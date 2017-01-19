Note that the project is in very early stage of development. It is still not ready for usage but you can give it a try and share your feedback.
Hot loader for Angular 2, inspired by react-hot-loader.
npm install angular2-hot-loader
You can start the hot loader server by:
import * as ng2HotLoader from 'angular2-hot-loader';
ng2HotLoader.listen({
port: 4412,
projectRoot: __dirname
});
Somewhere inside of your templates add:
System.import('//localhost:4412/ng2-hot-loader')
.then(module => {
module.ng2HotLoaderBootstrap(AppCmp, [PROVIDERS]);
});
Now you can watch your file system with any module you feel comfortable with. Once you detect a change in the target files use:
ng2HotLoader.onChange([fileName]);
Now on each edit the changes should be pushed to the client.
directives array
@RouteConfig definition
MIT