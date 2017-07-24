openbase logo
Readme

Angular2/ Angular 4

This module supports Both angular 2 and angular 4 versions

The sources for this package are in (https://github.com/vimalavinisha/angular2-google-chart) repo. Please file issues and pull requests against this repo.

Recently added Features:

Event listener added when user select/deselect on the chart points. It is an optional.

Live Demo

Live Demo Site OR Live Demo Site

Demo Output

google-chart-op

Usage

node install
npm install angular2-google-chart

1.In index.html page include following script

<script src="https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js"></script>
<script>  
    // !important: You want to give this variable(var googleLoaded = false;). This is used to run multiple chart in your jade.
    var googleLoaded = false;
    // !important: Define which chart packages to preload.Because this package uses ChartWrappers you can use any chart type that Google supports, but if it // isn't loaded it will load it on demand. 
    var googleChartsPackagesToLoad = ['geochart'];
</script>

2.component file use like below

import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
    selector: 'my-app',
    template: `
    <h2>  Gaugh Chart</h2>
    <div id="gauge_chart" [chartData]="gauge_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "gauge_ChartOptions" chartType="Gauge" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Area Chart</h2>
    <div id="area_chart" [chartData]="area_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "area_ChartOptions" chartType="AreaChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Line Chart</h2>
    <div id="line_chart" [chartData]="line_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "line_ChartOptions" chartType="LineChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Bubble Chart</h2>
    <div id="bubble_chart" [chartData]="bubble_ChartData"  [chartOptions] = "bubble_ChartOptions" chartType="BubbleChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Scatter Chart</h2>
    <div id="scatter_chart" [chartData]="scatter_ChartData"  [chartOptions] = "scatter_ChartOptions" chartType="ScatterChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  CandlestickChart</h2>
    <div id="candle_chart" [chartData]="candle_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "candle_ChartOptions" chartType="CandlestickChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Pie Chart</h2>
    <div id="pie_chart" [chartData]="pie_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "pie_ChartOptions" chartType="PieChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Bar Chart</h2>
    <div id="bar_chart" [chartData]="bar_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "bar_ChartOptions" chartType="BarChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Map Chart</h2>
    <div id="map_chart" [chartData]="map_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "map_ChartOptions" chartType="GeoChart" GoogleChart></div>
    <h2>  Organization Chart</h2>
    <div id="org_chart" [chartData]="org_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "org_ChartOptions" chartType="OrgChart" GoogleChart></div>

    `
})
export class AppComponent {
    public line_ChartData = [
        ['Year', 'Sales', 'Expenses'],
        ['2004', 1000, 400],
        ['2005', 1170, 460],
        ['2006', 660, 1120],
        ['2007', 1030, 540]];
    public bubble_ChartData = [
        ['ID', 'Life Expectancy', 'Fertility Rate', 'Region', 'Population'],
        ['CAN', 80.66, 1.67, 'North America', 33739900],
        ['DEU', 79.84, 1.36, 'Europe', 81902307],
        ['DNK', 78.6, 1.84, 'Europe', 5523095],
        ['EGY', 72.73, 2.78, 'Middle East', 79716203],
        ['GBR', 80.05, 2, 'Europe', 61801570],
        ['IRN', 72.49, 1.7, 'Middle East', 73137148],
        ['IRQ', 68.09, 4.77, 'Middle East', 31090763],
        ['ISR', 81.55, 2.96, 'Middle East', 7485600],
        ['RUS', 68.6, 1.54, 'Europe', 141850000],
        ['USA', 78.09, 2.05, 'North America', 307007000]];
    public scatter_ChartData = [
        ['Date', 'Sales Percentage'],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 22), 78],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 21, 9, 30, 2), 88],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 20), 67],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 19, 8, 34, 7), 98],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 18, 15, 34, 7), 95],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 16, 7, 30, 45), 89],
        [new Date(2016, 3, 16, 15, 40, 35), 68]
    ];
    public candle_ChartData = [
        ['Day', 'Low', 'Opening value', 'Closing value', 'High'],
        ['Mon', 28, 28, 38, 38],
        ['Tue', 38, 38, 55, 55],
        ['Wed', 55, 55, 77, 77],
        ['Thu', 77, 77, 66, 66],
        ['Fri', 66, 66, 22, 22]
    ];
    public pie_ChartData = [
        ['Task', 'Hours per Day'],
        ['Work', 11],
        ['Eat', 2],
        ['Commute', 2],
        ['Watch TV', 2],
        ['Sleep', 7]];
    public bar_ChartData = [
        ['City', '2010 Population', '2000 Population'],
        ['New York City, NY', 8175000, 8008000],
        ['Los Angeles, CA', 3792000, 3694000],
        ['Chicago, IL', 2695000, 2896000],
        ['Houston, TX', 2099000, 1953000],
        ['Philadelphia, PA', 1526000, 1517000]];
    public map_ChartData = [
        ['Country', 'Popularity'],
        ['Germany', 200],
        ['United States', 300],
        ['Brazil', 400],
        ['Canada', 500],
        ['France', 600],
        ['RU', 700]
    ];
    public org_ChartData = [
        ['Name', 'Manager', 'ToolTip'],
        [{ v: 'Mike', f: 'Mike<div style="color:red; font-style:italic">President</div>' },
            '', 'The President'],
        [{ v: 'Jim', f: 'Jim<div style="color:red; font-style:italic">Vice President</div>' },
            'Mike', 'VP'],
        ['Alice', 'Mike', ''],
        ['Bob', 'Jim', 'Bob Sponge'],
        ['Carol', 'Bob', '']
    ];
    public line_ChartOptions = {
        title: 'Company Performance',
        curveType: 'function',
        legend: {
            position: 'bottom'
        }
    };
    public bubble_ChartOptions = {
        title: 'Correlation between life expectancy, fertility rate ' +
        'and population of some world countries (2010)',
        hAxis: { title: 'Life Expectancy' },
        vAxis: { title: 'Fertility Rate' },
        bubble: { textStyle: { fontSize: 11 } }

    };
    public candle_ChartOptions = {
        legend: 'none',
        bar: { groupWidth: '100%' }, // Remove space between bars.
        candlestick: {
            fallingColor: { strokeWidth: 0, fill: '#a52714' }, // red
            risingColor: { strokeWidth: 0, fill: '#0f9d58' }   // green
        }
    };
    public scatter_ChartOptions = {
        legend: {
            position: 'bottom'
        },
        title: 'Company Sales Percentage'
    };
    public bar_ChartOptions = {
        title: 'Population of Largest U.S. Cities',
        chartArea: { width: '50%' },
        hAxis: {
            title: 'Total Population',
            minValue: 0,
            textStyle: {
                bold: true,
                fontSize: 12,
                color: '#4d4d4d'
            },
            titleTextStyle: {
                bold: true,
                fontSize: 18,
                color: '#4d4d4d'
            }
        },
        vAxis: {
            title: 'City',
            textStyle: {
                fontSize: 14,
                bold: true,
                color: '#848484'
            },
            titleTextStyle: {
                fontSize: 14,
                bold: true,
                color: '#848484'
            }
        }
    };
    public pie_ChartOptions = {
        title: 'My Daily Activities',
        width: 900,
        height: 500
    };
    public gauge_ChartData = [
        ['Label', 'Value'],
        ['Systolic', 120],
        ['Diastolic', 80]];
    public gauge_ChartOptions = {
        width: 400, height: 120,
        redFrom: 90, redTo: 100,
        yellowFrom: 75, yellowTo: 90,
        minorTicks: 5
    };
    public area_ChartData = [
        ['Year', 'Sales', 'Expenses'],
        ['2013', 1000, 400],
        ['2014', 1170, 460],
        ['2015', 660, 1120],
        ['2016', 1030, 540]
    ];

    public area_ChartOptions = {
        title: 'Company Performance',
        hAxis: { title: 'Year', titleTextStyle: { color: '#333' } },
        vAxis: { minValue: 0 }
    };
    public map_ChartOptions = {};
    public org_ChartOptions = {
        allowHtml: true
    };
}

3 In app.module.ts, make the following additions

import {GoogleChart} from 'angular2-google-chart/directives/angular2-google-chart.directive';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
    GoogleChart
  ],...

4 Example Charts

<img src="../app/assets/images/google-charts-output.png">

