This angular library provides a light-weight component that handles file-drop, image previewing and image uploading.
npm install angular2-image-upload --save
or
yarn add angular2-image-upload
In your
app.module.ts import it using
@NgModule decorator.
import { ImageUploadModule } from "angular2-image-upload";
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
ImageUploadModule.forRoot(),
...
]
})
Now you have
image-upload declaration and you can use it in your html code.
<image-upload></image-upload>
You can use bindings to configure this element for your needs.
See the demo for more detailed instructions.