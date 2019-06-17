Highcharts chart components for Angular apps. 👉 Live Demo

Setting Up

Install angular2-highcharts

npm install angular2-highcharts --save

Setup App @NgModule

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { ChartModule } from 'angular2-highcharts' ; import { App } from './App' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ChartModule.forRoot( require ( 'highcharts' )) ], declarations: [App], bootstrap: [App] }) export class AppModule {}

For angular-cli and other Webpack environments

No any additional setup needed

For SystemJS environment

You should add appropriate mapping to your systemjs.config.js

... map: { ... 'angular2-highcharts' : 'node_modules/angular2-highcharts' , 'highcharts' : 'node_modules/highcharts' , } ... packages: { ... highcharts: { main : './highcharts.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' }, 'angular2-highcharts' : { main : './index.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' } }

Usage

Basic Usage

Create First Chart Component

Main charts functionality provided by the chart component and its options property.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'simple-chart-example' , template: ` <chart [options]="options"></chart> ` }) export class App { constructor ( ) { this .options = { title : { text : 'simple chart' }, series: [{ data: [ 29.9 , 71.5 , 106.4 , 129.2 ], }] }; } options: Object ; }

👉 Live Demo

Handling Events

Highcharts itself provides bunch of events, and you still can use them with angular2-higcharts via the options property of the chart component. But it is not an angular way to handle events like this. So that angular2-higcharts provides EventEmitter<ChartEvent> wrappers for highcharts events. ChartEvent is an angular2-higcharts class which simply wraps original Highcharts events ( chartEvent.originalEvent ) and adds event handler context ( chartEvent.context ) since it differs depending on events.

Chart Events

All the events from the options.chart.events are available as output properties of the chart component.

< chart [ options ]= "options" ( selection )= "onChartSelection($event)" > </ chart >

onChartSelection (e) { this .from = e.originalEvent.xAxis[ 0 ].min.toFixed( 2 ); this .to = e.originalEvent.xAxis[ 0 ].max.toFixed( 2 ); }

👉 Live Demo

Series Events

To use series events the same way you need to add the series component as a child of your chart. The only purpose of this auxiliary component is to provide access to options.plotOptions.series.events API

< chart [ options ]= "options" > < series ( mouseOver )= "onSeriesMouseOver($event)" > </ series > </ chart > < p > < b > {{serieName}} </ b > is hovered < p >

onSeriesMouseOver (e) { this .serieName = e.context.name; }

👉 Live Demo

Point Events

Similary you can use the point to access to options.plotOptions.series.point.events API.

< chart [ options ]= "options" > < series > < point ( select )= "onPointSelect($event)" > </ point > </ series > </ chart > < p > < b > {{point}} </ b > is selected < p >

👉 Live Demo

Axis Events

Similary you can use the xAxis or yAxes to access to options.xAxis.events or options.yAxis.events API.

< chart [ options ]= "options" > < xAxis ( afterSetExtremes )= "onAfterSetExtremesX($event)" > </ xAxis > < yAxis ( afterSetExtremes )= "onAfterSetExtremesY($event)" > </ yAxis > </ chart > < p > {{minX}} - {{maxX}} < p > < p > {{minY}} - {{maxY}} < p >

onAfterSetExtremesX (e) { this .minX = e.context.min; this .maxX = e.context.max; } onAfterSetExtremesY (e) { this .minY = e.context.min; this .maxY = e.context.max; }

👉 Live Demo

Dynamic Interaction with Chart Object

angular2-higcharts provides possibility to interact with native HighchartsChartObject chart object.

({ selector: 'my-app' , directives: [CHART_DIRECTIVES], template: ` <chart [options]="options" (load)="saveInstance($event.context)"> </chart> ` }) class AppComponent { constructor ( ) { this .options = { chart: { type : 'spline' }, title: { text : 'dynamic data example' } series: [{ data: [ 2 , 3 , 5 , 8 , 13 ] }] }; setInterval( () => this .chart.series[ 0 ].addPoint( Math .random() * 10 ), 1000 ); } chart : Object ; options: Object ; saveInstance(chartInstance) { this .chart = chartInstance; } }

👉 Live Demo

Highstock

< chart type = "StockChart" [ options ]= "options" > </ chart >

Also you need to change your @NgModule setup.

... @NgModule({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, ChartModule.forRoot( - require('highcharts'), + require('highcharts/highstock') ) ] })

👉 Live Demo

Highmaps

< chart type = "Map" [ options ]= "options" > </ chart >

Also you need to change your @NgModule setup.

... @NgModule({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, ChartModule.forRoot( - require('highcharts'), + require('highcharts/highmaps') ) ], })

👉 Live Demo

Add Highcharts Modules

Any other modules like highcharts-3d, highcharts-exporintg and etc. can be also added in @NgModule after main chart module

... @NgModule({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, ChartModule.forRoot( require('highcharts'), + require('highcharts/highchart-3d'), + require('highcharts/modules/exporting') ) ], })

Check out structure of the node-modules/highcharts folder to find necessary module.

👉 Live Demo

Access to the Highcharts Static API

... const Highcharts = require('highcharts'); Highcharts.setOptions({ colors: ['#50B432'] }); @NgModule({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, ChartModule.forRoot( - require('highcharts'), + Highcharts ) ], })

👉 Live Demo

##More Examples

Here are some common charts examples with Webpack integration https://github.com/gevgeny/angular2-highcharts/tree/master/examples/webpack

##FAQ

Because angular-highcharts is just a thin wrapper of the [Highcharts](http:/ /www.highcharts.com/) library and doesn't bind to initial options. I understand that you expect more angular-way behaviour like data binding with appropriate redrawing. But it is barely possible to implement it without redundant complications and performance decrease because almost all options can be dynamic. So my idea was to avoid any additional logic more than just a sugar (like events for series and options). In the other hand Highcharts has great API for dynamic manipulations with chart and angular-highcharts provides you access to the original chart object.

License

MIT @ Eugene Gluhotorenko