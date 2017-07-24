Angular2/ Angular 4

This module supports Both angular 2 and angular 4 versions

The sources for this package are in (https://github.com/vimalavinisha/angular2-google-chart) repo. Please file issues and pull requests against this repo.

Recently added Features:

Event listener added when user select/deselect on the chart points. It is an optional.

Live Demo

Live Demo Site OR Live Demo Site

Demo Output

Usage

node install npm install angular2-google-chart

1.In index.html page include following script

< script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js" > </ script > < script > var googleLoaded = false ; var googleChartsPackagesToLoad = [ 'geochart' ]; </ script >

2.component file use like below

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector: 'my-app' , template: ` <h2> Gaugh Chart</h2> <div id="gauge_chart" [chartData]="gauge_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "gauge_ChartOptions" chartType="Gauge" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Area Chart</h2> <div id="area_chart" [chartData]="area_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "area_ChartOptions" chartType="AreaChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Line Chart</h2> <div id="line_chart" [chartData]="line_ChartData" [chartOptions]= "line_ChartOptions" chartType="LineChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Bubble Chart</h2> <div id="bubble_chart" [chartData]="bubble_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "bubble_ChartOptions" chartType="BubbleChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Scatter Chart</h2> <div id="scatter_chart" [chartData]="scatter_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "scatter_ChartOptions" chartType="ScatterChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> CandlestickChart</h2> <div id="candle_chart" [chartData]="candle_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "candle_ChartOptions" chartType="CandlestickChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Pie Chart</h2> <div id="pie_chart" [chartData]="pie_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "pie_ChartOptions" chartType="PieChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Bar Chart</h2> <div id="bar_chart" [chartData]="bar_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "bar_ChartOptions" chartType="BarChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Map Chart</h2> <div id="map_chart" [chartData]="map_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "map_ChartOptions" chartType="GeoChart" GoogleChart></div> <h2> Organization Chart</h2> <div id="org_chart" [chartData]="org_ChartData" [chartOptions] = "org_ChartOptions" chartType="OrgChart" GoogleChart></div> ` }) export class AppComponent { public line_ChartData = [ ['Year', 'Sales' , 'Expenses' ], ['2004', 1000 , 400 ], ['2005', 1170 , 460 ], ['2006', 660 , 1120 ], ['2007', 1030 , 540 ]]; public bubble_ChartData = [ ['ID', 'Life Expectancy' , 'Fertility Rate' , 'Region' , 'Population' ], ['CAN', 80.66 , 1.67 , 'North America' , 33739900 ], ['DEU', 79.84 , 1.36 , 'Europe' , 81902307 ], ['DNK', 78.6 , 1.84 , 'Europe' , 5523095 ], ['EGY', 72.73 , 2.78 , 'Middle East' , 79716203 ], ['GBR', 80.05 , 2 , 'Europe' , 61801570 ], ['IRN', 72.49 , 1.7 , 'Middle East' , 73137148 ], ['IRQ', 68.09 , 4.77 , 'Middle East' , 31090763 ], ['ISR', 81.55 , 2.96 , 'Middle East' , 7485600 ], ['RUS', 68.6 , 1.54 , 'Europe' , 141850000 ], ['USA', 78.09 , 2.05 , 'North America' , 307007000 ]]; public scatter_ChartData = [ ['Date', 'Sales Percentage' ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 22 ), 78 ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 21 , 9 , 30 , 2 ), 88 ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 20 ), 67 ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 19 , 8 , 34 , 7 ), 98 ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 18 , 15 , 34 , 7 ), 95 ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 16 , 7 , 30 , 45 ), 89 ], [new Date(2016, 3 , 16 , 15 , 40 , 35 ), 68 ] ]; public candle_ChartData = [ ['Day', 'Low' , 'Opening value' , 'Closing value' , 'High' ], ['Mon', 28 , 28 , 38 , 38 ], ['Tue', 38 , 38 , 55 , 55 ], ['Wed', 55 , 55 , 77 , 77 ], ['Thu', 77 , 77 , 66 , 66 ], ['Fri', 66 , 66 , 22 , 22 ] ]; public pie_ChartData = [ ['Task', 'Hours per Day' ], ['Work', 11 ], ['Eat', 2 ], ['Commute', 2 ], ['Watch TV', 2 ], ['Sleep', 7 ]]; public bar_ChartData = [ ['City', '2010 Population' , '2000 Population' ], ['New York City, NY', 8175000 , 8008000 ], ['Los Angeles, CA', 3792000 , 3694000 ], ['Chicago, IL', 2695000 , 2896000 ], ['Houston, TX', 2099000 , 1953000 ], ['Philadelphia, PA', 1526000 , 1517000 ]]; public map_ChartData = [ ['Country', 'Popularity' ], ['Germany', 200 ], ['United States', 300 ], ['Brazil', 400 ], ['Canada', 500 ], ['France', 600 ], ['RU', 700 ] ]; public org_ChartData = [ ['Name', 'Manager' , 'ToolTip' ], [{ v: 'Mike' , f: 'Mike<div style="color:red; font-style:italic">President</div>' }, '' , 'The President' ], [{ v: 'Jim' , f: 'Jim<div style="color:red; font-style:italic">Vice President</div>' }, 'Mike' , 'VP' ], ['Alice', 'Mike' , '' ], ['Bob', 'Jim' , 'Bob Sponge' ], ['Carol', 'Bob' , '' ] ]; public line_ChartOptions = { title: 'Company Performance' , curveType: 'function' , legend: { position: 'bottom' } }; public bubble_ChartOptions = { title: 'Correlation between life expectancy, fertility rate ' + 'and population of some world countries (2010)' , hAxis: { title: 'Life Expectancy' }, vAxis: { title: 'Fertility Rate' }, bubble: { textStyle: { fontSize: 11 } } }; public candle_ChartOptions = { legend: 'none' , bar: { groupWidth: '100%' }, // Remove space between bars. candlestick: { fallingColor: { strokeWidth: 0 , fill: '#a52714' }, // red risingColor: { strokeWidth: 0 , fill: '#0f9d58' } // green } }; public scatter_ChartOptions = { legend: { position: 'bottom' }, title: 'Company Sales Percentage' }; public bar_ChartOptions = { title: 'Population of Largest U.S. Cities' , chartArea: { width: '50%' }, hAxis: { title: 'Total Population' , minValue: 0 , textStyle: { bold: true , fontSize: 12 , color: '#4d4d4d' }, titleTextStyle: { bold: true , fontSize: 18 , color: '#4d4d4d' } }, vAxis: { title: 'City' , textStyle: { fontSize: 14 , bold: true , color: '#848484' }, titleTextStyle: { fontSize: 14 , bold: true , color: '#848484' } } }; public pie_ChartOptions = { title: 'My Daily Activities' , width: 900 , height: 500 }; public gauge_ChartData = [ ['Label', 'Value' ], ['Systolic', 120 ], ['Diastolic', 80 ]]; public gauge_ChartOptions = { width: 400 , height: 120 , redFrom: 90 , redTo: 100 , yellowFrom: 75 , yellowTo: 90 , minorTicks: 5 }; public area_ChartData = [ ['Year', 'Sales' , 'Expenses' ], ['2013', 1000 , 400 ], ['2014', 1170 , 460 ], ['2015', 660 , 1120 ], ['2016', 1030 , 540 ] ]; public area_ChartOptions = { title: 'Company Performance' , hAxis: { title: 'Year' , titleTextStyle: { color: '#333' } }, vAxis: { minValue: 0 } }; public map_ChartOptions = {}; public org_ChartOptions = { allowHtml: true }; }

3 In app.module.ts, make the following additions

import {GoogleChart} from 'angular2-google-chart/directives/angular2-google-chart.directive' ;

@NgModule ({ declarations : [ AppComponent, GoogleChart ],...

4 Example Charts