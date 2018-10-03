Angular 2.x.x Compatible

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install angular2-image-zoom --save

Examples

First, import the ImageZoom Module

import {ImageZoomModule} from 'angular2-image-zoom' ;

Then, add ImageZoom to your modules import array

({ imports : [CommonModule, ImageZoomModule, ...], })

Then just add the [imageZoom] tag to your img element

< img [ imageZoom ]= "zoomedImageSrc" [ src ]= "smallImageSrc" [ style.width.px ]= "width" [ style.height.px ]= "height" >

Options

Name Type Default Description imageZoom string null Link to larger [src] image allowZoom boolean true Whether or not zooming is enabled clickToZoom boolean false Force a user to click before zooming begins, click again to stop zooming scrollZoom boolean true Allow mousewheel to change zoom level windowPosition number 1 Position of zoom window. (1-16) lensStyle string 'WINDOW' Type of zoom ('LENS', 'WINDOW') lensWidth number 300 Width of zoom lens lensHeight number 300 Height of zoom lens lensBorder number 2 Size of lens border (in pixels) delay number 100 Delay before zoom lens appears (in milliseconds) minZoomLevel number .2 TODO maxZoomLevel number auto-calculated TODO zoomLevelIncrement number .1 Size of each change in zoom level while scrolling

This library is a work in progress and any issues/pull-requests are welcomed!

TODO

Create unit and E2E tests Allow window to be placed anywhere Show viewing lens over image to show zoom area Allow mouse scrolling to change zoom level Allow inner zoom lens Lots more....

Development

To generate all * }.js , *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

$ npm run tsc

License

MIT © Nick Richardson