Highcharts chart components for Angular apps. 👉 Live Demo
npm install angular2-highcharts --save
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-highcharts';
import { App } from './App';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ChartModule.forRoot(require('highcharts'))
],
declarations: [App],
bootstrap: [App]
})
export class AppModule {}
No any additional setup needed
You should add appropriate mapping to your
systemjs.config.js
...
map: {
...
'angular2-highcharts': 'node_modules/angular2-highcharts',
'highcharts': 'node_modules/highcharts',
}
...
packages: {
...
highcharts: {
main: './highcharts.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
},
'angular2-highcharts': {
main: './index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
}
}
Main charts functionality provided by the
chart component and its
options property.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'simple-chart-example',
template: `
<chart [options]="options"></chart>
`
})
export class App {
constructor() {
this.options = {
title : { text : 'simple chart' },
series: [{
data: [29.9, 71.5, 106.4, 129.2],
}]
};
}
options: Object;
}
Highcharts itself provides bunch of events, and you still can use them with angular2-higcharts via the
options property of the
chart component. But it is not an angular way to handle events like this. So that angular2-higcharts provides
EventEmitter<ChartEvent> wrappers for highcharts events.
ChartEvent is an angular2-higcharts class which simply wraps original Highcharts events (
chartEvent.originalEvent) and adds event handler context (
chartEvent.context) since it differs depending on events.
All the events from the options.chart.events are available as output properties of the
chart component.
<chart [options]="options" (selection)="onChartSelection($event)"> </chart>
onChartSelection (e) {
this.from = e.originalEvent.xAxis[0].min.toFixed(2);
this.to = e.originalEvent.xAxis[0].max.toFixed(2);
}
To use series events the same way you need to add the
series component as a child of your chart. The only purpose of this auxiliary component is to provide access to options.plotOptions.series.events API
<chart [options]="options">
<series (mouseOver)="onSeriesMouseOver($event)">
</series>
</chart>
<p><b>{{serieName}}</b> is hovered<p>
onSeriesMouseOver (e) {
this.serieName = e.context.name;
}
Similary you can use the
point to access to options.plotOptions.series.point.events API.
<chart [options]="options">
<series>
<point (select)="onPointSelect($event)"></point>
</series>
</chart>
<p><b>{{point}}</b> is selected<p>
Similary you can use the
xAxis or
yAxes to access to options.xAxis.events or options.yAxis.events API.
<chart [options]="options">
<xAxis (afterSetExtremes)="onAfterSetExtremesX($event)"></xAxis>
<yAxis (afterSetExtremes)="onAfterSetExtremesY($event)"></yAxis>
</chart>
<p>{{minX}} - {{maxX}}<p>
<p>{{minY}} - {{maxY}}<p>
onAfterSetExtremesX (e) {
this.minX = e.context.min;
this.maxX = e.context.max;
}
onAfterSetExtremesY (e) {
this.minY = e.context.min;
this.maxY = e.context.max;
}
angular2-higcharts provides possibility to interact with native
HighchartsChartObject chart object.
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
directives: [CHART_DIRECTIVES],
template: `
<chart [options]="options"
(load)="saveInstance($event.context)">
</chart>
`
})
class AppComponent {
constructor() {
this.options = {
chart: { type: 'spline' },
title: { text : 'dynamic data example'}
series: [{ data: [2,3,5,8,13] }]
};
setInterval(() => this.chart.series[0].addPoint(Math.random() * 10), 1000);
}
chart : Object;
options: Object;
saveInstance(chartInstance) {
this.chart = chartInstance;
}
}
<chart type="StockChart" [options]="options"></chart>
Also you need to change your
@NgModule setup.
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ChartModule.forRoot(
- require('highcharts'),
+ require('highcharts/highstock')
)
]
})
<chart type="Map" [options]="options"></chart>
Also you need to change your
@NgModule setup.
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ChartModule.forRoot(
- require('highcharts'),
+ require('highcharts/highmaps')
)
],
})
Any other modules like highcharts-3d, highcharts-exporintg and etc. can be also added in
@NgModule after main chart module
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ChartModule.forRoot(
require('highcharts'),
+ require('highcharts/highchart-3d'),
+ require('highcharts/modules/exporting')
)
],
})
Check out structure of the
node-modules/highcharts folder to find necessary module.
...
const Highcharts = require('highcharts');
Highcharts.setOptions({
colors: ['#50B432']
});
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ChartModule.forRoot(
- require('highcharts'),
+ Highcharts
)
],
})
##More Examples
Here are some common charts examples with Webpack integration https://github.com/gevgeny/angular2-highcharts/tree/master/examples/webpack
##FAQ
Because
angular-highcharts is just a thin wrapper of the [Highcharts](http:/ /www.highcharts.com/) library and doesn't bind to initial options. I understand that you expect more angular-way behaviour like data binding with appropriate redrawing. But it is barely possible to implement it without redundant complications and performance decrease because almost all options can be dynamic. So my idea was to avoid any additional logic more than just a sugar (like events for series and options). In the other hand Highcharts has great API for dynamic manipulations with chart and
angular-highcharts provides you access to the original chart object.
