Inspired by ng-infinite-scroll directive for angular (> 2).
Supports in Angular > +2, 4
npm install angular2-infinite-scroll --save
Currently supported attributes:
By default, the directive listens to the window scroll event and invoked the callback.
To trigger the callback when the actual element is scrolled, these settings should be configured:
First, import the InfiniteScrollModule to your module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { InfiniteScrollModule } from 'angular2-infinite-scroll';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
import { AppComponent } from './app';
@NgModule({
imports:[ BrowserModule, InfiniteScrollModule ],
declarations: [ AppComponent, ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);
In this example, the onScroll callback will be invoked when the window is scrolled down:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div class="search-results"
infinite-scroll
[infiniteScrollDistance]="2"
[infiniteScrollThrottle]="300"
(scrolled)="onScroll()">
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
onScroll () {
console.log('scrolled!!')
}
}
in this example, whenever the "search-results" is scrolled, the callback will be invoked:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
styles: [
`.search-results {
height: 20rem;
overflow: scroll;
}`
],
template: `
<div class="search-results"
infinite-scroll
[infiniteScrollDistance]="2"
[infiniteScrollThrottle]="500"
(scrolled)="onScroll()"
[scrollWindow]="false">
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
onScroll () {
console.log('scrolled!!')
}
}
In this example, the onScrollDown callback will be invoked when the window is scrolled down and the onScrollUp callback will be invoked when the window is scrolled up:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { InfiniteScroll } from 'angular2-infinite-scroll';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
directives: [ InfiniteScroll ],
template: `
<div class="search-results"
infinite-scroll
[infiniteScrollDistance]="2"
[infiniteScrollUpDistance]="1.5"
[infiniteScrollThrottle]="500"
(scrolled)="onScrollDown()"
(scrolledUp)="onScrollUp()">
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
onScrollDown () {
console.log('scrolled down!!')
}
onScrollUp () {
console.log('scrolled up!!')
}
}