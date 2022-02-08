Angular 13 and Ivy Compatible. Older versions might work but isn't officially tested.

Versions compatibility

v2.4.0 - Angular 11 (most likely lower Angular versions) v13.. - Angular 13 (most likely Angular 12)

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install angular2-hotkeys --save

Examples

First, import the HotkeyModule into your root AppModule

import {HotkeyModule} from 'angular2-hotkeys' ;

Then, add HotkeyModule.forRoot() to your AppModule's import array

({ imports : [CommonModule, HotkeyModule.forRoot(), ...], }) export class AppModule {}

If you have any sub/feature modules that also use hotkeys, import the HotkeyModule (but NOT .forRoot())

({ imports : [CommonModule, HotkeyModule, ...], }) export class SharedModule {}

Then inject the service into your constructor and add a new hotkey

constructor ( private _hotkeysService: HotkeysService ) { this ._hotkeysService.add( new Hotkey( 'meta+shift+g' , (event: KeyboardEvent): boolean => { console .log( 'Typed hotkey' ); return false ; })); }

It also handles passing an array of hotkey combinations for a single callback

this ._hotkeysService.add( new Hotkey([ 'meta+shift+g' , 'alt+shift+s' ], (event: KeyboardEvent, combo: string ): ExtendedKeyboardEvent => { console .log( 'Combo: ' + combo); let e: ExtendedKeyboardEvent = event; e.returnValue = false ; return e; }));

Your callback must return either a boolean or an "ExtendedKeyboardEvent".

For more information on what hotkeys can be used, check out https://craig.is/killing/mice

This library is a work in progress and any issues/pull-requests are welcomed! Based off of the angular-hotkeys library

Cheat Sheet

To enable the cheat sheet, simply add <hotkeys-cheatsheet></hotkeys-cheatsheet> to your top level component template. The HotkeysService will automatically register the ? key combo to toggle the cheat sheet.

NB! Only hotkeys that have a description will apear on the cheat sheet. The Hotkey constructor takes a description as an optional fourth parameter as a string or optionally as a function for dynamic descriptions.

this ._hotkeysService.add( new Hotkey( 'meta+shift+g' , (event: KeyboardEvent): boolean => { console .log( 'Secret message' ); return false ; }, undefined , 'Send a secret message to the console.' ));

The third parameter, given as undefined , can be used to allow the Hotkey to fire in INPUT, SELECT or TEXTAREA tags.

Cheat Sheet Customization

You can now pass in custom options in HotkeyModule.forRoot(options: IHotkeyOptions) .

export interface IHotkeyOptions { disableCheatSheet?: boolean ; cheatSheetHotkey?: string ; cheatSheetCloseEsc?: boolean ; cheatSheetCloseEscDescription?: string ; cheatSheetDescription?: string ; };

You can also customize the title of the cheat sheet component.

< hotkeys-cheatsheet title = "Hotkeys Rock!" > </ hotkeys-cheatsheet >

TODO

Create unit and E2E tests

Development

To generate all * }.js , *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

$ npm run tsc

License

MIT © Nick Richardson