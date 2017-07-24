This module supports Both angular 2 and angular 4 versions
The sources for this package are in (https://github.com/vimalavinisha/angular2-google-chart) repo. Please file issues and pull requests against this repo.
Event listener added when user select/deselect on the chart points. It is an optional.
node install
npm install angular2-google-chart
<script src="https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js"></script>
<script>
// !important: You want to give this variable(var googleLoaded = false;). This is used to run multiple chart in your jade.
var googleLoaded = false;
// !important: Define which chart packages to preload.Because this package uses ChartWrappers you can use any chart type that Google supports, but if it // isn't loaded it will load it on demand.
var googleChartsPackagesToLoad = ['geochart'];
</script>
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `
<h2> Gaugh Chart</h2>
<div id="gauge_chart" [chartData]="gauge_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "gauge_ChartOptions" chartType="Gauge" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Area Chart</h2>
<div id="area_chart" [chartData]="area_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "area_ChartOptions" chartType="AreaChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Line Chart</h2>
<div id="line_chart" [chartData]="line_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "line_ChartOptions" chartType="LineChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Bubble Chart</h2>
<div id="bubble_chart" [chartData]="bubble_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "bubble_ChartOptions" chartType="BubbleChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Scatter Chart</h2>
<div id="scatter_chart" [chartData]="scatter_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "scatter_ChartOptions" chartType="ScatterChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> CandlestickChart</h2>
<div id="candle_chart" [chartData]="candle_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "candle_ChartOptions" chartType="CandlestickChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Pie Chart</h2>
<div id="pie_chart" [chartData]="pie_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "pie_ChartOptions" chartType="PieChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Bar Chart</h2>
<div id="bar_chart" [chartData]="bar_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "bar_ChartOptions" chartType="BarChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Map Chart</h2>
<div id="map_chart" [chartData]="map_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "map_ChartOptions" chartType="GeoChart" GoogleChart></div>
<h2> Organization Chart</h2>
<div id="org_chart" [chartData]="org_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "org_ChartOptions" chartType="OrgChart" GoogleChart></div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
public line_ChartData = [
['Year', 'Sales', 'Expenses'],
['2004', 1000, 400],
['2005', 1170, 460],
['2006', 660, 1120],
['2007', 1030, 540]];
public bubble_ChartData = [
['ID', 'Life Expectancy', 'Fertility Rate', 'Region', 'Population'],
['CAN', 80.66, 1.67, 'North America', 33739900],
['DEU', 79.84, 1.36, 'Europe', 81902307],
['DNK', 78.6, 1.84, 'Europe', 5523095],
['EGY', 72.73, 2.78, 'Middle East', 79716203],
['GBR', 80.05, 2, 'Europe', 61801570],
['IRN', 72.49, 1.7, 'Middle East', 73137148],
['IRQ', 68.09, 4.77, 'Middle East', 31090763],
['ISR', 81.55, 2.96, 'Middle East', 7485600],
['RUS', 68.6, 1.54, 'Europe', 141850000],
['USA', 78.09, 2.05, 'North America', 307007000]];
public scatter_ChartData = [
['Date', 'Sales Percentage'],
[new Date(2016, 3, 22), 78],
[new Date(2016, 3, 21, 9, 30, 2), 88],
[new Date(2016, 3, 20), 67],
[new Date(2016, 3, 19, 8, 34, 7), 98],
[new Date(2016, 3, 18, 15, 34, 7), 95],
[new Date(2016, 3, 16, 7, 30, 45), 89],
[new Date(2016, 3, 16, 15, 40, 35), 68]
];
public candle_ChartData = [
['Day', 'Low', 'Opening value', 'Closing value', 'High'],
['Mon', 28, 28, 38, 38],
['Tue', 38, 38, 55, 55],
['Wed', 55, 55, 77, 77],
['Thu', 77, 77, 66, 66],
['Fri', 66, 66, 22, 22]
];
public pie_ChartData = [
['Task', 'Hours per Day'],
['Work', 11],
['Eat', 2],
['Commute', 2],
['Watch TV', 2],
['Sleep', 7]];
public bar_ChartData = [
['City', '2010 Population', '2000 Population'],
['New York City, NY', 8175000, 8008000],
['Los Angeles, CA', 3792000, 3694000],
['Chicago, IL', 2695000, 2896000],
['Houston, TX', 2099000, 1953000],
['Philadelphia, PA', 1526000, 1517000]];
public map_ChartData = [
['Country', 'Popularity'],
['Germany', 200],
['United States', 300],
['Brazil', 400],
['Canada', 500],
['France', 600],
['RU', 700]
];
public org_ChartData = [
['Name', 'Manager', 'ToolTip'],
[{ v: 'Mike', f: 'Mike<div style="color:red; font-style:italic">President</div>' },
'', 'The President'],
[{ v: 'Jim', f: 'Jim<div style="color:red; font-style:italic">Vice President</div>' },
'Mike', 'VP'],
['Alice', 'Mike', ''],
['Bob', 'Jim', 'Bob Sponge'],
['Carol', 'Bob', '']
];
public line_ChartOptions = {
title: 'Company Performance',
curveType: 'function',
legend: {
position: 'bottom'
}
};
public bubble_ChartOptions = {
title: 'Correlation between life expectancy, fertility rate ' +
'and population of some world countries (2010)',
hAxis: { title: 'Life Expectancy' },
vAxis: { title: 'Fertility Rate' },
bubble: { textStyle: { fontSize: 11 } }
};
public candle_ChartOptions = {
legend: 'none',
bar: { groupWidth: '100%' }, // Remove space between bars.
candlestick: {
fallingColor: { strokeWidth: 0, fill: '#a52714' }, // red
risingColor: { strokeWidth: 0, fill: '#0f9d58' } // green
}
};
public scatter_ChartOptions = {
legend: {
position: 'bottom'
},
title: 'Company Sales Percentage'
};
public bar_ChartOptions = {
title: 'Population of Largest U.S. Cities',
chartArea: { width: '50%' },
hAxis: {
title: 'Total Population',
minValue: 0,
textStyle: {
bold: true,
fontSize: 12,
color: '#4d4d4d'
},
titleTextStyle: {
bold: true,
fontSize: 18,
color: '#4d4d4d'
}
},
vAxis: {
title: 'City',
textStyle: {
fontSize: 14,
bold: true,
color: '#848484'
},
titleTextStyle: {
fontSize: 14,
bold: true,
color: '#848484'
}
}
};
public pie_ChartOptions = {
title: 'My Daily Activities',
width: 900,
height: 500
};
public gauge_ChartData = [
['Label', 'Value'],
['Systolic', 120],
['Diastolic', 80]];
public gauge_ChartOptions = {
width: 400, height: 120,
redFrom: 90, redTo: 100,
yellowFrom: 75, yellowTo: 90,
minorTicks: 5
};
public area_ChartData = [
['Year', 'Sales', 'Expenses'],
['2013', 1000, 400],
['2014', 1170, 460],
['2015', 660, 1120],
['2016', 1030, 540]
];
public area_ChartOptions = {
title: 'Company Performance',
hAxis: { title: 'Year', titleTextStyle: { color: '#333' } },
vAxis: { minValue: 0 }
};
public map_ChartOptions = {};
public org_ChartOptions = {
allowHtml: true
};
}
import {GoogleChart} from 'angular2-google-chart/directives/angular2-google-chart.directive';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent,
GoogleChart
],...
<img src="../app/assets/images/google-charts-output.png">