Resolve
templateUrl and
styleUrls in Angular2 components.
$ npm install --save angular2-inline-template-style
Just clone the repository and run:
npm install
npm link
Linking requires administration rights, e.g. sudo on Mac. After the package has been linked, you should be able to call ng2-inline from command line.
/* component.css */
h1 {
color: #ff0000;
}
/* component.html */
<h1>Hello World</h1>
const ng2Inline = require('angular2-inline-template-style');
let content = `
import {Component} from 'angular2/core';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
templateUrl: 'component.html'
styleUrls: ['component.css']
})
export class ComponentX {
constructor() {}
}
`;
ng2Inline(content, {});
// Output
import {Component} from 'angular2/core';
@Component({
selector: 'foo',
template: '<h1>Hello World</h1>',
styles: ['h1 { color: #ff0000; }']
})
export class ComponentX {
constructor() {}
}
Type:
string
The file content to be processed.
Type:
string
Default:
'./'
Base folder for templates and stylesheet files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Use html-min and clean-css to compress the templates before they are inlined.
Type:
string[]
Default:
[]
Alternate folder paths for node-sass to search for @imports
Use node-sass
ng2-inline [--outDir|-o] [--base|-b] [--relative|-r] [--flatten|-f] [--up|-u <count>] [--compress|-c] [--watch|-w] [--sourceOverwrite|-s] <path glob>
count leading folders from the source locations when writing to --outDir
ng2-inline -o dist -f -b src/components "src/components/**/*.js"
It will take all .js files (recursively) from
src/components and insert template/style URLs, found relative to
src/components, and output them to
./dist/ with leading paths removed.
Important! note that glob pattern
"src/components/**/*.js" is surrounded with quotation marks. Without it, only a single file will get matched and passed down to
ng2-inline.
Help wanted for implementing:
MIT