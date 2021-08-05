Angular Ladda module

This is a module for Angular 2+ that implements Ladda.

Check out Ladda's demo

Installation

Run npm install ladda angular2-ladda

Add "node_modules/ladda/dist/ladda.min.css" or "node_modules/ladda/dist/ladda-themeless.min.css" to the "styles" array in your angular.json file. If you aren't using the Angular CLI, link to the appropriate CSS file in your document instead. For example:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/ladda/dist/ladda.min.css" >

Import LaddaModule in your app's main module app.module.ts , e.g.:

import { LaddaModule } from 'angular2-ladda' ; ({ imports: [ LaddaModule, ] });

Ladda defaults can be configured as follows:

import { LaddaModule } from 'angular2-ladda' ; ({ imports: [ LaddaModule.forRoot({ style: "contract" , spinnerSize: 40 , spinnerColor: "red" , spinnerLines: 12 }), ] });

Usage

Add [ladda]="isLoading" to a button tag in your template, e.g.:

< button [ ladda ]= "isLoading" > Save </ button >

In the component the value of isLoading can be changed to show/hide Ladda's spinner:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ template: ` <h1>Home Component</h1> <button (click)="toggleLoading()">Toggle Ladda in button below</button> <hr> <button [ladda]="isLoading">Save</button> ` }) export class HomeComponent { isLoading: boolean = false ; toggleLoading() { this .isLoading = ! this .isLoading; } }

Buttons accept the following attributes:

data-style: one of the button styles, full list in demo

data-spinner-size: pixel dimensions of spinner, defaults to dynamic size based on the button height

data-spinner-color: hex code or any named CSS color

data-spinner-lines: the number of lines for the spinner, defaults to 12

Progress

Loading progress can be shown by setting the bound value to a number (between 0 and 1) rather than true .

For example:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ template: ` <h1>Home Component</h1> <button [ladda]="progress" (click)="startLoading()">Click to show progress</button> ` }) export class HomeComponent { progress: boolean | number = false ; startLoading() { this .progress = 0 ; setTimeout( () => { this .progress = 0.5 ; setTimeout( () => { this .progress = 1 ; setTimeout( () => { this .progress = false ; }, 200 ); }, 500 ); }, 400 ); } }

Feedback

Please leave your feedback if you notice any issues or have a feature request.

License

The repository code is open-source software licensed under the MIT license.