Note that the project is in very early stage of development. It is still not ready for usage but you can give it a try and share your feedback.

Angular2 Hot Loader

Hot loader for Angular 2, inspired by react-hot-loader.

How to use?

npm install angular2-hot-loader

You can start the hot loader server by:

import * as ng2HotLoader from 'angular2-hot-loader' ; ng2HotLoader.listen({ port: 4412 , projectRoot: __dirname });

Somewhere inside of your templates add:

System.import( '//localhost:4412/ng2-hot-loader' ) .then( module => { module .ng2HotLoaderBootstrap(AppCmp, [PROVIDERS]); });

Now you can watch your file system with any module you feel comfortable with. Once you detect a change in the target files use:

ng2HotLoader.onChange([fileName]);

Now on each edit the changes should be pushed to the client.

Roadmap

Update the component's inline templates

Update the component's inline templates Update the component's external templates

Update the component's external templates Update the component's altered methods

Update the component's altered methods Update the component's removed methods

Update the component's removed methods Allow definition of new components

Allow definition of new components Update the component's metadata

Update the component's metadata Update the component's constructor on change For components declared in the directives array For components declared in the @RouteConfig definition

Update the component's constructor on change Preserve the state of the components (i.e. the values of the bindings)

Preserve the state of the components (i.e. the values of the bindings) Preserve the instantiated tokens in the element injectors

Features

Add new methods to existing components

Clean removed methods from existing components

Support changes of external and inline templates

Allows adding inputs and outputs (events and properties) to the components

Limitations

Does not push changes in services & pipes

Does not update component's constructor

License

MIT