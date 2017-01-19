openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ahl

angular2-hot-loader

by Minko Gechev
0.0.21 (see all)

[NOT MAINTAINED] Angular 2 hot loader

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note that the project is in very early stage of development. It is still not ready for usage but you can give it a try and share your feedback.

Angular2 Hot Loader

Hot loader for Angular 2, inspired by react-hot-loader.

How to use?

npm install angular2-hot-loader

You can start the hot loader server by:

import * as ng2HotLoader from 'angular2-hot-loader';

ng2HotLoader.listen({
  port: 4412,
  projectRoot: __dirname
});

Somewhere inside of your templates add:

System.import('//localhost:4412/ng2-hot-loader')
  .then(module => {
    module.ng2HotLoaderBootstrap(AppCmp, [PROVIDERS]);
  });

Now you can watch your file system with any module you feel comfortable with. Once you detect a change in the target files use:

ng2HotLoader.onChange([fileName]);

Now on each edit the changes should be pushed to the client.

Roadmap

  • Update the component's inline templates
  • Update the component's external templates
  • Update the component's altered methods
  • Update the component's removed methods
  • Allow definition of new components
  • Update the component's metadata
  • Update the component's constructor on change
    • For components declared in the directives array
    • For components declared in the @RouteConfig definition
  • Preserve the state of the components (i.e. the values of the bindings)
  • Preserve the instantiated tokens in the element injectors

Features

  • Add new methods to existing components
  • Clean removed methods from existing components
  • Support changes of external and inline templates
  • Allows adding inputs and outputs (events and properties) to the components

Limitations

  • Does not push changes in services & pipes
  • Does not update component's constructor

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@storybook/angular📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
208K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Poor Documentation
hmr
@angularclass/hmr:fire: Angular Hot Module Replacement for Hot Module Reloading
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
58K
@angularclass/hmr-loader:fire: Angular HMR Webpack Loader by @AngularClass
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
9K
hb
@smartapartmentdata/hmr-builderBuilder for serving Angular with Hot Module Replacement: ng serve --hmr
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
77
gnw
generator-ng2-webpackAn opinionated tool for scaffolding an app using angular2 and webpack
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
68
ahr
angular-hot-reload-loaderangular 项目热更新 webpack loader
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial