Readme

angular2-inline-template-style

Build Status

Resolve templateUrl and styleUrls in Angular2 components.

Install

$ npm install --save angular2-inline-template-style

Build from source

Just clone the repository and run:

npm install

npm link

Linking requires administration rights, e.g. sudo on Mac. After the package has been linked, you should be able to call ng2-inline from command line.

Usage

/* component.css */
h1 {
  color: #ff0000;
}

/* component.html */
<h1>Hello World</h1>

const ng2Inline = require('angular2-inline-template-style');

let content = `
  import {Component} from 'angular2/core';

  @Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    templateUrl: 'component.html'
    styleUrls: ['component.css']
  })
  export class ComponentX {
    constructor() {}
  }
`;

ng2Inline(content, {});

// Output
import {Component} from 'angular2/core';

@Component({
    selector: 'foo',
    template: '<h1>Hello World</h1>',
    styles: ['h1 { color: #ff0000; }']
})
export class ComponentX {
    constructor() {}
}

API

styleUrls(content, [options])

content

Type: string The file content to be processed.

options

base

Type: string Default: './' Base folder for templates and stylesheet files.

compress

Type: boolean Default: false Use html-min and clean-css to compress the templates before they are inlined.

includePaths

Type: string[] Default: [] Alternate folder paths for node-sass to search for @imports Use node-sass

CLI

Usage

ng2-inline [--outDir|-o] [--base|-b] [--relative|-r] [--flatten|-f] [--up|-u <count>] [--compress|-c] [--watch|-w] [--sourceOverwrite|-s] <path glob>
  • --flatten: remove parent directories from source locations (all output is written to --outDir)
  • --up : remove count leading folders from the source locations when writing to --outDir
  • --base: as above
  • --compress: as above
  • --watch: runs chokidar on the glob and on change runs a single file inline
  • --sourceOverwrite: allows overwriting input .js files with the respective output file. This only works in case --outDir is not set.
  • --relative: keeps the relative path
  • --silent: output only errors

Examples

ng2-inline -o dist -f -b src/components "src/components/**/*.js"

It will take all .js files (recursively) from src/components and insert template/style URLs, found relative to src/components, and output them to ./dist/ with leading paths removed.

Important! note that glob pattern "src/components/**/*.js" is surrounded with quotation marks. Without it, only a single file will get matched and passed down to ng2-inline.

Plugins

Help wanted

Help wanted for implementing:

License

MIT

