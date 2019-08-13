Image Upload Module

This angular library provides a light-weight component that handles file-drop, image previewing and image uploading.

Install

npm install angular2-image-upload --save

or

yarn add angular2-image-upload

Usage

In your app.module.ts import it using @NgModule decorator.

import { ImageUploadModule } from "angular2-image-upload" ; ({ imports: [ ..., ImageUploadModule.forRoot(), ... ] })

Now you have image-upload declaration and you can use it in your html code.

<image-upload></image-upload>

You can use bindings to configure this element for your needs.

See the demo for more detailed instructions.