Angular 2 Grid

Angular 2 grid is a drag/drop/resize grid-based plugin directive for Angular 2. The demo included in this repo follows the Angular 2 quick start

Setup

To use the Angular 2 Grid system, simply run npm install angular2-grid and then include the NgGridModule in your project module imports (see Example for more details).

If you want to help with development or try the demo, it's less simple, but not hard. First you'll need to install Node and check out a copy of the repo. Then run:

npm install typings install gulp build

This will give you a fully compiled version of the demo that you can run using the HTTP server of your choice.

You can also use gulp watch to compile the demo and have gulp watch for any changes.

NOTE: By default Angular 2 and System.js are not listed as actual dependencies, but as peer dependencies, so that npm doesn't install them on systems that just require the install file. If they are not installed, this could cause gulp to break. To fix this, run npm install angular2 systemjs and rerun the build command.

Config

To use this in your own application, all you need to do is add the [ngGrid] attribute to your container element and [ngGridItem] to each item. You can use this in conjunction with NgFor to create a truly dynamic angular grid.

To configure the grid with your own options, it is as easy as adding them as the attribute value. The defaults for the grid are:

{ 'margins' : [ 10 ], 'draggable' : true , 'resizable' : true , 'max_cols' : 0 , 'max_rows' : 0 , 'visible_cols' : 0 , 'visible_rows' : 0 , 'min_cols' : 0 , 'min_rows' : 0 , 'col_width' : 250 , 'row_height' : 250 , 'cascade' : 'up' , 'min_width' : 100 , 'min_height' : 100 , 'fix_to_grid' : false , 'auto_style' : true , 'auto_resize' : false , 'maintain_ratio' : false , 'prefer_new' : false , 'limit_to_screen' : false , 'center_to_screen' : false , 'resize_directions' : [ "bottomright" , "bottomleft" , "topright" , "topleft" , "right" , "left" , "bottom" , "top" ], }

The defaults for the grid item are:

{ 'col' : 1 , 'row' : 1 , 'sizex' : 1 , 'sizey' : 1 , 'dragHandle' : null , 'resizeHandle' : null , 'borderSize' : 15 , 'fixed' : false , 'draggable' : true , 'resizable' : true , 'payload' : null , 'maxCols' : 0 , 'minCols' : 0 , 'maxRows' : 0 , 'minRows' : 0 , 'minWidth' : 0 , 'minHeight' : 0 , 'resizeDirections' : null , }

Event Handling

Both the NgGrid and NgGridItem throw events when an item is moved or resized. The grid has the following:

onDragStart(item) onDrag(item) onDragStop(item) onResizeStart(item) onResize(item) onResizeStop(item) onItemChange(items)

The individual items will also throw the following events:

onDragStart() onDrag() onDragStop() onDragAny() onResizeStart() onResize() onResizeStop() onResizeAny() onChangeStart() onChange() onChangeStop() onChangeAny() onItemChange()

Each event will also provide the following object to any callback functions:

interface NgGridItemEvent { payload : any, col : number, row : number, sizex : number, sizey : number, width : number, height : number, left : number, top : number }

Styling

There are three elements that can be styled with angular2-grid, the grid itself .grid , the items .grid-item and the placeholder .placeholder . The demo includes some basic styling in NgGrid.css which you can include in your app's styleUrls property. It also includes some @media queries styles to handle responsiveness on smaller screens. This simple force the boxes to full width and puts them inline in their original order. This is optional functionality and does not need to be included. In order for correct functionality, the required styles are added by the classes themselves at run-time:

.grid { position : relative; } .grid-item { position : absolute; } .grid-item .moving { z-index : z-index + 1 ; } .placeholder { position : absolute; }

You can prevent these styles being automatically added by setting the value of 'auto_size' to be false . You will then need to ensure that they are correctly incorporated into your user styles instead.

NOTE: The grid system sets the values width, height, left, top in CSS to move and resize the elements. This cannot be disabled.

Example

The NgGrid and NgGridItem can be configured by binding directly to the directive. The NgGridItem supports two-way binding so you don't need to bind to any of the above events. The NgGridItemChange event emits under the same conditions as onChangeStop . The only config values that will change are col , row , sizex and sizey ; the rest of your configuration will persist. You can then use these values for serialization of the grid. By binding the configuration this way, you are able to update the values on the fly. Here is an example template of the grid with two-way item bindings:

< div [ ngGrid ]= "{'resizeable': false, 'margins': [5, 10]}" > < div * ngFor = "let box of boxes" [( ngGridItem )]= "box.config" > < div class = "title" > {{box.title}} </ div > < p > {{box.text}} </ p > </ div > </ div >

In order to include the relevant files, you will need to import the NgGridModule to your app and add them to the @NgModule imports. This can be achieved by adding:

import { NgGridModule } from 'angular2-grid' ;

to your typescript imports, and ensuring that your @NgModule annotation looks similar to the following:

({ ..., imports: [ ..., NgGridModule, ... ], ... })

As of the Angular 2 Release Candidate you will now need to have the following in your System.js configuration, assuming that you are following the same format as the Angular 2 Quick Start:

map : { 'angular2-grid' : 'node_modules/angular2-grid/bundles' } packages : { 'angular2-grid' : { main : 'NgGrid.umd.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' } } map : { 'angular2-grid' : 'node_modules/angular2-grid/dist/js' } packages : { 'angular2-grid' : { main : 'main.js' , defaultExtension : 'js' } }

Alternatively, for earlier versions you can use the bundled version by setting the map value to 'node_modules/angular2-grid/dist/bundles' and the main value within packages to NgGrid.min.js .

To see a working typescript example project, check the dashboard demo folder in the source or the main demo repository.