|false
|Determine whether to show the image number to user. The default text shown is
Image IMAGE_NUMBER of ALBUM_LENGTH
|alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevices
|false
|Determine whether to show
left/right arrow to user on Touch devices.
|wrapAround
|false
|Determine whether to move to the start of the album when user reaches the end of album and vice versa. Set it to true to enable this feature.
|disableKeyboardNav
|false
|Determine whether to disable navigation using keyboard event.
|disableScrolling
|false
|If true, prevent the page from scrolling while Lightbox is open. This works by settings overflow hidden on the body.
|centerVertically
|false
|If true, images will be centered vertically to the screen.
NOTE: You can either override default config or during a specific opening window
import { LightboxConfig } from 'angular2-lightbox';
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private _lighboxConfig: LightboxConfig) {
// override default config
_lighboxConfig.fadeDuration = 1;
}
}
import { LightboxConfig, Lightbox } from 'angular2-lightbox';
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private _lighboxConfig: LightboxConfig, private _lightbox: Lightbox) {}
open(index: number) {
// override the default config on second parameter
this._lightbox.open(this._albums, index, { wrapAround: true, showImageNumberLabel: true });
}
}
MIT
