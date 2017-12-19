Resolve templateUrl and styleUrls in Angular2 components.

Install

$ npm install

Build from source

Just clone the repository and run:

npm install npm link

Linking requires administration rights, e.g. sudo on Mac. After the package has been linked, you should be able to call ng2-inline from command line.

Usage

h1 { color : #ff0000 ; }

/* component.html */ < h1 > Hello World </ h1 >

const ng2Inline = require ( 'angular2-inline-template-style' ); let content = ` import {Component} from 'angular2/core'; @Component({ selector: 'foo', templateUrl: 'component.html' styleUrls: ['component.css'] }) export class ComponentX { constructor() {} } ` ; ng2Inline(content, {});

import {Component} from 'angular2/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'foo' , template : '<h1>Hello World</h1>' , styles : [ 'h1 { color: #ff0000; }' ] }) export class ComponentX { constructor () {} }

API

content

Type: string The file content to be processed.

options

base

Type: string Default: './' Base folder for templates and stylesheet files.

compress

Type: boolean Default: false Use html-min and clean-css to compress the templates before they are inlined.

includePaths

Type: string[] Default: [] Alternate folder paths for node-sass to search for @imports Use node-sass

CLI

Usage

ng2-inline [--outDir|-o] [--base|-b] [--relative|-r] [--flatten|-f] [--up|-u <count>] [--compress|-c] [--watch|-w] [--sourceOverwrite|-s] <path glob>

--flatten: remove parent directories from source locations (all output is written to --outDir)

--up : remove count leading folders from the source locations when writing to --outDir

leading folders from the source locations when writing to --outDir --base: as above

--compress: as above

--watch: runs chokidar on the glob and on change runs a single file inline

--sourceOverwrite: allows overwriting input .js files with the respective output file. This only works in case --outDir is not set.

--relative: keeps the relative path

--silent: output only errors

Examples

ng2-inline -o dist -f -b src/components "src/components/**/*.js"

It will take all .js files (recursively) from src/components and insert template/style URLs, found relative to src/components , and output them to ./dist/ with leading paths removed.

Important! note that glob pattern "src/components/**/*.js" is surrounded with quotation marks. Without it, only a single file will get matched and passed down to ng2-inline .

Plugins

Help wanted

Help wanted for implementing:

Jade

Jade Less thanks @synarque

thanks @synarque Scss/Sass thanks @dfenstermaker

thanks @dfenstermaker Relative file path

Grunt plugin thanks @m-architek

thanks @m-architek Gulp plugin thanks @dfenstermaker

thanks @dfenstermaker CLI thanks @jiminys

thanks @jiminys Compression thanks @jiminys

License

MIT