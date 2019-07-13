openbase logo
aig

angular2-image-gallery

by Benjamin Brandmeier
8.0.0 (see all)

Image Gallery built with Angular 8+, node.js and GraphicsMagick

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Gallery

Readme

Angular 2 Image Gallery

Build Status BrowserStack Status npm version npm downloads

----> compatible with Angular 8+ <----

Responsive image gallery designed for high resolution images.

The project consists of a gallery, a viewer and a script for image preparation.

Before using the gallery, you have to process all of your images that will be part of your gallery with the convert script. The processed images will be stored to your applications assets or, if you wish, at a remote location. During runtime everything runs client-side and there is no separate server-side communication involved. The viewer takes care an optimal image quality is served based on the screen resolution.

Demo

https://oidamo.de/gallery-demo.html

Pre-requirements

Install graphicsmagick: http://www.graphicsmagick.org/README.html#installation

Embed in your project

npm install angular2-image-gallery --save
npm install hammerjs --save

imports: [
  Angular2ImageGalleryModule
],

3. Add hammer.js for support of mobile devices

Add the following line to your main.ts file:

import 'hammerjs';

4. Run convert script

node node_modules/angular2-image-gallery/convert.js <path/to/your/images>

Add a flag to define the order of the images inside the gallery

-n sort by file name (default)

-d sort chronologically by the original creation time (e.g. for coverages of a wedding)

-c sort by primary image color

Additional optional parameter to support multiple galleries. Add it if you want to put your images into a separate gallery.

--gName=yourGalleryName 

<gallery 
    [flexBorderSize]="3" 
    [flexImageSize]="7"
    [galleryName]="'yourGalleryName'" 
    [maxRowsPerPage]="100"
    (viewerChange)="yourNotificationFunction($event)">
</gallery>

All parameters are optional. You may play around on the demo site to find out what parameters suit your needs.

The viewerChange event notifies you when the viewer component gets opened or closed.

That's it, start your application and have a look!

Fetching images from an external data source

If you'd like to know how you could fetch your images from an external data source CLICK HERE

I don't want to use the convert script and provide my own metadata JSON

This is possible, but not the intent of this project. Please CLICK HERE

Currently used tools

  • Angular 7.0.0
  • NodeJS 8.11.2
  • graphicsmagick

Troubleshooting

If the conversion process fails, make sure you have enough swap space provided.

If you experience any other issues, please raise an issue on GitHub.

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
903K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ng
ng-galleryAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
amg
@ks89/angular-modal-galleryModal image gallery for Angular
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ng
@kolkov/ngx-galleryA simple responsive native gallery component for Angular 8+.
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nii
ngx-ionic-image-viewerAn Ionic 4 Angular component to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
angular-galleryResponsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
598
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
