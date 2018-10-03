openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aiz

angular2-image-zoom

by Nick Richardson
1.2.1 (see all)

An Angular2 Image Zoom Directive

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

568

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular2-image-zoom

Angular 2.x.x Compatible

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install angular2-image-zoom --save

Examples

First, import the ImageZoom Module

import {ImageZoomModule} from 'angular2-image-zoom';

Then, add ImageZoom to your modules import array

@NgModule({
    imports : [CommonModule, ImageZoomModule, ...],
})

Then just add the [imageZoom] tag to your img element

<img [imageZoom]="zoomedImageSrc" [src]="smallImageSrc" [style.width.px]="width" [style.height.px]="height">

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
imageZoomstringnullLink to larger [src] image
allowZoombooleantrueWhether or not zooming is enabled
clickToZoombooleanfalseForce a user to click before zooming begins, click again to stop zooming
scrollZoombooleantrueAllow mousewheel to change zoom level
windowPositionnumber1Position of zoom window. (1-16)
lensStylestring'WINDOW'Type of zoom ('LENS', 'WINDOW')
lensWidthnumber300Width of zoom lens
lensHeightnumber300Height of zoom lens
lensBordernumber2Size of lens border (in pixels)
delaynumber100Delay before zoom lens appears (in milliseconds)
minZoomLevelnumber.2TODO
maxZoomLevelnumberauto-calculatedTODO
zoomLevelIncrementnumber.1Size of each change in zoom level while scrolling

This library is a work in progress and any issues/pull-requests are welcomed!

TODO

  1. Create unit and E2E tests
  2. Allow window to be placed anywhere
  3. Show viewing lens over image to show zoom area
  4. Allow mouse scrolling to change zoom level
  5. Allow inner zoom lens
  6. Lots more....

Development

To generate all * }.js, *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

$ npm run tsc

License

MIT © Nick Richardson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial