A lightweight Angular 2 adapter for JSON API
Why this library? Because JSON API is an awesome standard, but the responses that you get and the way to interact with endpoints are not really easy and directly consumable from Angular.
Moreover, using Angular2 and Typescript, we like to interact with classes and models, not with bare JSONs. Thanks to this library, you will be able to map all your data into models and relationships like these:
[
Post{
id: 1,
title: 'My post',
content: 'My content',
comments: [
Comment{
id: 1,
// ...
},
Comment{
id: 2,
// ...
}
]
},
// ...
]
To install this library, run:
$ npm install angular2-jsonapi --save
Add the
JsonApiModule to your app module imports:
import { JsonApiModule } from 'angular2-jsonapi';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
JsonApiModule
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Firstly, create your
Datastore service:
JsonApiDatastore class
@JsonApiDatastoreConfig, set the
baseUrl for your APIs and map your models (Optional: you can set
apiVersion,
baseUrl will be suffixed with it)
HttpClient depencency to the parent constructor.
import { JsonApiDatastoreConfig, JsonApiDatastore, DatastoreConfig } from 'angular2-jsonapi';
const config: DatastoreConfig = {
baseUrl: 'http://localhost:8000/v1/',
models: {
posts: Post,
comments: Comment,
users: User
}
}
@Injectable()
@JsonApiDatastoreConfig(config)
export class Datastore extends JsonApiDatastore {
constructor(http: HttpClient) {
super(http);
}
}
Then set up your models:
JsonApiModel class
@JsonApiModelConfig, passing the
type
@Attribute
@HasMany and
@BelongsTo
import { JsonApiModelConfig, JsonApiModel, Attribute, HasMany, BelongsTo } from 'angular2-jsonapi';
@JsonApiModelConfig({
type: 'posts'
})
export class Post extends JsonApiModel {
@Attribute()
title: string;
@Attribute()
content: string;
@Attribute({ serializedName: 'created-at' })
createdAt: Date;
@HasMany()
comments: Comment[];
}
@JsonApiModelConfig({
type: 'comments'
})
export class Comment extends JsonApiModel {
@Attribute()
title: string;
@Attribute()
created_at: Date;
@BelongsTo()
post: Post;
@BelongsTo()
user: User;
}
@JsonApiModelConfig({
type: 'users'
})
export class User extends JsonApiModel {
@Attribute()
name: string;
// ...
}
Now, you can use your
Datastore in order to query your API with the
findAll() method:
// ...
constructor(private datastore: Datastore) { }
getPosts(){
this.datastore.findAll(Post, {
page: { size: 10, number: 1 },
filter: {
title: 'My Post',
},
}).subscribe(
(posts: JsonApiQueryData<Post>) => console.log(posts.getModels())
);
}
Use
peekAll() to retrieve all of the records for a given type that are already loaded into the store, without making a network request:
let posts = this.datastore.peekAll(Post);
Use
findRecord() to retrieve a record by its type and ID:
this.datastore.findRecord(Post, '1').subscribe(
(post: Post) => console.log(post)
);
Use
peekRecord() to retrieve a record by its type and ID, without making a network request. This will return the record only if it is already present in the store:
let post = this.datastore.peekRecord(Post, '1');
You can create records by calling the
createRecord() method on the datastore:
this.datastore.createRecord(Post, {
title: 'My post',
content: 'My content'
});
Making changes to records is as simple as setting the attribute you want to change:
this.datastore.findRecord(Post, '1').subscribe(
(post: Post) => {
post.title = 'New title';
}
);
Records are persisted on a per-instance basis. Call
save() on any instance of
JsonApiModel and it will make a network request.
The library takes care of tracking the state of each record for you, so that newly created records are treated differently from existing records when saving.
Newly created records will be
POSTed:
let post = this.datastore.createRecord(Post, {
title: 'My post',
content: 'My content'
});
post.save().subscribe(); // => POST to '/posts'
Records that already exist on the backend are updated using the HTTP
PATCH verb:
this.datastore.findRecord(Post, '1').subscribe(
(post: Post) => {
post.title = 'New title';
post.save().subscribe(); // => PATCH to '/posts/1'
}
);
The
save() method will return an
Observer that you need to subscribe:
post.save().subscribe(
(post: Post) => console.log(post)
);
Note: always remember to call the
subscribe() method, even if you are not interested in doing something with the response. Since the
http method return a cold Observable, the request won't go out until something subscribes to the observable.
You can tell if a record has outstanding changes that have not yet been saved by checking its
hasDirtyAttributes property.
At this point, you can either persist your changes via
save() or you can roll back your changes. Calling
rollbackAttributes() for a saved record reverts all the dirty attributes to their original value.
this.datastore.findRecord(Post, '1').subscribe(
(post: Post) => {
console.log(post.title); // => 'Old title'
console.log(post.hasDirtyAttributes); // => false
post.title = 'New title';
console.log(post.hasDirtyAttributes); // => true
post.rollbackAttributes();
console.log(post.hasDirtyAttributes); // => false
console.log(post.title); // => 'Old title'
}
);
For deleting a record, just call the datastore's method
deleteRecord(), passing the type and the id of the record:
this.datastore.deleteRecord(Post, '1').subscribe(() => {
// deleted!
});
In order to query an object including its relationships, you can pass in its options the attribute name you want to load with the relationships:
this.datastore.findAll(Post, {
page: { size: 10, number: 1},
include: 'comments'
}).subscribe(
(document) => {
console.log(document.getMeta()); // metadata
console.log(document.getModels()); // models
}
);
The same, if you want to include relationships when finding a record:
this.datastore.findRecord(Post, '1', {
include: 'comments,comments.user'
}).subscribe(
(post: Post) => console.log(post)
);
The library will try to resolve relationships on infinite levels connecting nested objects by reference. So that you can have a
Post, with a list of
Comments, that have a
User that has
Posts, that have
Comments... etc.
Note: If you
include multiple relationships, do not use whitespaces in the
include string (e.g.
comments, comments.user) as those will be encoded to
%20 and this results in a broken URL.
If the object you want to create has a one-to-many relationship, you can do this:
let post = this.datastore.peekRecord(Post, '1');
let comment = this.datastore.createRecord(Comment, {
title: 'My comment',
post: post
});
comment.save().subscribe();
The library will do its best to discover which relationships map to one another. In the code above, for example, setting the
comment relationship with the
post will update the
post.comments array, automatically adding the
comment object!
If you want to include a relationship when creating a record to have it parsed in the response, you can pass the
params object to the
save() method:
comment.save({
include: 'user'
}).subscribe(
(comment: Comment) => console.log(comment)
);
You can also update an object that comes from a relationship:
this.datastore.findRecord(Post, '1', {
include: 'comments'
}).subscribe(
(post: Post) => {
let comment: Comment = post.comments[0];
comment.title = 'Cool';
comment.save().subscribe((comment: Comment) => {
console.log(comment);
});
}
);
Metadata such as links or data for pagination purposes can also be included in the result.
For each model a specific MetadataModel can be defined. To do this, the class name needs to be added in the ModelConfig.
If no MetadataModel is explicitly defined, the default one will be used, which contains an array of links and
meta property.
@JsonApiModelConfig({
type: 'deals',
meta: JsonApiMetaModel
})
export class Deal extends JsonApiModel
An instance of a class provided in
meta property will get the whole response in a constructor.
Datastore config can be specified through the
JsonApiDatastoreConfig decorator and/or by setting a
config variable of the
Datastore class. If an option is specified in both objects, a value from
config variable will be taken into account.
@JsonApiDatastoreConfig(config: DatastoreConfig)
export class Datastore extends JsonApiDatastore {
private customConfig: DatastoreConfig = {
baseUrl: 'http://something.com'
}
constructor() {
this.config = this.customConfig;
}
}
config:
models - all the models which will be stored in the datastore
baseUrl - base API URL
apiVersion - optional, a string which will be appended to the baseUrl
overrides - used for overriding internal methods to achive custom functionalities
getDirtyAttributes - determines which model attributes are dirty
toQueryString - transforms query parameters to a query string
@JsonApiModelConfig(options: ModelOptions)
export class Post extends JsonApiModel { }
options:
type
baseUrl - if not specified, the global
baseUrl will be used
apiVersion - if not specified, the global
apiVersion will be used
modelEndpointUrl - if not specified,
type will be used instead
meta - optional, metadata model
Attribute(options: AttributeDecoratorOptions)
AttributeDecoratorOptions:
converter, optional, must implement
PropertyConverter interface
serializedName, optional
By default, the library adds these headers, according to the JSON API MIME Types:
Accept: application/vnd.api+json
Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json
You can also add your custom headers to be appended to each http call:
this.datastore.headers = new HttpHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + accessToken});
Or you can pass the headers as last argument of any datastore call method:
this.datastore.findAll(Post, {
include: 'comments'
}, new HttpHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + accessToken}));
and in the
save() method:
post.save({}, new HttpHeaders({'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + accessToken})).subscribe();
You can add your custom request options to be appended to each http call:
this.datastore.requestOptions = {
withCredentials: false,
myOption: 123
}
Error handling is done in the
subscribe method of the returned Observables.
If your server returns valid JSON API Error Objects you can access them in your onError method:
import {ErrorResponse} from "angular2-jsonapi";
...
this.datastore.findAll(Post).subscribe(
(posts: Post[]) => console.log(posts),
(errorResponse) => {
if (errorResponse instanceof ErrorResponse) {
// do something with errorResponse
console.log(errorResponse.errors);
}
}
);
It's also possible to handle errors for all requests by overriding
handleError(error: any): Observable in the datastore.
The library will automatically transform date values into
Date objects and it will serialize them when sending to the server. In order to do that, remember to set the type of the corresponding attribute as
Date:
@JsonApiModelConfig({
type: 'posts'
})
export class Post extends JsonApiModel {
// ...
@Attribute()
created_at: Date;
}
Moreover, it should be noted that the following assumptions have been made:
2001-02-03T14:05:06+07:00).
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
This library is inspired by the draft of this never implemented library.
MIT © Daniele Ghidoli