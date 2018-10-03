Angular 2.x.x Compatible
To install this library, run:
$ npm install angular2-image-zoom --save
First, import the ImageZoom Module
import {ImageZoomModule} from 'angular2-image-zoom';
Then, add ImageZoom to your modules import array
@NgModule({
imports : [CommonModule, ImageZoomModule, ...],
})
Then just add the [imageZoom] tag to your img element
<img [imageZoom]="zoomedImageSrc" [src]="smallImageSrc" [style.width.px]="width" [style.height.px]="height">
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|imageZoom
|string
|null
|Link to larger [src] image
|allowZoom
|boolean
|true
|Whether or not zooming is enabled
|clickToZoom
|boolean
|false
|Force a user to click before zooming begins, click again to stop zooming
|scrollZoom
|boolean
|true
|Allow mousewheel to change zoom level
|windowPosition
|number
|1
|Position of zoom window. (1-16)
|lensStyle
|string
|'WINDOW'
|Type of zoom ('LENS', 'WINDOW')
|lensWidth
|number
|300
|Width of zoom lens
|lensHeight
|number
|300
|Height of zoom lens
|lensBorder
|number
|2
|Size of lens border (in pixels)
|delay
|number
|100
|Delay before zoom lens appears (in milliseconds)
|minZoomLevel
|number
|.2
|TODO
|maxZoomLevel
|number
|auto-calculated
|TODO
|zoomLevelIncrement
|number
|.1
|Size of each change in zoom level while scrolling
This library is a work in progress and any issues/pull-requests are welcomed!
To generate all
* }.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
$ npm run tsc
MIT © Nick Richardson